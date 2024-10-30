The partition between Halloween and Christmas marks a strange time for television, as the breathtaking highs of the horror-season are replaced with anticipation of the glitz and glamor of the yuletide spirit. However, amid this is a November lineup of movies and television that often comes stacked with big-name projects and underrated indie hits. After an exciting October that saw the return of hit series Shrinking and the debut of Cate Blanchett's Disclaimer, Apple TV+ will once again unleash an eye-catching month of streaming this November, with predicted awards contenders and the return of a fan-favorite series on their way. So, without further ado, here's a look at the very best movies and shows on Apple TV+ this November.

'Bad Sisters' (Season 2)

Available: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Sharon Horgan Cast: Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff

There's no hiding from the fact that Bad Sisters was an undeniable success when it first debuted on Apple TV+ two years ago. Following the grieving Garvey sisters, the show blends comedy and drama as the siblings come together to try and rid one of their own, Gracie (Anne-Marie Duff), of the terrifying, evil clutches of her manipulative husband JP (Claes Bang). Following the shocking events of the season one finale, fans have been waiting patiently for the sisters to return, with the promise of a bigger, more explosive, and even more hilarious second outing.

Created by the trio of Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, and Sharon Horgan, the series stars the latter alongside the aforementioned Duff as well as Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson. The series is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Dearbhla Walsh, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

'Silo' Season 2

Available: Friday, November 15, 2024 Genre: Sci-fi Created By: Graham Yost Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Avi Nash, Harriet Walter

Boasting a 88% "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score, Silo's first innovative season debuted back in May 2023 and received enormous praise, so much so that a second outing felt inevitable. The show follows one woman's attempts to uncover the truth behind the titular Silo, a place that holds the last ten thousand people on Earth after the world outside became toxic and uninhabitable.

With secrets and lies around every corner, it became impossible to second-guess Silo, leading to an explosive ending that would lay the groundwork for a second season that promises big things. Executive produced by creator Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon, and Rebecca Ferguson, Silo stars the latter alongside Tim Robbins, Common, Avi Nash, Harriet Walter, and many more.

'Blitz'

Available: Friday, November 22, 2024 Genre: Historical drama Directed By: Steve McQueen Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clémentine, Kathy Burke, Stephen Graham

With one eye on the 2025 awards season, Apple TV+ brings Blitz for your viewing pleasure this November. Set amidst the fury and fear of the Blitz in London during the Second World War, the film follows Saoirse Ronan's Rita alongside a group of Londoners who all look for hope and a future among the bombings that so dangerously threaten any such dreams.

Prepare your tissues for Blitz, with Steve McQueen's latest outing promising to be a tearjerker. Executive produced by Sarah Jane Wright, Anna Smith Tenser, Sheeraz Shah, and Natalie Lehmann, Blitz stars the likes of Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clémentine, Kathy Burke, and Stephen Graham alongside four-time Academy Award-nominee Ronan. In Emma Kiely's review for Collider, she was quick to praise the film, saying:

"After crafting one of the best historical epics of this century with 12 Years a Slave, the bar was in the sky for Steven McQueen in returning to historical dramas of this scale. Suffice it to say, he rose to it and then some. It's not a perfect movie, with its rushed and anticlimactic ending. Still, for those looking for the scope and empathy he wielded with his Oscar-winner but maybe want something slightly more digestible, Blitz will deliver and is sure to be a prominent awards contender. It’s probably the largest slice-of-life movie you can think of, as McQueen essentially makes a movie about the human experience that just so happens to take place across one of the deadliest acts of warfare in history. It’s a deeply soulful and affecting movie that sends you into a tornado of emotions. With immersive action set pieces, heartfelt snippets of character-driven stories, and fantastic performances all around, Steve McQueen shows again his adept ability at bringing such enormous scope to deeply personal human stories."

'Bread & Roses'

Available: Friday, November 22, 2024 Genre: Documentary Created By: Sahra Mani

This powerful documentary directed by Sahra Mani focuses on the 2021 Taliban Offensive that emerged in Afghanistan following the end of America's occupation. The Taliban's arrival led to a change in the living conditions of women, with rights to education past sixth grade, work, and walking unaccompanied in public all disintegrating. The film follows three women in particular, showcasing just how hard their lives have become, but also managing to find a glimmer of hope within the horror.

Critically adored following its 2023 Cannes Film Festival debut, Bread & Roses is without doubt one of the most impactful new arrivals on Apple TV+ this entire year. The wonder of the documentary form comes from its ability to change lives, with Bread & Roses praised by many who saw it for evolving their outlook and being thoroughly educational. An urgent plea that feels utterly and devastatingly relevant, if you only watch one thing on Apple TV+ this November, there are many very important reasons why it should be this.

