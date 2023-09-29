The fall anime season is finally here! That means you will want to keep an eye on plenty of new and returning shows. Shows about spies and assassins, heroes in magical lands, or even unlucky girls and unkillable men. There's a ton of variety at the beginning of fall.

While we don't have any horror anime on the list, there are still shows that will keep you thoroughly entertained. If you’re looking for the classic shonen or an interesting isekai, you’re in luck. Here are the best new anime to watch in October 2023.

'Shangri-La Frontier'

Available: October 1 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Starring: Akio Ôtsuka, Rina Hidaka, Azumi Waki, Makoto Koichi

Shangri-La Frontier is a new anime series based on the web novel of the same name. This video game isekai is about Rakuro Hizutome, a boy who lives in a future where virtual reality reigns supreme. The world of console and monitor gaming is over, and all games that require a display are now considered “crap,” and you see many crappy games coming out. The ones who devote their lives to beating these games are called "crap-game hunters," and Hizutome is one of them. But, what if he decided to step away from retro gaming and instead play one of the greatest games ever made?

The game Hizutome has chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" with thirty million players. In the same vein as shows like Sword Art Online, Shangri-La Frontier is an action-adventure set in an insanely engaging video game world.

'Tokyo Revengers' Season 3

Available: October 1 | Platform: Hulu

Starring: Griffin Puatu, Darren O'Hare, Adam McArthur, Nicolas Roye

Tokyo Revengers is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. The series follows the story of Takemichi Hanagaki, a 26-year-old freeter who learns that his girlfriend from middle school, Hinata Tachibana, and her younger brother, Naoto, have been killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang. After being pushed in front of a train, Takemichi is transported back to 2005, 12 years before Hinata's death. He takes advantage of this opportunity to save Hinata and change his life for the better.

Season 3 of Tokyo Revengers is set to adapt the penultimate manga arc and lead to the wrap-up of the series. The Tenjiku arc will see Takemichi return to the present day, where things take a surprising turn after his adventures in the past.

'Undead Unluck'

Available: October 6 | Platform: Hulu

Starring: Kahara Moe, Yûichi Nakamura, Natsuki Hanae, Aoi Yûki

Undead Unluck is another new series and is easily the wackiest one on our list. Andy, a Negator with a power known as "Undead." He’s been searching for someone with the ability to give him a 'real death.' Fuko Izumo brings misfortune to everyone around her due to her "Unluck" ability. The duo are the most unlucky and unkillable duo you’ve ever seen (outside of maybe Deadpool and Domino), but that makes it all the more chaotic. Undead Unluck is the show for you if you're looking for something action-packed.

'The Rising of the Shield Hero' Season 3

Available: October 6 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Starring: Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Rina Hidaka

The Rise of the Shield Hero Iwatani Naofumi is your average weeb, but he happens to find a book that transports him to a fantasy world where he must take on the mantle of Shield Hero. This isekai is all about the call to adventure as Naofumi battles against the Waves of Catastrophe.

After discovering that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to go to war. However, before he can set off to fight, he has to battle the powerful Spirit Tortoise. This rampaging monster could destroy the world as we know it. Luckily, Naofumi assembles a team of allies, including Raphtalia and Filo, as they face off against the dangerous beast.

'Spy x Family' Season 2

Available: October 7 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Starring: Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, Kenshô Ono

Spy x Family is returning for its second season. Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the Spy x Family series follows a spy named Twilight who has to create a fake family to execute a mission and hopefully end the ensuing war. However, things don’t go as smoothly as he hoped when he adopts a telepathic girl named Anya. Also unbeknownst to Twilight (now going by Loid Forger), his fake wife is an assassin, and her brother works for the opposing country.

This breakout series took the world by storm not for its incredible action but for its lovable characters and wacky relationships. We came for Twilight’s mission but stayed because we loved Anya’s childlike wonder. Season 2 picks up after the end of the first season. Loid has made contact with Desmond and is entering phase two of his mission, Operation S.T.R.I.X. Hopefully, the next arc will be as fun as the last.

'Dr. Stone New World' Season 3 Part 2

Available: October 12 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Starring: Yûsuke Kobayashi, Manami Numakura, Gen Satô, Ayumu Murase

If science fiction (heavy emphasis on the science) is more your speed, then Dr. Stone is the show for you. Senku is using his scientific know-how to ensure humanity's survival in a world that has reverted back to the Stone Age.

Now that the Stone Wars are over, the former members of Tsukasa’s Empire of Might unite with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across the seas. Unfortunately, before they can begin their voyage, Senku and his friends must find some essential resources and push new scientific advancements to build the vessel they need.

'PLUTO'

Available: October 26 | Platform: Netflix

Starring: Shinshu Fuji, Yoko Hikasa, Minori Suzuki, Hiroki Yasumoto

PLUTO is based on Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy ‘The Greatest Robot on Earth’ storyline from 1964. The suspense drama occurs in a neo-futuristic world where humans and androids live harmoniously. At least, that’s what we initially thought.

After the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are killed off one by one, it’s up to investigator Gesicht to figure out the truth while also discovering that he’s the next target. The critically acclaimed story is a cerebral thriller told through a modern-day twist.

