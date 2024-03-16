There is a little new anime from February to March, but the amount of anime that has been coming out these past two months has been tremendous. Within the community, everyone has been talking about fantastic shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Solo Leveling, and MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES. This month, instead of talking about the anime that's had the spotlight during the winter, let us do a little anime hunting to fish out some hidden gems and bring them to the surface in the anime community.

These seven animes were chosen because their animation/ art style is on the same level as most of the anime that has been talked about for the longest, or they have fun character interactions that make the story a great watch. Here are seven anime you must watch during March.

'The Unwanted Undead Adventurer'

New Episodes: March 22, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer focuses on a character named Rentt Faina (Ryōta Suzuki). Rentt Faina has been hunting monsters as a Bronze-class Adventurer for 10 years. However, despite being an adventurer for 10 years, he cannot level up anymore. He is stuck killing slime and Goblin for little money. Rentt Faina's luck turns when he finds an undiscovered path. He goes against one of the legendary dragons and seemingly dies. For some mysterious reason, Rentt Faina survives but is transformed into a skeleton, and with that, his life has changed for the better.

The first episode of Unwanted Undead Adventurer became one of those enjoyable experiences. Rentt Faina is a great character; all the characters he interacts with, including Lorraine Vivie, played by Mikako Komatsu, have been entertaining. Lorraine Vivie is a recurring side character who helps out Rentt through almost every episode. The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is a fun series that deserves a watch.

'Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga'

Aired: March 8, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Blue Exorcist Illuminati Saga focuses on the Knights of the True Cross, who began gaining more news about demons as strange events spread worldwide. Meanwhile, Rin (Nobuhiko Okamoto), Yukio Okumura (Jun Fukuyama), and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon infesting the school. As the True Cross Academy Festival tries to unravel the mystery, Lucifer (Kōki Uchiyama), the Illuminati's King of Light and Commander-in-Chief, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one.

Many people aren't watching the Illuminati Saga after Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Impure King Arc, but this saga is a must-watch. The action is better, and there is excellent character growth between multiple characters. The animation and art quality are a step up from the previous arc. Blue Exorcist: Illuminati Saga is a series you don't want to miss, thanks to the production of A-1 Pictures for Studio VOLN.

'The Witch and the Beast' (2024)

New Episodes: March 21, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Ashraf (Toshiyuki Morikawa) and Guideau (Yō Taichi) were living ordinary lives until, one day, a witch cursed Guideau. Now, the two must find a way to undo the spell.

The Witch and the Beast has a cat-and-mouse vibe to its world-building of its power system and how witches work in the series. The main character, Guideau, is the type that will have to grow on you based on her personality, but Ashaf is what makes Guideau tolerable because of how he deals with her. Their back-and-forth banter is fun.

'Meiji Gekken: 1874' (2024)

Aired: March 10, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

In 1874, seven years had passed since the end of the samurai era. A former samurai, Shizuma Orikasa, works as a rickshaw driver in Tokyo while looking for his fiancée, Sumie Kanomata, who went missing during the Boshin War. Shizuma thwarts an assassination attempt and joins the newly established police department, where he'll fight to stop dark forces from overthrowing the government.

Something about the Samurai era resonates with audiences. From recent hits like Shōgun, Blue Eye Samurai, and the classic anime Samurai Champloo, the time period is a stable of cinematic storytelling. Meji Gejjen: 1874 The samurai era ended three years before 1874, but the atmosphere of the samurai era is still there, and watching the samurai who are left trying to adapt to the new world is quite fascinating.

'Ninja Kamui' (2024)

New Episodes: March 17, 2024 | Platform: Adult Swim

If there were a simple way to sell this, it would be John Wick with a solo focus on Ninjas. Ninja Kamui is a story that follows Joe Higan, a former ninja who leaves his clan for love. One night, his family and Joe are killed by a team of Ninjas from his past for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his death, Joe returns to life as a Ninja to avenge his family.

Ninja Kamui took the anime world by storm even before the first episode's release with its first look. Everyone was captivated by that action sequence, and if you were more profound in the anime community, the hype grew even further when you learned who was directing Ninja Kamui, Park Sunghoo, who also directed Jujutsu Kaisen, not just season one but also Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and God of Highschool.

'Undead Unluck'

New Episodes: March 16, 2024 | Platform: Hulu

Undead Unluck focuses on Fuuko Izumo (Moe Kahara, Jackie Lastra) and Andy The Undead (Yuichi Nakamura, Ben Balmaceda). Fuuko's power is called unluck; if she touches or is touched by anyone, they will get hit by a spell of unluck. Because of this, she wants to end it all so nobody else gets hurt. Thanks to Andy, her life changes for the better. Andy's ability is called Undead, which means he can not die. Thanks to this ability, Andy has given Fuuko a reason to live.

Undead Unluck is a fantastic series that is severely underrated, much like Summer Time Rendering and Tengoku Daimakyo. David Production has done an incredible job bringing Yoshifumi Tozuka's work to life.

'Ishura'

Aired: March 13, 2024 | Platform: Hulu

Ishura starts when the Demon King dies, and a character takes the role of Demon King to rule the world by fear. Not only that, but there are multiple demigods around the globe. You have a swordsman from another world named Sojiro Yagyu, better known as Sojiro the Willow-Sword (Yuki Kaji). Kia the World Word is an elf wizard, the strongest word art user in the verse. Aoi Yabusaki voices Kia.

Ishura is a crazy, fun anime that is under everyone's radar. Although only two characters were mentioned at the top, there are about four more characters that this anime has to juggle. However, it works, and it keeps the story intact. When it comes to the action, the animation is excellent. Ishura is a must-watch, especially if you love the action genre.

