This summer, love is in the air, along with action, sports, and… babysitting vampires? You read that right. August brings a mix of new and returning anime shows for fans of all genres. Whether you're into romantic comedies like Kimi Ni Todoke and True Beauty or intense action like Kengan Ashura, there's something for everyone. So grab your golf club, sharpen your swords, and join us as we explore the top anime arriving on Netflix and Crunchyroll this month.

7 'Kimi Ni Todoke' Season 3

Image via Netflix

Release Date: August 1

Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Yuko Sanpei, Yuichi Nakamura, Mamoru Miyano, Yuki Ono.

Studio: Production I.G

After a 13-year hiatus, the beloved shojo anime From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is making a glorious comeback to our screens. Based on the award-winning manga series by Karuho Shiina, which also inspired a live-action film and series, the story follows good-natured but shy Sawako Kuronuma, who is nicknamed Sadako by her classmates due to her resemblance to the main character of The Ring. After spending her entire school life as an outcast, Sawako meets a popular boy named Shōta Kazehaya, and her luck changes.

Season 3 brings new adventures, challenges, and growth for Sawako and her friends. Despite the long absence from the screen, the latest season seamlessly picks up where Season 2 left off, making it a binge-worthy experience.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Rising Impact' Season 2

Image via Netflix

Release date: August 6

Cast: Misaki Kuno, Yumiri Hanamori, Yō Taichi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Kaede Hondo, Yūto Uemura

Studio: Lay-duce

In Season 1 of Rising Impact, golf prodigies Gawain Nanaumi and Lancelot Norman joined Camelot Academy’s elite junior golf program in Japan. Alongside a handpicked team of other young talents, they traveled to the UK to compete in the prestigious Camelot Cup. The second season focuses on this highly anticipated competition, as the USA and UK divisions of Camelot Academy present formidable challenges to the Japan division, putting Gawain and Lancelot's golfing careers and their determination to the ultimate test.

Like many other sports anime, Rising Impact is an inspiring story of hard work, dedication, and friendship that turns golf into an adrenaline-fueled, high-stakes spectacle.

Watch on Netflix

5 'True Beauty'

Release Date: August 7 | Producers: Crunchyroll

Studio: Studio N

True Beauty is based on a beloved South Korean manhwa illustrated by Yaongyi. It was previously adapted into a live-action show and is now receiving the anime treatment. The story follows a schoolgirl named Jugyeong, who is bullied for her looks. Tired of being an outcast and mistreated by her classmates, she turns to makeup to completely transform her appearance, becoming a first-class beauty. Jugyeong's life at school improves, but her newfound popularity is threatened by a transfer student, Suho, who is the only person in school who has seen Jugyeong without makeup.

True Beauty is like a modern version of The Ugly Duckling with a rom-com twist, addressing themes of self-acceptance and the pressures of beauty standards. The anime delves deeper into the emotional journey of its characters, offering viewers a heartfelt exploration of the contrast between inner and outer beauty.

Watch on Crunchyroll

4 'Delico's Nursery'

Image via J.C.Staff

Release date: August 8

Cast: Takuya Satou, Masakazu Morita, Katsuyuki Konishi, Hiro Shimono

Studio: J.C.Staff

Delico's Nursery tells the story of Dali Delico, an aristocrat from an esteemed family and a distinguished member of the Blood Pact Council, who is seen as a rising star with a bright future ahead. However, when the Blood Pact Council assigns him a mission, Dali unexpectedly refuses to comply. Frustrated by his defiance, fellow Council members Gerhard, Dino, and Henrique visit Dali to convince him to reconsider, only to find him caring for a group of young children. Meanwhile, a mysterious string of murders targeting vampires unfolds in the city, and it's suspected that Dali has a strange connection to the killings.

Delico's Nursery has stunning visuals and a very distinctive character design, which blends fantasy elements with mystery, intrigue, and a healthy dose of cute babies.

Watch on Crunchyroll

3 'Kengan Ashura' Season 2, Part 2

Image via Netflix

Release Date: August 15

Cast: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Cho, Yumi Uchiyama, Rikiya Koyama, Eiji Takeuchi

Studio: Larx Entertainment

In the world of Kengan Ashura, business deals aren't settled through meetings and contracts; instead, they are decided by gladiatorial combat. Following a long-standing tradition, mighty gladiators clash in grand arenas to resolve disputes between wealthy companies. The story follows Ouma Tokita, a fighter determined to prove he’s the strongest of them all. Kengan Ashura features bloody, dynamic fight sequences and intriguing characters that immerse viewers in a high-stakes battle for survival and glory.

Season 2 Part 2 will continue with the second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death tournament, but our main character is still missing in action. As the tension builds and the competition intensifies, fans are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the inevitable clashes that will decide the fate of the fighters.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Terminator Zero'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: August 29

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Sonoya Mizuno, André Holland, Ann Dowd

Studio: Production I.G

Terminator Zero, originally titled Terminator: The Anime Series, is a sci-fi action anime set in the Terminator universe. The show introduces Malcolm Lee, a Japanese scientist living in 1990s Tokyo, who is developing an AI system intended to compete with Skynet when he and his three children suddenly become the targets of a mysterious robot assassin.The show is designed to expand on the story leading up to Judgment Day, making it an intriguing addition to your watchlist.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny' Season 1

Image via Sunrise

Release date: August 31

Cast: Kenichi Suzumura, Naomi Shindo, Rie Tanaka, Maaya Sakamoto, Souichirou Hoshi.

Studio: Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny is the sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, set two years after the original series. It continues the story of the Cosmic Era, further exploring the themes and conflicts introduced in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. The series presents Shinn Asuka as the new protagonist, a soldier whose family was tragically killed during the previous war between the Coordinators—genetically enhanced humans—and the Naturals, or regular humans. His personal vendetta against the Naturals drives much of the story, with his character development serving as the central focus of this mecha anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny delves into themes of war in a dystopian future, genetic engineering, and the tensions between opposing factions, giving the show a timeless appeal.

Watch on Netflix