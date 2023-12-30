2023 was one of the biggest years of anime ever. With Attack on Titan's epic conclusion and the return of Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, fans were treated to amazing shows all year long. Thankfully, if the beginning of 2024 is any indication, we're in for yet another stellar year of anime.

January will be starting us off strong with One Piece: Egghead Island and the long-awaited return of Blue Exorcist, but there are some brand-new shows this month that everyone should be excited about. Here is the best anime to watch in January 2024.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Available: January 3, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and his classmates have finally advanced to Class C, but a tumultuous third term lies ahead. They face an exam known as the “mixed training camp,” a co-ed test in which all classes must work together to achieve high scores. Not only are students forced into unpredictable groups with former enemies, but those who fail to reach the benchmark will be expelled!

Classroom of the Elite is an anime that will not disappoint you; it is a beautiful psychological thriller mixed with a bit of romance if you are romantic, but that’s not yet. It is filled with drama and, from time to time, has some of the best fights when it comes to storytelling. At least in season two, and since the same people will be working on season three, there is no doubt that it will deliver. Yoshihito Nishōji will be directing, and Kishi and Hashimoto will be the chief directors.

Solo Leveling

Available: January 6, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

It’s been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the “gates”—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals “hunters.” Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates.

Solo Leveling has grown in popularity quickly with the rise of Manhwa [Korean comics] within the United States. The anime is one of the most anticipated shows of 2023, but it will be taking a few deviations from the source material, such as changing character names and tweaking specific plot points.

Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga

Available: January 6, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross began receiving more consultations about demons as a wave of strange events spread worldwide. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school.

Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga ended in 2017, and the series returns seven years later. Studio VOLN will be taking up the reign for adapting the Illuminati Saga. The long hiatus makes the return of Blue Exorcist that much more exciting.

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2

Available: January 6, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

The world of MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES is one where everyone casually uses magic. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, Mash Burnedead singlemindedly works out, and has a massive secret. He's one of the few that can’t use magic.

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES is essentially Harry Potter meets anime. A-1 Pictures returns to produce the show's second season. The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam arc will open the world with even more characters and magical adventures.

One Piece - Egghead Island Arc

Available: January 7, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

After the events of the battle between Big Mom and Kaido and a huge banquette and learning that Luffy is a part of the Four Emperors, along with Shanks, Buggy, and Marshall D. Teach the Straw Hats leave Wano and end up on a mysterious island known as Egghead, where Dr. Vegapunk lives. For context, Dr. Vegapunk is this genius scientist the government has used for a long time. He had created multiple clones of Kuma. Kuma had a massive impact on the Straw Hats throughout One Piece’s first Time during the Thriller Bark Arc and the second time during the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. Dr. Vegapunk also has a history with Vinsmoke Judge (Sanji’s Father) on genetic manipulation.

One Piece: Egghead Island arc is the most critical arc in all of One Piece. We will get questions answered, like what is happening with Sabo, getting closer to what the Devil Fruits are, Bartholomew Kuma's and Jewelry Bonney's past, and who caused the God Valley incident. We get a lot of information within this arc that you might have to rewatch to understand fully what is happening.

HIGH CARD Season 2

Available: January 8, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

After discovering X-Playing Cards, powerful cards that grant powers, pickpocket Finn is recruited by High Card, a secret group sworn to protect and collect them. This deck has been scattered throughout the kingdom of Fourland. Moonlighting at luxury carmaker Pinochle, this squad set out to play the most dangerous game of 52 pickups. But they have to get them before rival carmaker Who’s Who!

Who would have thought the card game 52 pickups would ever be made into a series? High Card is an anime where anything is possible. The show's first season kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and Season 2 looks to up the stakes even more.

Metallic Rouge

Available: January 11, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

In a world where humans coexist with androids called Neans, a group known as the Immortal Nine rises against society. Tasked with disposing of the revolters, a Nean named Rouge Redstar (aka Metal Rouge) and investigator Naomi Orthmann head to Mars to track them down…but first, Rouge wants some chocolate.

Studio BONES is working on this; it is quite a shame that only some people talk about Metallic Rouge. The trailer looks excellent, and much like many of BONES’ projects, the show has themes of morality and what it means to be human. Like their previous series, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Metallic Rouge will make you think. It should get everyone excited because it will have everything for everyone. It's easily a must-watch with action, drama, and compelling characters.