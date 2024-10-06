It's finally time to bring those cozy sweaters out from the back of your closet! As the temperatures cool, leaves change color, and the smell of pumpkin spice fills the air, we have an exciting new lineup of anime shows to brighten your autumn days. With so many appealing options, picking a new show can feel overwhelming—but fret not, we’ve compiled the best anime coming to Crunchyroll and Netflix in October, from the thrilling Blue Lock Season 2 to the hilarious paranormal adventures of DanDaDan.

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World Season 3

Image via White Fox

Release date: October 2

Cast: Rie Takahashi, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Inori Minase, Yu Horie, Satomi Arai

Studio: White Fox

The isekai trope has been on the rise in recent years, bringing great stories like Mushoku Tensei and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to the screen. However, Re:Zero is arguably the most popular entry in the genre among anime fans. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a teenager who suddenly finds himself in a fantasy world. After a chance encounter with Emilia, a half-elf who saves him from some thugs, they are both brutally murdered—only for Subaru to be revived several hours earlier, realizing that in this world, he has the ability to turn back time upon his death. Determined to help Emilia become the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica, Subaru uses his power to protect her, despite the immense burden that this curse-like ability places on him. Season 3 will pick up one year after the victory at the Sanctuary, where new enemies await.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dan Da Dan

Image via Crunchyroll

Release date: October 3

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka

Studio: Science SARU

Momo is a high schooler from a family of spirit mediums. She and her classmate Okarun clash as soon as they meet—Momo believes in ghosts but denies the existence of aliens, while Okarun believes in aliens but dismisses ghosts as a myth. Things quickly get complicated when they challenge each other to prove the other wrong, only to discover that both phenomena are real. As Momo unlocks her chakras and Okarun gains the power of a curse, they must team up to fight the paranormal forces threatening their world. Dan Da Dan is a perfect blend of absurdity, hilarity, and creepiness, making it a great pre-Halloween watch.

Blue Box

Release date: October 3

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Kengo Haryuu

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Blue Box is a sports anime that centers around Taiki Inomata, an average badminton player and member of his school’s team. His crush, Chinatsu Kano, is a first-year student in senior high, a rising star in the basketball team, and significantly more popular than him. Fearing his feelings will never be reciprocated, Taiki is surprised when Chinatsu has to move into his home.

Determined to grow closer to her, Taiki starts training harder and sets his sights on the same goal as Chinatsu: reaching the Nationals. Blue Box offers a delightful mix of sports, romance, and comedy.

Watch on Netflix

365 Days to the Wedding

Image via Asahi Productions

Release date: October 3

Cast: Saori Hayami, Ai Fairouz, Nao Tôyama

Studio: Asahi Productions

Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Tamiki Wakaki, 365 Days to the Wedding follows Takuya and Rika, two introverted and happily single coworkers at a travel agency in Tokyo. When their company announces plans to open a new branch in Alaska, stating that single employees will be relocated, the two come up with a desperate plan. Despite barely knowing each other, they decide to fake an engagement to avoid the move. As they get to know each other through hilarious and unexpected situations, their fake relationship begins to blossom into something real.

Blue Lock Season 2

Image via Crunchy Roll

Release date: October 5

Cast: Tasuku Kaito, Kouki Uchiyama, Kazuki Ura, Junichi Suwabe, Souma Saitou

Studio: 8bit

After Japan's national soccer team finished 16th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a mysterious figure is hired by the Japan Football Union to lead a controversial project called Blue Lock. The goal: to create the world's greatest striker. Among the 300 players selected is Yoichi Isagi, a high school footballer conflicted about his playing style, yet determined to reach the top—even if it means crushing the dreams of everyone else in the program.

In Season 2, only 35 players remain, but after competing against each other for so long, they must now team up to defeat the national youth team. Failure means the elimination of the Blue Lock program—and the end of their shot at becoming the ultimate striker.

Watch on Crunchyroll

Ranma1/2

Image via MAPPA

Release date: October 5

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, Noriko Hidaka, Minami Takayama, ikuko Inoue

Studio: MAPPA

The beloved classic anime Ranma ½ is making a comeback to our screens after its original release in the 80s. This remake is set to bring back most of the original voice cast, adding an extra layer of nostalgia for longtime fans.

The story follows Ranma Saotome, a teenager trained in martial arts from a young age. During a training journey with his father, Ranma falls into a cursed Chinese spring, gaining the ability to change sexes when wet—turning into a girl with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Throughout the series, Ranma searches for a way to break the curse, while navigating interference from friends, enemies, and his fiancée.

Watch on Netflix

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii

Image via Studio DEEN

Release date: October 7

Cast: Hitomi Ueda,Youji Ueda, Akira Ishida, Hiroshi Shimozaki

Studio: Studio DEEN

Based on the manga series by Asuka Konishi, Yakuza Fiancé follows Yoshino, a high school girl who, despite seeming like a regular student, is actually a member of the largest yakuza group in Kansai. When her grandfather arranges her marriage to the grandson of another yakuza family as part of a truce, Yoshino is forced to leave everything behind and move to Tokyo. Her fiancé initially appears warm and charming, but she quickly discovers that this is merely a facade hiding his true nature.