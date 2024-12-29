New year, new us. Or at least, new anime series to enjoy. January marks the start of the winter lineup, and as with every new season, there's a lot to look forward to this month and beyond. So, whether you’ve got your goals written down and your vision board ready or you’re just getting over the holiday hangover, we’ve made sure you won’t miss the best of the best new anime series being released this month to kickstart your year on the right foot.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow

Premiere Date: TBD

Cast: Taito Ban, Reina Ueda, Haruna Mikawa, Rina Honizumi

Studio: A-1 Pictures

In a world constantly threatened by monsters and evil forces, some humans begin developing supernatural abilities that help them fight back. Among them is Sung Jinwoo, a notoriously weak Hunter who is constantly struggling to survive. One day, he and his party discover a mysterious double dungeon that nearly wipes out the entire team. However, Jinwoo emerges from the ordeal with the System — a program that allows him to level up his abilities, something previously thought impossible. Now, Jinwoo must harness this newfound power to understand his abilities, their origins, and the dungeon that spawned them.

While fans eagerly await Season 2’s release in January, they can get a sneak peek with Solo Leveling: Reawakening. The movie recaps Season 1 and offers a preview of the first episodes of Season 2 ahead of the official release.

My Happy Marriage Season 2

Premiere Date: January 6

Cast: Reina Ueda, Kaito Ishikawa, Ayane Sakura

Studio: Kinema Citrus

Based on the light novel by Akumi Agitogi, My Happy Marriage is a Cinderella story with a magical twist. Set in an alternate version of the Taishō era, where spirits and supernatural abilities are real, the story follows Miyo Saimori, a young woman born from an arranged marriage. After her mother’s death, Miyo is quickly discarded for lacking supernatural talent and forced into servitude by her cruel stepmother.

When Miyo reaches marriageable age, her hopes of escaping her grim life are dashed when she is betrothed to Kiyoka Kudou, a powerful but reportedly cold and ruthless man whose previous fiancées all fled. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate — only to discover that her handsome husband-to-be is far from the monster she was expecting. As their guarded hearts slowly open to one another, they realize they may be each other’s chance at true love. But family secrets soon come to light, threatening to change Miyo’s life forever.

Honey Lemon Soda

Premiere Date: January 8

Cast: Stars: Kana Ichinose, Shogo Yano

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Shy 15-year-old Uka Ishimori earned the nickname "Rocky" in middle school because she would freeze up in front of others, making her an easy target for relentless bullying. Now in high school, Uka hopes for a fresh start and a chance to improve herself. However, during her first week, she is accidentally soaked in juice by her classmate Kai Miura, a flashy boy whose lemon-colored hair reminds her of soda.

Kai is everything Uka is not — outgoing, popular, and confident. Despite their differences, Kai encourages Uka to step out of her comfort zone and offers her the support she’s never had. While Uka initially focuses on building friendships, she soon realizes she has fallen in love with Kai. Honey Lemon Soda is a heartwarming romance that will remind shoujo fans of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You

Premiere Date: January 9

Cast: Satoshi Inomata, Shouya Chiba, Sion Yoshitaka, Kasuki Ura, Sakura Shinfuku

Studio: Typhoon Graphics

It’s 2020, and Mizuha is having the worst 17th birthday imaginable. Her parents forgot about it, she’s struggling to get closer to the senior she has a crush on, and all her school trips and tournaments have been canceled due to a new disease sweeping the globe. Convinced she’ll never experience the exciting youth she’s always dreamed of, Mizuha resigns herself to disappointment — that's until her childhood friend, Mizuki, suddenly asks her out, leaving her to sort out what this new development in their relationship could mean, and what are her true feelings.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Premiere Date: January 10

Cast: Aoi Yûki, Takeo Otsuka, Katsuyuki Konishi

Studio: TOHO Animation

Maomao, the daughter of an apothecary, is abruptly torn from her quiet life and sold into the imperial court’s lowest ranks as a maid. Determined to avoid unwanted attention, she conceals her vast knowledge of medicine and resigns herself to a mundane existence. However, not long after her arrival, the emperor’s infant children mysteriously begin to exhibit grave symptoms. Driven by curiosity, Maomao unravels the mystery with ease and tries to leave an anonymous tip to avoid drawing attention to herself. But her clever plan is thwarted when Jinshi, a perceptive and dashing eunuch, sees through her ruse and singles her out. Recognizing her extraordinary talent, Jinshi promotes Maomao to lady-in-waiting for the emperor’s favorite concubine, which allows her to use her talents to cure the ailments of the court and gain recognition.

Sakamoto Days

Premiere Date: January 11

Cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Tarou Sakamoto was once the greatest hitman of all time – until he met the woman who changed his life. Falling in love, he left his life of crime behind to get married and start a family, trading his dangerous reputation for the quiet life of a humble convenience store clerk. But leaving the shadows is easier said than done.

Many of Sakamoto’s former rivals and associates refuse to believe he’s truly retired and come after him, determined to take him out. Barred from killing, Sakamoto must rely on his quick thinking and the help of Shin, a young telepath and employee at his store, to fend off his enemies while protecting his family, his shop, and the peaceful town he now calls home.

Dr. Stone Science Future

Premiere Date: TBD

Cast: Yûsuke Kobayashi, Manami Numakura, Gen Satô

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon petrifies all of humanity, a boy genius named Senku Ishigami awakens to find a world turned to stone and civilization in ruins. Determined to rebuild humanity through the power of science, Senku sets out to restore the world from scratch. With the help of his super-strong childhood friend, Taiju Oki, they aim to bring civilization back to its former glory, one discovery at a time.

The fourth and final season of Dr. Stone, titled Dr. Stone Science Future will bring their epic story to an end.