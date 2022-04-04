For cinephiles everywhere, there’s nothing more horrifying and eerie than Oscar season. Now that that’s over, we can finally wind down and get back to doing what we love best: watching some good and wacky horror movies, and this month’s offerings from Shudder have more than enough gems to check out.

The hub for all things horror always has a consistent lineup of unique content, but what makes the April schedule different compared to other ones is through the return of their Halfway to Halloween celebration. It’s a fun time of year when alongside the normal curated list of horror programming, fans can also call in a special hotline to receive personalized recommendations from genre favorites to brand-new releases. It’s a neat way for other to explore new tastes in horror and a fun time to engage with others in the horror community.

Aside from that, it seems like business is usual for watching good spooky stuff on Shudder, so here are some of the best films and shows that are arriving this month.

Cursed Films II

For anyone who is even remotely interested in the strange world of filmmaking, you owe it to yourself to watch Cursed Films. The highly-acclaimed documentary series about the truths and tragedies behind some of the most popular films of all time returns for a second season, and the subjects for this season are nothing short of interesting. With episodes focusing on The Wizard of Oz, Rosemary’s Baby, and Stalker(!), and new interviews with industry vets like Adam Savage, Roger Deakins, and Bill Pullman, this season of Cursed Films looks like another fascinating look into some of the strangest productions in film history. And this must be stated again: They’ve got an episode about Stalker. That episode alone warrants a watch.

The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs Season 4

The horror world’s signature drive-in movie critic returns for another season of double-feature goodness. Watching a devoted lover of genre cinema like Joe Bob Briggs talk about these curated films is a funny and comforting experience, taking over the screen at certain points to talk about everything from their significance in film history to the best Texan BBQ. The season four premiere will feature the show’s 100th movie since Joe Bob’s first marathon back in 2018, so expect some surprise guests and more fan letters from Darcy as the drive-in rolls by once more.

Evil Dead II

Director: Sam Raimi

Writers: Sam Raimi, Scott Spiegel

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks

How can anyone who’s into horror *not* watch Evil Dead II? It’s an all-time gory classic, one of the best sequels (and technically remakes) ever made, and the pinnacle showcase for what Sam Raimi can do as a horror director, with Bruce Campbell’s iconic performance as Ash Williams to boot. This listing really should just be the title and that’s it, but if you’re still reading this entry, go watch this masterpiece as soon as you are humanly able. It’s a masterful slice of bloody, Deadite-slaying fun.

Near Dark

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Writers: Kathryn Bigelow, Eric Red

Cast: Adrian Pasdar, Jenny Wright, Lance Henriksen, Bill Paxton

Possibly the most under-seen vampire film of the 80s (a decade where fangs were all the rage), Near Dark holds a special place in horror history, and is a dark and grounded film that everyone should seek out. It’s the directorial debut of Kathryn Bigelow (maker of bangers such as Point Break and The Hurt Locker) and is a strange, beautiful contrast to its more famous bloodsucking contemporaries like The Lost Boys and Fright Night by showing the horrific downsides of being a creature in the night. It’s a great introduction to Bigelow as a filmmaker, with some intense career-best performances from Lance Henriksen and Bill Paxton. The film hasn’t been available to stream on any platform until now, so seek this gem out before it’s gone.

The Devils

Director/Writer: Ken Russell

Cast: Oliver Reed, Vanessa Redgrave

Finally: the movie starring the nuns from the background of Space Jam: A New Legacy is available to stream on Shudder. Regarded as one of the most controversial films ever made, Ken Russell’s cult classic follows Urbain Grandier (Oliver Reed), a Catholic priest accused of witchcraft by a sexually repressed nun (Vanessa Redgrave) and her gang of, well, sexually repressed nuns. The film is wild to say the absolute least and is not for the faint of heart (the film was banned in Finland for over 30 years), but if you want to see some insane religious horror (or if you’re a Space Jam reference completionist), spend yourself a night with The Devils.

Night’s End

Director: Jennifer Reeder

Writer: Brett Neveu

Cast: Michael Shannon, Kate Arrington, Daniel Kyri

There are pairs in life that are universally considered to be stronger when together. Things like peanut butter and jelly, Converse and high socks, and of course Michael Shannon and indie movies. The newest Shudder Original Night’s End is certainly no exception. The film follows a nervous loner who unknowingly moves into a haunted house, and enlists the help of a mysterious stranger to exorcise it before things take a turn for the worst. It’s directed by Jennifer Reeder, who directed the main narrative throughout last year’s stellar V/H/S/94, so chances are high for this film to gain some buzz when it drops on Shudder at the top of the month.

Session 9

Director: Brad Anderson

Writers: Brad Anderson, Stephen Gevedon

Cast: David Caruso, Stephen Gevedon, Paul Guilfoyle, Josh Lucas

It’s been more than twenty years since the release of Brad Anderson’s psycho-horror thriller Session 9, and its influence is still being felt today. When an asbestos crew takes a clean-up job at a deserted asylum, mysterious and tense events begin to occur around them. It’s a slow-burn throwback that only gets more and more intense as it goes on, echoing classics like Don’t Look Now in its craft and pacing. Go into this blind because it’s a low-budget cult classic that deserves your attention

