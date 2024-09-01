Feel that chill in the air? Summer is winding down, and with it, a season full of anime shows is coming to an end. But don't worry—we've got you covered with our comprehensive guide to all things anime this September. From the heart-wrenching Ghibli masterpiece Grave of the Fireflies to the upcoming episodes of long-standing favorites like One Piece, and new favorites like Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, we've gathered the must-watch shows and films arriving at Netflix and Crunchyroll.

'Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny' Season 1

Available: September 1, 2024 Studio: Sunrise Cast: Kenichi Suzumura, Naomi Shindo, Rie Tanaka, Maaya Sakamoto, Souichirou Hoshi

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny is the sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, set two years after the original series. It continues the story of the Cosmic Era, further exploring the themes and conflicts introduced in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. The series presents Shinn Asuka as the new protagonist, a soldier whose family was tragically killed during the previous war between the Coordinators—genetically enhanced humans—and the Naturals, or regular humans. His personal vendetta against the Naturals drives much of the story, with his character development serving as the central focus of this mecha anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny delves into themes of war in a dystopian future, genetic engineering, and the tensions between opposing factions, giving the show a timeless appeal.

'Blue Giant'

Available: September 1, 2024 Studio: NUT Cast: Yuki Yamada, Shotaro Mimaya, Amane Okayama

Dai Miyamoto is a regular high school student with no clear direction for his future—until one day, his life is turned upside down when he discovers jazz music. Directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa and based on the award-winning manga Blue Giant, the film tells the story of how Dai learns to play the saxophone and moves from his hometown in Sendai to Tokyo, aspiring to become one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time. However, he soon realizes that achieving his dreams might be more challenging than he initially expected.

Blue Giant is a heartfelt story of ambition, friendship, and determination, featuring captivating performances and a stunning jazz soundtrack by world-renowned musician Hiromi. It's a film sure to win the hearts of jazz lovers and anime fans alike.

'Grave of the Fireflies' (1989)

Available: September 16, 2024 Studio: Ghibli Cast: Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi

Released in 1988 and directed by Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata, Grave of the Fireflies is a heart-wrenching tale of two siblings orphaned during World War II. Frequently cited as one of the greatest war films ever made, this movie stands apart from many Ghibli films, which often retell Western fairytales. Instead, it adapts a semi-autobiographical short story by Akiyuki Nosaka, drawing on his personal experiences during the 1945 firebombing of Kobe.

Grave of the Fireflies offers a poignant perspective on a horrific event, focusing not on those making decisions or fighting on the front lines, but on the most vulnerable and innocent. The film provides a fresh viewpoint on the impact of war. While it is certain to bring tears to your eyes, it also features powerful moments of quiet joy, making it a timeless gem that is a must-watch.

'My Hero Academia' Season 7

Episodes 16-19

Available: Every Saturday Studio: Bones Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, Yûki Kaji, Kaito Ishikawa

My Hero Academia, based on Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga, is one of the most popular anime series currently airing. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a powerless boy living in a world where nearly 80% of the population has developed superpowers, known as Quirks. Despite not having a Quirk, Midoriya dreams of becoming like his idol, All Might, the greatest hero in the world. After a fateful encounter with All Might, Midoriya inherits the hero's powerful Quirk. He then enrolls in U.A. High School, the most prestigious institution for aspiring heroes, where he and his classmates train to become the next generation of heroes while battling powerful villains.

Although some viewers have criticized the latest season for its frequent flashbacks, it has been well-received overall. The introduction of compelling new characters, detailed animation rich with symbolism, and the exploration of deeper, darker themes have kept audiences glued to their screens week after week.\

'One Piece' - Egghead Island Arc

Episodes 1,117–1,120

Available: Every Saturday Studio: Toei Animation Cast: Akemi Okamura, Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Ikue Ôtani, Yuriko Yamaguchi, Kazuki Yao

One Piece is based on the manga created by Eiichiro Oda and follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with the ability to stretch his body like rubber after eating a magical fruit called the Gum-Gum Fruit. Set in a world where pirates roam free in search of the One Piece—a legendary treasure that will make whoever finds it the King of the Pirates—Luffy's greatest ambition is to claim this title. Along with his crew, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, they navigate the treacherous Grand Line, embarking on adventures, discovering new islands, and encountering friends and foes alike.

Currently, the story is exploring the Egghead Arc, the first story arc of the Final Saga, and despite occasional delays, episode 1,117 is set to be released on September 1.

'Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian'

Episodes 10-12

Available: Every Wednesday Studio: Doga Kobo Cast: Sumire Uesaka, Wakana Maruoka, Kôhei Amasaki, Taichi Ichikawa, Yukiyo Fujii, Kaito Ishikawa

Based on the light novel of the same name, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian tells the story of Alisa, nicknamed Alya, a beautiful and popular high school girl who is half Russian and half Japanese. Masachika Kuze, the student who sits next to her in class, is often unmotivated and stays up late watching anime and playing games—the complete opposite of Alya, who is a top student and a member of the student council. While Alya frequently complains about Masachika's laziness, she also makes flirty comments at him in Russian, pretending to insult him. Unbeknownst to Alya, Masachika understands her perfectly, leading to humorous and awkward interactions.

'Too Many Losing Heroines!'

Episodes 9-12

Available: Every Sunday Studio: Aniplex Cast: Hikaru Toono, Shion Wakayama, Momoka Terasawa, Shuuichirou Umeda

Too Many Losing Heroines! centers on Kazuhiko Nukumizu, a friendless high school student who enjoys reading light novels and has self-proclaimed himself a "background character." One day, he witnesses Anna Yanami, a popular girl in his class, being rejected by her crush. Suddenly, Kazuhiko finds himself surrounded by girls in similar situations.

The story pokes fun at the concept of "losing heroines," a trope in Japanese media in which certain female characters fall in love with the protagonist but do not end up with him. The narrative explores themes of romance, friendship, and the dynamics of unrequited love while maintaining a lighthearted and humorous tone.

