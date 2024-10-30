With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Disney+ is bringing out several big feature films just in time for the most thankful month of the year. November is going to be a big month for Disney+ in general, as the highly anticipated sequel Moana 2 will be released exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024. While this month doesn't have too many new shows for Disney+, the streaming platform is likely to enjoy a break following the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series, Agatha All Along.

Several big movies will be available to stream on Disney+ for the month of November 2024. This includes a documentary about one of the greatest film composers to ever live, a unique kind of Christmas tale, and a classic origin story for a popular children's story. To find out about what you can expect to see from Disney+, here are seven of the best movies coming to Disney+ in November 2024.

'Music by John Williams'

(2024)

Available: November 1, 2024 Genre: Documentary Director: Laurent Bouzerau Cast: John Williams, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ron Howard, J.J. Abrams, Seth MacFarlane, James Mangold, Alan Silvestri, Lawrence Kasdan, and Kathleen Kennedy

Star Wars. Indiana Jones. Jurassic Park. Those are just a fraction of the films that have had their iconic scores and soundtrack provided by the one and only John Williams, who will have his life history and career showcased in the new documentary, Music by John Williams. The new film will offer first-hand accounts from legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ron Howard, and more, all of whom fully acknowledge that their films just wouldn't be the same without John Williams' indescribable musical talent. A talent that has earned Williams five Oscars and dozens of Academy Award nominations.

Music by John Williams will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 1st, 2024.

'Endurance'

(2024)

Available: November 2, 2024 Genre: Documentary Directors: Jimmy Chin, Natalie Hewit, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

In 1915, the massive vessel known as "Endurance" went missing, presumably becoming shipwrecked while on a voyage through Antarctica. Now, over a century later, a ragtag crew from the Maritime Heritage Trust aim to find the shipwreck after being lost for so many years. Even by today's standards, this is still a perilous journey, but it's one that the crew is willing to take on in this gripping new documentary by National Geographic.

Endurance will be available to stream on Disney+ on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024.

'An Almost Christmas Story'

(2024)

Image via Disney

Available: November 15, 2024 Genre: Holiday Director: David Lowery Cast: Mamoudou Athie, Cary Christopher, Jim Gaffigan, Natasha Lyonne, and John C. Reilly

From Peter Pan & Wendy and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew director David Lowery, An Almost Christmas Story aims to tell a very unique holiday tale. This short-form stop-motion special follows a young owl named Moon (Cary Christopher), who accidentally finds himself in New York City after his home tree is taken to Rockefeller Plaza. With the help of a human girl named Luna (Estella Madrigal), Moon just might be able to find his way home.

An Almost Christmas Story will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 15th, 2024.

'Out of My Mind'

(2024)

Image via Disney+

Available: November 22, 2024 Genre: Drama Director: Amber Sealey Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, Judith Light, Michael Chernus, and Phoebe-Rae Taylor

Out of My Mind tells the uplifting story of Melody Brooks (played by Phoebe-Rae Taylor and given an internal monologue by Jennifer Aniston). Melody has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, so she decided to make her inner voice sound like Jennifer Aniston. Despite sounding like the Friends star, all Melody wants is to live the average life of a teenage girl, and she proves herself to be just as capable as anyone else.

Out of My Mind will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 22nd, 2024.

'Mary Poppins' Special

(2024)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Available: November 29, 2024 Genre: Documentary

An all-time classic, Mary Poppins turns sixty-years-old this year, meaning that Julie Andrews' iconic nanny has been singing along for several generations. To celebrate the film's 60th anniversary, Disney+ is set to release a new documentary that shines a light on the film's production (which also had its story told in Saving Mr. Banks). Apart from that, not many details have been revealed, but there's surely plenty to talk about in regard to one of Disney's most important films.

The Mary Poppins special will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 29th, 2024.

'Oz the Great and Powerful'

(2013)

Image via Disney

Available: November 29, 2024 Genre: Fantasy Director: Sam Raimi Cast: James Franco, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Mila Kunis, Zach Braff, Bill Cobbs, and Joey King

November is also "Glicked" month, where Gladiator II and Wicked will releasing on the same day. In what seems like a pretty clear move to cash in on the hype, Disney is making their own Wizard of Oz prequel available to stream on Disney+ soon. Instead of focusing on the origins of the Wicked Witch (though she still does have a big role in the story), Oz the Great and Powerful shows how a humble con artist became the all-powerful Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 29th, 2024.

'Beetles '64'

(2024)

Image via StudioCanal

Available: November 29, 2024 Genre: Documentary Director: David Tedeschi Cast: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon

Disney+ already has several great documentaries about The Beatles, such as the Peter Jackson docu-series Get Back. Now, we're getting another new documentary thanks to Martin Scorsese with Beatles '64. This time, fans of the legendary rock band will learn more about their first trip to the United States and how it further established them as rock and roll icons.

Beatles '64 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, November 29th, 2024.