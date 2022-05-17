Ah, summer: that time of year when the sun’s a little hotter and the buns get a little tanner. It’s the season that everyone thinks of when they think about vacationing, crappy Memorial Day movies, and, of course, horror movies.

Let’s be real here, dear reader, if you’re using Shudder, how would you *not* be thinking about horror 24/7? The streaming site for all things scary has been putting out banger after banger like it was a Kendrick album this year, and their lineup for May is certainly no exception.

So, without further ado, here are 7 of the best films and shows to check out on Shudder for May 2022.

The Sadness

Writer/Director: Rob Jabbaz

Cast: Berant Zhu, Regina Lei, Ying-Ru Chen

If you’ve had an ear on the horror festival landscape, you’ve probably heard a lot of buzz about The Sadness. When a young couple (Regina Lei, Berant Zhu) seek to find each other again, they must fight to stay alive as their city is turned upside down by a benign pandemic, turning the infected into violent and depraved mutants. The Taiwanese thriller gained traction last year for receiving novel programming warnings from various genre festivals, and now fans everywhere can finally see what the hype is about as it finally arrives on Shudder this month.

Directors: Sarah Appleton, Philip Escott

One specific part of Shudder’s programming that makes it so appealing are their insightful documentaries, with projects like Horror Noire and Cursed Films being certain standouts. And their latest offering, The Found Footage Phenomenon, seems to be another one that horror fans should not miss. The indie doc charts the origins of found footage films, spotlighting standouts like Cannibal Holocaust and Paranormal Activity as directors Sarah Appleton and Philip Escott attempt to figure out just what the future holds for the popular sub-genre.

FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards

Hey, have you ever wanted to see an awards show that’s actually genuine about film, and features no random slapping? Then watch this year’s FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards, the ceremony that spotlights and celebrates the best in horror film and television. The show will stream on Shudder once again, and host David Dastmalchian is ready to get the slaughter started with presenters like Joe Dante and The Boulet Brothers. Some nominees this year include Midnight Mass, Titane, and Chucky, so be sure to watch who wins when the special airs live on May 15th, and stream for those who missed it live.

The Babadook

Writer/Director: Jennifer Kent

Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Tim Purcell

If you were to get five random people on the street and make them collectively watch The Babadook, chances are that they would all be either extremely stressed or terrified (or both). The modern classic by Jennifer Kent follows a single mother (Essie Davis) who has to deal with the fact that her son’s boogeyman is real and in their home, she must find a way to save her and her child from certain death. It’s a special horror film with a very strong following, and it’s worth the recommendation alone for its unique approach to social horror.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2

Director: Tobe Hooper

Writer: L. M. Kit Carson

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams, Bill Moseley

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 isn’t just one of the best horror sequels ever made (it’s a simple fact), it’s also one of the strangest given that it’s a sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. That’s not a crazy thing to think about now given that there’s a new sequel popping up every two weeks, but back in 1986 it’s strange that this not only had director Tobe Hooper return, but also made it into a wild black comedy that rips on the fact that it even exists in the first place. The film is violent, hilarious, and all around a good ol’ time, and has one of the best third acts to a horror film this side of Army of Darkness. Seek this genuine cult classic if you haven’t, or be like this writer and watch it again to see Dennis Hopper get nuts with cannibal hillbillies.

Goodnight Mommy

Writers/Directors: Veronika Franz, Severin Fiala

Cast: Susanne Wuest, Elias Schwarz, Lukas Schwarz

A lot of horror movies can be creepy, but few are Goodnight Mommy creepy. The Austrian psychological thriller follows a mother (Susanne Wuest) whose face is wrapped with bandages when she returns to her lakeside house and twin boys (played by Elias and Lukas Schwarz). Needless to say, weird and unsettling things ensue that are sure to keep you up at night. This film is a slow-burn dread in the best ways possible, and it should be seen by more film-lovers out there.

Tetsuo: The Iron Man

Writer/Director: Shinya Tsukamoto

Cast: Tomorowo Taguchi, Kei Fujiwara, Shinya Tsukamoto

Tetsuo: The Iron Man is, literally and figuratively, so metal. The low-budget underground tokusatsu masterpiece is the perfect film for that one type of person who wants both Lynchian atmosphere and crazy Kamen Rider-esque imagery in their horror movies. Running at just 67 minutes, the film is a fast-paced experience unlike anything else, and remains a film that is still influential for body horror fans today as it did when it was released in 1989. Oh, and watch Kamen Rider if you haven’t already. That show rules.

