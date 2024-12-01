This is it, folks. The holiday season is in full swing, and December always feels like stepping into Dragon Ball's Hyperbolic Time Chamber—making you wonder, where did the time go? But as we look back, we can reminisce about all the epic series we experienced this year, like Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and so many more.

For now, the year isn’t over, and Christmas isn’t the only thing to look forward to. We still have a few anime recommendations up our sleeve for you to enjoy before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Inuyasha: The Final Act

Premiere Date: December 1

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Satsuki Yukino, Kumiko Watanabe

Studio: Viz Media

The direct sequel to the Inuyasha anime series is arriving on Netflix this month. Covering the final twenty-one volumes of the Inuyasha manga, Inuyasha: The Final Act brings the story of the titular hero to its conclusion. In this thrilling continuation, Inuyasha and his friends resume their hunt for the last remaining Shikon Jewel shards. Their mission becomes even more urgent as Naraku, their relentless foe, also seeks the shards to create a fully corrupted jewel.

Meanwhile, Inuyasha faces a personal dilemma: will his heart choose Kikyou or Kagome, or will fate make the decision for him? As the race to secure the shards intensifies, Inuyasha and his estranged brother, Sesshoumaru, must put their differences aside and unite for one final battle against Naraku—a confrontation that will determine the fate of their world and end his reign of terror once and for all.

Beastars Season 3

Image via Netflix

Premiere Date: December 5

Cast: Chikahiro Kobayashi, Yuuki Ono, Sayaka Senbongi

Studio: Orange

In Beastars Season 1, we are introduced to a modern, civilized world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, where a deep cultural divide exists between herbivores and carnivores. Legoshi, a large gray wolf, is a timid and introspective student at Cherryton Academy, living in a dorm with other carnivorous students. However, the peace at the academy is shattered when Tem, an alpaca, is brutally murdered, creating waves of tension and unease between the species. Throughout the series, we witness Legoshi’s growth as he evolves into a wolf determined to protect those in need, especially Haru—a white rabbit who stirs complex emotions within him and challenges his instincts.

In Beastars Season 3, the story delves deeper into Legoshi's journey as he continues to grow stronger, while the other characters grapple with their own internal struggles and dilemmas, enriching the narrative with layers of emotional and moral complexity.

Ranma 1/2

Episodes 9-12

Image via MAPPA

Premiere Date: October 5

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, Noriko Hidaka, Minami Takayama, ikuko Inoue

Studio: MAPPA

This month, the final episodes of the Ranma 1/2 remake are arriving on Netflix. During a journey with his father, Ranma Saotome falls into a cursed Chinese spring, gaining a peculiar condition: he transforms into a girl when splashed with cold water and reverts to a boy with hot water.

As if that weren’t enough, Ranma discovers he is betrothed to one of the daughters of his father’s closest friend, a decision neither Ranma nor the girl, Akane, are happy about. The two are polar opposites and constantly clash, yet they are forced to live under the same roof. Ranma’s unique predicament only adds to the chaos, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings and comedic situations.

Blue Box

Episodes 10-13

Image via Netflix

Premiere Date: October 3

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Kengo Haryuu.

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Every morning, first-year student Taiki Inomata heads to the high school gym to practice badminton. But his true motivation lies in sharing the early hours with Chinatsu Kano, a second-year student, Taiki’s crush, and the star of the girls' basketball team.

When Chinatsu’s family suddenly needs to move overseas for work, she decides to stay in Japan to pursue victory at the nationals. With no place to live, she’s welcomed into Taiki’s home by his mother, a close friend of Chinatsu’s mom. Now living under the same roof as the girl he likes, Taiki is determined to rise to her level, not just in badminton but in life. With dreams of also reaching the nationals, he works tirelessly to grow closer to her, both on and off the court. This heartwarming anime is the perfect blend of romance and inspiration to brighten your winter weeks.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Season 3, Episodes 10-13

Premiere Date: October 5

Cast: Masakazu Morita, Noriaki Sugiyama, Shinichiro Miki

Studio: Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War picks up the story of Ichigo Kurosaki after the events of Bleach. Ichigo and his friends spend their days battling Hollows, maintaining the delicate balance between worlds. However, their routine is shattered when a dangerous Arrancar appears, announcing the return of Yhwach, the ancient Quincy king.

Yhwach seeks to reignite the centuries-old blood feud between Soul Reapers and Quincy, aiming to destroy both the human world and the Soul Society. As chaos unfolds, Ichigo and his friends must join forces with unexpected allies and even former enemies to stop Yhwach’s apocalyptic plans before their world is wiped out.

Dan Da Dan

Episodes 10-12

Image via Science SARU

Premiere Date: October 3

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka

Studio: Science SARU

The anime series that many expected to be all striking visuals and hilarious supernatural shenanigans has surprised everyone, emerging as one of the year’s favorites. Dan Da Dan has proven skeptics wrong with its deeper storylines and complex characters. The series follows Momo and Okarun, two high school students with clashing beliefs: Momo, coming from a family of spirit mediums, believes in ghosts but dismisses aliens as fiction, while Okarun, a devoted occult enthusiast, insists that aliens are real and ghosts are mere myths. Determined to prove each other wrong, the two embark on a journey that unravels life-altering secrets, propelling them into wild adventures and even wilder challenges. Along the way, their bond grows stronger, as do their connections with the friends they make. This month brings the final episodes of the series—for now, at least—leaving fans eager for what’s to come.

Yakuza Fiancé

Episodes 9-12

Image via Studio DEEN

Release date: October 7

Cast: Hitomi Ueda,Youji Ueda, Akira Ishida, Hiroshi Shimozaki

Studio: Studio DEEN

Yakuza Fiancé tells the story of Yoshino, a seemingly ordinary high school girl who is, in fact, a member of the largest yakuza group in Kansai. When her grandfather arranges her marriage to the grandson of another powerful yakuza family as part of a truce, Yoshino is uprooted from her life and sent to Tokyo.

At first, her fiancé appears warm and charming, but Yoshino soon discovers that this is merely a facade concealing his eccentric and unpredictable nature. Forced to navigate a new and challenging environment, Yoshino must adapt quickly to maintain her pride. Her resilience and determination soon begin to win over the heart of the ruthless Kirishima, setting the stage for a story filled with tension, intrigue, and unexpected romance.

