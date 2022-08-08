Just like the summer heat keeps sizzling our bodies, Shudder keeps on adding great horror content throughout the season. The streaming hub for all things ghoul has been holding the fort down for the genre as we await the inevitable onslaught of Fall’s offerings (and for a summer lineup, there are certainly some great indie gems to look out for). You have a great mix of talented up-and-comers alongside some bona fide classics returning to the service, and these selected titles showcase a sliver of the great stuff you can’t afford to miss out on.

Time to refill your holy water and hold onto your butts, for these are seven of the best films and shows to check out on Shudder for August 2022.

Available From: August 4

Director: Vincent Grashaw

Writer: Robert Alan Dilts

Cast: Robert Patrick, Nick Stahl, Scott Haze

A standout from last year’s Fantasia Fest, What Josiah Saw is a brutal, haunting drama starring some true genre actors that love to make the most out of a scene. The film stars Robert Patrick as the patriarch of a rural family, who reunite to atone for the buried sins of their past. Less conventional than your normal horror flick and more of a slow-burn character piece, this is a film that’s going to be under a lot of people’s radar, and one that you’ll surely regret not checking out.

Available From: August 18

Director: Rebekah McKendry

Writers: Joshua Hull, David Ian McKendry, Todd Rigney

Cast: Ryan Kwanten, J.K. Simmons, Sylvia Grace Crim

A film like Glorious has a premise so unique that it may have created its own sub-genre as a result (Glory hole horror? GLORY-HORROR?), and fortunately is able to live up to its strange potential with its confined direction and wacky performances. Directed by Colors of the Dark co-host and all-time horror expert Rebekah McKendry, this Lovecraftian tale follows Wes (Ryan Kwanten), a man who unexpectedly gets involved in a terrifying situation stuck while being inside a bathroom stall, with only one voice to talk to (J.K. Simmons). Running at 79 minutes, Glorious is a lean, mean, and hilarious horror comedy with a great premise. If you’re looking for fun and original ideas in modern film, look no further than Glorious (and if you don’t believe us, check out our review!).

Available From: August 23

Director: Alice Maio Mackay

Writers: Alice Maio Mackay, Benjamin Pahl Robinson

Cast: Chris Asimos, Emma Bleby, Jessica Burgess

One of the best things about the horror genre is how malleable it can be given the story and filmmaker, and So Vam is a shining example of how horror can be used as a platform for self-love and empowerment. This vampire flick follows an outcast in a conservative town who dreams of becoming a drag queen. When he is killed by a predatory vampire, he’s quickly resurrected and accepted by another gang of vampires who are on the hunt for the killer and other abusers. It’s parts Nightbreed and Near Dark with a sharp, modern edge, and a new breed of vampire movie that every vamp-head should feast on.

Available From: August 26

Director: Chloe Okuno

Writers: Chloe Okuno, Zack Ford

Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman

If you’re looking for a Rear Window-esque home thriller, you may have fun with this next pick in director Chloe Okuno’s Watcher. When a young woman (played by modern scream queen Maika Monroe) and her husband move to a new apartment, she suspects that the man staring at her from across the street may be a local serial killer. This one was slept on heavily when it hit theaters this year, but it's a sleek, gripping old-school flick that’ll have you in suspense until the very last frame.

Available From: August 1

Director: George A. Romero

Writer: Stephen King

Cast: Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Fritz Weaver, Leslie Nielsen

Depending on some circles, being a horror fan who hasn’t seen Creepshow may be seen as pure sacrilege. The gold standard of spooky anthologies, this classic by maestros George A. Romero and Stephen King is filled to the brim with silly and scary moments that are sure to inspire filmmakers today as it did when it was released in 1982. At the very least, you owe it to yourself to watch the cheesy goodness that is “Father’s Day.”

Available From: August 1

Directors: Brian De Palma

Writers: Lawrence D. Cohen

Cast: Sissy Spacek, Amy Irving, Betty Buckley, Nancy Allen

Unironically the best prom film ever made, Brian De Palma’s seminal adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel is still a (literal) bloody good watch. From Sissy Spacek’s iconic performance as Carrie White to the film’s unforgettable climax, this was the film that put King Cinema on the map and forever changed the horror world as we know it. There’s simply nothing else to add, just watch Carrie!

Available From: August 1

Director: Tobe Hooper

Writer: Paul Monash

Cast: David Soul, James Mason, Lance Kerwin

Aaaaaaaaand another solid King adaptation rounds out this month’s list with Tobe Hooper’s Salem’s Lot miniseries. When writer Ben Mears (David Soul) returns to his hometown, he discovers that the place he once grew up in has turned upside down when the citizens begin to turn into vampires. This adaptation is the one that’s been highly regarded over the years (it’s Tobe Hooper, so that makes sense), and with a new remake on the way, now’s the perfect time to revisit one of the best vampire (and haunted house!) stories of the past 50 years.