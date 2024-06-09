Another fantastic month has come to a close with May, starting with Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night; it continues to be one of the season's most endearing and top-notch anime. Much like how Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! and A Sign of Affection were for Winter. We also saw the return of Netflix's hidden gem, Blood of Zeus.

May was an excellent month for us anime fans, not just with the anime listed above but many more. However, we must now focus June. With new shows, returning classics, and an epic battle at the garbage dump, these are the six best anime to watch in June 2024.

'Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle'

June is kicking off with a bang as Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle hits theaters across the globe. Based on the hit volleyball manga Haikyu!, The Dumpster Battle proves you can deliver a complete arc in a movie format. Production I.G. and the entire team have outdone themselves, and it's evident in the meticulous attention to detail in the animation and script and the depth of emotions portrayed. All this should be no surprise because Susumu Mitsunaka is at the helm of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle. The director was previously involved with films such as Weathering with You, The Boy and the Heron, and Mary and the Witch's Flower.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' Hashira Training Arc

Demon Slayer continues to slay the competition with fantastic animation, hilarious character moments, and a story that does just enough to keep us invested. We are still in training mode with the demon corps. Tanjiro is back and slowly healing while training hard with the rest of the corp members, but the best part is when the Hashira finishes training their members and training themselves. After several anime original scenes and moments, you best believe Ufotable will give us something special by the season's end.

'My Hero Academia' Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 takes the U.A. students into all-out war as the series' final act continues. From the battle between Star and Stipe and Tomura Shigaraki to the U.A. Traitor being revealed, Studio Bones has been doing great these past few weeks with MHA. The animation and aesthetic look much cleaner than in previous seasons, as the series captures that classic superhero feel we've come to love.

Delicious in Dungeon

Within the depths of the Dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the Dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels. Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: "Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!

Delicious in Dungeon is criminally underrated. The character and monster designs are amazing, and the animation is unique. The characters are fun; The Dungeon is unique on different levels, so much so each arc feels refreshing. If you are into adventure anime, this is a must-watch.

Delicious in Dungeon

Oblivion Battery

Here comes another great sports anime, Oblivion Battery, by everyone's favorite studio, Mappa (sarcasm).Iron-armed pitcher Haruka Kiyomine and the shrewd catcher Kei Kaname, AKA the "Skilled General," were once an unrivaled, monstrous battery duo in the middle-school baseball world. They were both scouted by various powerhouse high schools across the nation. Still, somehow, they both ended up at Tokyo Municipal Kotesashi High School, which wasn't known for baseball at all. On top of that, other star players who had lost to that duo in the past and completely strayed from baseball coincidentally also enrolled at that school, and their meeting sets everything into motion once again. Their high school baseball story begins now!

Oblivion Battery is a new sports series you don't want to miss. We focus on five main characters: Haruka Kiyomine, a genius pitcher. Kei Kaname was the best catcher in their league until he was sent to the hospital and ended up with memory loss. Aoi Todo is a shortstop baseball player whose dreams were crushed by the duo Haruka and Kei. Shunpei Chihaya is a first-year second baseman who crushed his dreams by the duo and gave up baseball. Taro Yamada is a first-year first baseman who also gave up on baseball because of Kiyomine and Kaname.

Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 continues its path of destruction as we press forward towards the end of its first season. We recently got the battle between Kaiju No. 8 and NO. 9. Not only that, we saw Vice Captain Hashino in action against Kaiju No. 8, and that battle did not disappoint. If anything, it was terrific. Between the teamwork of Kyouhei Ebata, Frank Okako, and Haruo Okuno, that fight was genuinely magnificent, from the actual animation to the storyboard and effects of that sequence in episode eight pure brilliant. It's not just that sequence that was amazing. The entire series is fantastic, from the different characters to the unique monster designs. This was needed, especially for how long it took for Kaiju No. 8 to be animated.

