This February, love is in the air, but there are also magical portals, the epic conclusion of a sci-fi adventure, and a retired hitman trying to keep a low-key life. For those in the mood for chocolate exchanging and secret love letters, there's the continuation of My Happy Marriage Season 2 and Blue Box. But we also have new, highly anticipated episodes of Solo Leveling, Dr. Stone, and much more. Grab your badminton racket and get ready to fight some magic beasts. We're diving into the best anime series coming to streaming this month.

'Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World'

Season 3

Release Date: February 5

Cast: Rie Takahashi, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Inori Minase, Yu Horie, Satomi Arai

Studio: White Fox

Re:Zero Season 3 picks up one year after the victory at the Sanctuary. Subaru quietly passes the days as Emilia’s camp awaits the royal selection, until one day, their lives are disrupted by a letter from Anastasia, another candidate for the throne. Chaos ensues as Sin Archbishops take over the city, and Emilia is kidnapped. November brought the final episodes of the Attack Arc, and now the series is set to return this month with the Counterattack Arc.

ZENSHU

Episodes 5-8

Season Premiere Date: January 5

Cast: Rie Kugimiya, Minori Suzuki, Kazuki Ura

Studio: MAPPA

An original anime series by Mappa, Zenshu follows the story of Natsuko Hirose, a girl who begins her career as an animator after graduating high school. She quickly rises to fame when her first TV series becomes a social phenomenon, earning her the role of director. However, as expectations for her next project soar, the up-and-coming prodigy faces unexpected challenges. Having never experienced love herself, Natsuko struggles to grasp the concept of romance, complicating her efforts to create a romantic comedy. When production grinds to a halt, she unexpectedly finds herself transported into the world of her favorite childhood anime movie after passing out at work, marking the start of a journey of survival and self-discovery.

Dr. Stone Science Future

Episodes 5-6

Release Date: January 9

Cast: Yûsuke Kobayashi, Manami Numakura, Gen Satô

Studio: TMS Entertainment

After the battle on Treasure Island, Senku and friends return to the Kingdom of Science. But now, they must make the trip to the Americas in hopes of harvesting the required materials that will get them to the Moon. Through teamwork and science, they continue the fight to save humanity once and for all. The fourth and final season of Dr. Stone, titled Dr. Stone Science Future will bring their epic story to an end.

Blue Box

Episodes 18-21

Release Date: October 3

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Kengo Haryuu.

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Blue Box follows Taiki Inomata, a high school student and average badminton player who has a crush on Chinatsu Kano, a senior, the rising star of the basketball team, and, according to his friends, completely out of Taiki's league. However, when Chinatsu’s family has to move abroad, Taiki's mom offers her a place to stay, putting them under the same roof— to Taiki's delight and dismay. Part 2 made its debut last month, bringing mixed feelings, misunderstandings, and rivalry to this new chapter of the story.

Sakamoto Days

Episodes 4-7