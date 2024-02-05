The new year has started on a solid note regarding anime, whether you watch ongoing series like One Piece that feel fresh after every arc or series that have been hitting waves since last year, like The Apothecary Diaries. If you are an anime fan or just getting into anime, there is an abundance of anime on many platforms, but this is the best of the best. Here are the seven anime you need to watch in February 2024.

A Sign of Affection

New Episodes: February 10, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Yuki, a deaf college student, struggles to communicate with a foreigner but is helped by an upperclassman, Itsuomi. Yuki's lack of hearing doesn't deter Itsuomi, and both learn to communicate clearly with each other. As the two gradually open their world to each other, Yuki develops feelings for Itsuomi.

There has been a slight shift within the industry, where they are putting in a little more effort by showing that you can make entertainment representing those with physical challenges: CODA, Sound of Metal, and A Silent Voice are just a few that stand out.

A Sign of Affection does a beautiful job of handling sign language, and director Yūta Murano and his team treat sign language with considerable emphasis within the series. Still, they do not shy away from letting us know what Itsuomi's inner thoughts are while using voice actors. You can tell that Morishita Suu, the mangaka of A Sign of Affection, had a lot of passion for this topic because it is shown through the characters' actions.

Solo Leveling

New Episodes: February 11, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling takes place in a world dominated by portals known as gates. As gates appear, people gain abilities, changing the world's rules, making it a vast role-playing game, a thematic element throughout multiple manhwa's [Korean comics]. The people who gain abilities are known as hunters. One of those hunters is already well known, not as the strongest hunter, but as the weakest. Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) is the weakest of all the hunters in the world. As a result, Jinwoo's life will be changed forever thanks to one of the dungeons.

Solo Leveling has been a long time coming for Manhwa fans around the world. Like the Tower of God and God of High School, Solo Leveling is among the most popular manhwa. If you love epic fantasy stories, this series is for you.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

New Episodes: February 6, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Tsubasa Shiki (Nobunaga Shimazaki) moves away from Tokyo to Kitami in Hokkaido. Because of the beautiful snow, Tsubasa gets out of the cab and walks the rest of the way, but he finds himself stranded miles away from his actual destination. A beautiful blonde named Fuyuki Minami (Ayane Sakura) saves Tsubasa Shiki from the freezing death of the beautiful snow by rescuing him from Hokkaido.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! is an anime you must keep an open mind about. It does have some ecchi elements, but if you can get past that, there's a story anyone can fall in love with. You will be invested in more characters than Tsubasa and Fuyuki, not just because of their actions but also because of their thematic elements.

BUCCHIGIRI?!

New Episodes: February 10, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Arajin Tomoshibi (Genki Oshikawa) reunites with his old friend Matakara Asamine (Yūsuke Hoshino), which takes an unexpected turn when they stumble into a brawl with the toughest guys in town. When you thought things couldn't get weirder, a colossal genie drops in. Think of this as History's Strongest Disciple but with a pinch of the magical elements.

BUCCHIGIRI?! is not a big spectacle like many of these anime, but its simplicity feels refreshing compared to many action anime nowadays. Marito is the series' best, most fascinating character, even more so than the main character. Still, we shall see how Arajin Tomoshibi's character develops throughout the series.

Metallic Rouge

New Episodes: February 8, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Metallic Rouge takes place on Mars, where humans and androids coexist. In this world, these androids are called Neans. A group of these Neans, the Immortal Nine, rises against society. Within the Neans, some characters take out these revolutionarys; one is Rouge Redstar (Yume Miyamoto), also named Metal Rouge.

The series will continue to leave you asking questions. Why are humans on Mars? How long have they been living there? The question is how long it must have been since they established laws, legends, etc. The sci-fi series takes us to a beautiful world of Gladiators and aliens. It's easily one of the best anime of the Winter Season.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

New Episodes: February 7, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

With Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and the rest of his classmates advancing to Class C, even more challenging obstacles await their future. Ayanokoji will not be able to save them all this time. During the "Mixed Traning Camp," they will learn more about themselves and others to work as a team to survive, but that isn't all. After the exams, they will have to face multiple false and maybe true rumors that might get a few Class C expelled if they are true.

We are done with Kakeru Ryūen as one of the antagonists, but now we might face a harsher threat that might seem a little less harmless by looking at her. Arisu Sakayanagi is in Class A, but her eyes are set on Aynokoji. I would not be surprised if she sets up these rumors to antagonize Ayanokoji, but that is just a theory. Classroom of the Elite's biggest positive is its mystery aspect. It engages the audience, making it one of the best series it releases yearly.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Hashira Training Arc

Release Date: February 23, 2024 | Available: Theaters

The Swordsmith Village Arc ended last year with the defeat of Hantengu (Toshio Furukawa) and Gyokko (Kohsuke Toriumi). Our heroes finally get some rest after the most brutal battle. Things are far from over. Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki) has finally conquered the sun and is preparing for war. During the Hashira Training Arc, we better understand the marks that Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae), Mitsuri (Kana Hanazawa), and Muichiro (Kengo Kawanishi) produced during their battle.

The upcoming season will explore the Hashira more thoroughly in this arc than in the previous arcs. The Hashira Traning Arc will focus more on character progression in their training and mental state than action. With that said, this will be the arc where you will care more about the characters if you have not thus far. There are a lot of funny moments, but there will be moments when things get serious between some characters.

