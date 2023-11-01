The anime in 2023 has been going wild all year long. From anime like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Spy X Family Season 2, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Demon Slayer, and many others. With all the hype we have been getting, of course, there needs to be some break within the calendar for anime, and it seems that November is when things start to calm down for just a little bit. That said, just because this will be the lighter month for anime does not mean we should not be excited for what's to come.

This November, we have a good amount of new anime releases. So here are the seven best anime coming this November.

'Onimusha'

Available: November 2nd | Platform: Netflix

Onimusha is a new anime series based on the game of the same name, produced by Capcom. Onimusha animation will focus on 3D CGI character animations with hand-drawn backgrounds. We are in for a good time with many great workers under this title. People like Takashi Miike (13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal) Miike will be Supervising Director. Shinya Sugai (Dragon's Dogma) is the director of the series; Hideyuki Kurata (Goblin Slayer, Made in Abyss) is the writer; Koji Endo (13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal), whose job is to focus on the music and let me tell you we are in for a treat Endo is magnificent.

We also have Keiji Tsujii (13 Assassins, The Outsiders) as the Stunt Coordinator, Kim Jung Gi, Manilyn Toledana for character design for Musashi Miyamoto, and Måneskin as the artist for the Main Theme song, THE LONELIEST.

'Blue Eye Samurai'

Image via Netflix

Available: November 3rd | Platform: Netflix

Blue Eye Samurai is a revenge tale set in the 17th century. The Protagonist, Mizu (Maya Erskine), is searching for her father to eliminate him for creating a "creature of shame" and disappointment. To begin this plan, she has to disguise herself as a male and hide her blue eyes. Mizu will not be the only one on this adventure. We will also be accompanied by Ringo (Masi Oka), Taigen (Darren Barnet), and Princess Akemi (Brenda Song). During Tundum Blue Eye, Samurai was also described as "Kill Bill meets Yentel" by Amber Noizumi, the Co-Creator of Blue Eye Samurai.

Who wouldn't be sold on this show based on that description alone? Not only that, but Noizumi continued to talk about how much Zoizumi and Michael Green took a lot from many of pop culture's greatest hits so that everyone could get something they wanted into one package:

"We want people to sink into it and be taken by the story and the level of artistry and forget they're watching animation," said Green. "We would love this to cross over into every interest — that if you like The Witcher, if you like animation, if you like Game of Thrones, if you like The Crown, if you like historical drama, if you like Shakespeare in Love, if you like Tarantino movies, there's something in Blue Eye Samurai for you."

'Spy X Family' Season 2 - The Cruise Adventure Arc

Image via Crunchyroll

Available: November 4th | Platform: Crunchyroll

Spy X Family was released on October 7 but will continue through November and December. With twenty-six episodes on the docket, Spy X Family will be a comfort anime during the holidays for many people, especially with Jujutsu Kaisen giving us our weekly dose of emotional trauma. At this point, the two shows are total opposites, one being dark and gruesome while the other being lighthearted and relaxing, will balance each other out like Yin and Yang. The next storyline for Spy x Family is The Cruise Adventure. The next arc is what all the Yor fans have been waiting for because it is the show's first Yor-centric arc.

The Cruise Adventure arc will focus on Yor Forger and her job as an assassin. She is assigned to protect Olka Gretcher and her son from many assassins on a cruise ship. At the same time, Loid and Anya have won a raffle on the same cruise; now, Yor has to figure out how to hide her job as an assassin while her family is having a fun time. This arc is one of the most popular of the series, not because of the great action the manga represents. The manga also does a great job of seeing Yor struggle as a mother and as an assassin, giving her significant development.

'Attack on Titan' The Final Season - The Final Chapters (Special 2)

Available: November 5th | Platform: Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan finally ends with Attack on Titan: The Final Season - The Final Chapters Special 2. The Rumbling has begun, and Eren is enacting his plan of vengeance and justice. Will Mikasa, Armin, and the rest be able to stop him, or will this bring about the end of the world as we know it?

The road has been long, but as we approach the show's finale, we're reminded that Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series ever.

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'

Image via Netflix

Available: November 17th | Platform: Netflix

Scott Pilgrim has become a colossal influence in pop culture since Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World, directed by Edgar Wright in 2010. Twenty-three years later, Netflix has decided to work with Science Saru to create the new series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Science Saru is the perfect animation studio because it is one studio that has some of the most artistic workers. Working on films like INU-OH, Lu Over the Wall, and Ride your Wave. Science Saru needs more quantity, but in response, they give us nothing but quality when it comes to its art and storytelling, so for them to take on this project should provide a lot of confidence.

'My Daemon'

Image via Netflix

Available: November 23rd | Platform: Netflix

My Daemon is Igloo Studio's first production since working with Netflix on Love, Death, and Robots! Igloo Studio is based in Bangkok. My Daemon is based on any manga, making it an original anime; this will allow us to see how creative Igloo Studio can be, and so far, what we have seen in the trailers does look good. There is not much information on this anime regarding the crew or cast, but we do have the synopsis of the series.

My Daemon takes place in the future after an explosion has caused the Earth to combine with Hell temporarily, causing pollution from a cloud of dust that originated in Hell. Our protagonist, Kento, finds a daemon named Anna in the forest and raises Anna. The series follows the adventures of Kento and Anna, whose primary goal is to save his mother.

'Onmyoji'

Image Via Netflix

Available: November 28th | Platform: Netflix

Onmyoji was originally a novel written by Baku Yumemakura. Now, thanks to Netflix, it is being animated. Marvy Jack will be the one to animate the series. The studio has worked on Hellsing Ultimate and Seven Deadly Sins: Grude Edinburgh. Unlike with Seven Deadly Sins, Marvy Jack studio will return to 2D animation, which is a good sign for everyone.

