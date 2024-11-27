The most wonderful time of the year is nearly upon us, and Disney+ is closing out the year with what could be the platform's biggest month yet. This follows a pretty strong end to 2024 already with a number of standout original projects. This includes the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe series and WandaVision sequel, Agatha All Along, as well as David Lowery's marvelously cozy holiday short, An Almost Christmas Story.

For December 2024, Disney+ is pulling out all the stops. This month, fans can expect to see a one-of-a-kind Star Wars series, Pixar's first-ever original television series, and the third and final season of a flagship Marvel series. That's only scratching the surface, so if you're looking for a complete breakdown of what's to come for the remainder of the year, read below for seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+.

'Mickey and the Very Many Christmases'

(2024)

Image via Disney

Available: December 2, 2024 (Premieres December 1 on Disney Jr.) Genre: Holiday Special Cast: Bret Iwan and Kaitlyn Robrock

What better way to start off a list of new Disney movies and shows than with the mouse himself, Mickey (Bret Iwan)? A special holiday event featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse (Kaitlyn Robrock), and the rest of their iconic pals, Mickey and the Very Many Christmases will be a new yuletide extravaganza for the merry crew. This Christmas, Mickey wishes that every single day could be Christmas, but quickly learns that once a year might be better when that wish actually comes true.

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases will be premiering on Disney Jr. on Sunday, December 1st, and will then be available to stream on Disney+ the next day on Monday, December 2nd.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Season 1

(2024-2025)

Image via Disney+

Available: December 3, 2024 (Weekly, two episode series premiere) Genre: Sci-Fi Creators: Christopher Ford and Jon Watts Cast: Jude Law, Kerry Condon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Kyriana Kratter

Get ready to see "A Galaxy Far, Far Away" like you've never seen it before with Christopher Ford and Jon Watts' Star Wars: Skelton Crew, which is reportedly heavily inspired by The Goonies. Taking place in the New Republic era alongside The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, the series follows a ragtag group of tweens who find themselves stranded in a ship they barely know how to pilot. When they get the unwanted attention of some shady pirates, the kids then get the assistance of a mysterious Force user (Jude Law) whose intentions are unknown.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew debuts with a two-episode series premiere on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024.

'Sugarcane'

(2024)

Image via National Geographic Documentary Films

Available: December 10, 2024 (Premieres December 9 on National Geographic) Genre: Documentary Directors: Emily Kassie and Julian Brave Noisecat Cast: Julian Brave Noisecat, Ed Archie Noisecat, Charlene Belleau, Witney Spearing, and Chief Willie Sellars

While certainly a much darker entry into Disney+'s December 2024 catalog, Sugarcane is still a powerful documentary that deserves to be seen. An award-winner at the Sundance Film Festival, Julian Brave Noisecat takes a deep dive into his family's native history. What he discovers is a twisted web of abuse and mysterious disappearances that are all linked to a seemingly average residential school.

Sugarcane premieres on Monday, December 9th on National Geographic, and will then be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, December 10th.

'Dream Productions' (Mini-Series)

(2024)

Image via Disney

Available: December 11, 2024 (Full Series) Genre: Animation, Comedy Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Amy Poehler, Kensington Tallman, Maya Rudolph, Richard Ayoade, and Ally Maki

Pixar will be making streaming history with their first-ever original series, Dream Productions (unless you count Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, which, while awesome, was not made by Pixar). A spin-off of Pixar's wildly successful Inside Out series, Dream Productions follows the day-to-day operations of the titular movie studio in mockumentary fashion. Fans of the films will get to see how dreams are literally made in this latest trip inside Riley's (Kensington Tallman) mind.

All episodes of Dream Productions will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 11th.

'Elton John: Never Too Late'

(2024)

Image via Disney+

Available: December 13, 2024 Genre: Documentary Directors: R.J. Cutler and David Furnish Cast: Elton John

Elton John may be in his retirement, but the musician's lasting presence on the industry will likely never be forgotten. John's rise to superstardom is set to be documented in Elton John: Never Too Late, which will chronicle is prestigious career with some never-before-seen footage. The film is set to be a true celebration of everything involving Elton John's career before his legendary final concert at Dodgers Stadium.

Elton John: Never Too Late will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, December 13th.

'Marvel's What If...?' Season 3

(2021-2024)