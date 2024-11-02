We've officially entered the last stretch of the year, a time when many enjoy an endless parade of holidays, from Halloween all the way to New Year's. For anime fans, October marked the beginning of the Fall season, bringing a fresh lineup of new and returning fan-favorite series to stream. In this guide, we’ll highlight the best anime hitting your favorite platforms this month, where to watch them, and which episodes to look forward to—from the spooky new hit DanDaDan to the heartwarming Blue Box.

'DanDaDan'

Episodes 5-9

Premiere Date: October 3

Cast: Shion Wakayama, Natsuki Hanae, Mayumi Tanaka.

Studio: Science SARU

Classmates Momo and Okarun have opposing beliefs: Momo, coming from a family of spirit mediums, believes in ghosts but denies the existence of aliens, while Okarun, a lifelong occult enthusiast, thinks ghosts are just a myth. Determined to prove each other wrong, they set out on a quest and unexpectedly uncover the truth, forcing them to join forces against paranormal threats and, in the process, grow closer. DanDaDan's striking visuals and playful storytelling have earned it positive reviews from critics, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes.

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World'

Season 3, Episodes 6-8

Image via White Fox

Premiere Date: October 2

Cast: Rie Takahashi, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Inori Minase, Yu Horie, Satomi Arai.

Studio: White Fox

Re:Zero Season 3 picks up one year after the victory at the Sanctuary, with Subaru quietly passing the days as Emilia’s camp awaits the royal selection. However, their lives are soon disrupted by a letter from Anastasia, another candidate for the throne. Chaos ensues as Sin Archbishops take over the city, and Emilia is kidnapped. November will bring the final episodes of the Attack Arc, with the series set to return in February with the Counterattack Arc. Make sure to check it out while the hype is still high.

Watch on Crunchyroll

'Dragon Ball DAIMA'

Episodes 4-9

Image via TOEI ANIMATION

Premiere Date: October 11

Cast: Koki Uchiyama, Yumiko Kobayashi.

Studio: Toei Animation

In Dragon Ball Daima, Goku and his friends are transformed into children due to Gomah's scheming. Now, alongside Supreme Kai and two new allies, Glorio and Panzy, Goku must navigate the strange and dangerous Demon Realm to find a way back to normal. This exciting adventure is packed with comedy and nostalgia, transporting you back to the early Dragon Ball episodes.

Watch on Netflix

'Ranma1/2'

Episodes 5-8

Image via MAPPA

Premiere Date: October 5

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Megumi Hayashibara, Noriko Hidaka, Minami Takayama, ikuko Inoue.

Studio: MAPPA

An '80s classic, Ranma ½ has made a triumphant return to our screens, featuring most of the original voice cast and adding an extra layer of nostalgia for longtime fans.

The story follows Ranma Saotome, a teenager who has trained in the martial arts his whole life. During a training journey with his dad, Ranma falls into a cursed Chinese spring, gaining the ability to change sexes when wet. Throughout the series, Ranma searches for a way to break this curse while navigating the interference of friends, foes, and his fiancée, resulting in a delightful mix of comedy, adventure, and romance.

Watch on Netflix

'Blue Box'

Episodes 6-9

Premiere Date: October 3

Cast: Shouya Chiba, Reina Ueda, Akari Kitou, Kengo Haryuu.

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Created by Kouji Miura, Blue Box is a sports anime with a touch of romance. It follows Taiki Inomata, an average badminton player with a crush on Chinatsu Kano, a high school senior and the rising star of the basketball team. When Chinatsu’s family has to move abroad, Taiki's family offers her a place to stay, putting them in close proximity— for Taiki's delight and dismay. Determined to grow closer to her, he sets his sights on her same goal: reaching the Nationals. This coming-of-age story is an inspiring tale of chasing dreams, with new episodes every week.

Watch on Netflix

'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War'

Season 3, Episodes 5-9

Image via Pierrot

Premiere Date: October 5

Cast: Masakazu Morita, Noriaki Sugiyama, Shinichiro Miki.

Studio: Viz Media

A direct sequel to the Bleach anime series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies as they spend their days fighting against Hollows. But Ichigo's vigilante routine is disrupted by the sudden appearance of a dangerous Arrancar who heralds the return of Yhwach, an ancient Quincy king. Yhwach seeks to reignite the historic blood feud between Soul Reapers and Quincy, and erasing both the human world and the Soul Society for good.

Ichigo and his friends must fight alongside allies and enemies alike to end Yhwach's evil plans before the world as they know it comes to an end. The third arc, The Conflict, brings new trouble and will test the characters' strengths and loyalty.

Watch on Hulu

'Blue Lock' Season 2

Season 2- Episodes 5-9

Image via Crunchy Roll

Premiere Date: October 5

Cast: Tasuku Kaito, Kouki Uchiyama, Kazuki Ura, Junichi Suwabe, Souma Saitou.

Studio: 8bit

After Japan's national soccer team finished 16th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Japan Football Union hires a mysterious person to to lead a controversial project called Blue Lock, which seeks to create the world's greatest striker. Among the 300 players selected is Yoichi Isagi, a high school footballer conflicted about his playing style, yet determined to reach the top.

In Season 2, only 35 players remain in the Blue Lock program. But now, it is not the players but the program itself that faces the threat of elimination at the hands of Japan’s U-20 national team. Blue Lock's participants will have to set aside their ambitions and join forces if they hope to defeat the national youth team and secure their chance at the coveted striker position.

Watch on Crunchyroll