Even in the hot and humid days of the summertime, the Shudder train keeps on a’rolling. The big daddy boss man of horror streaming services has been having a great year so far, with originals like Phil Tippett's MAD GOD being the most-watched film on the service (another healthy reminder to watch MAD GOD), and they are not stopping anytime soon. This month we have another fun bundle of horrific joys to check out. From cult classics to new films that made a splash in the indie scene, Shudder’s got more than enough to keep you cozy and crazy.

So let’s stretch into our bathing suits and check out seven of the best films and shows to check out on Shudder for July 2022.

Related:'The Reef: Stalked' Trailer Teases a Shark on a Hunt In Survival Thriller From Shudder

Image via Shudder

Directed By: Austin Jennings

Created By: Joe Bob Briggs, Austin Jennings, Matt Manjourides

Presented By: Joe Bob Briggs, Diana Prince

The master of Drive-In interruptions Joe Bob Briggs has been killing it with the latest season of The Last Drive-In. Highlights have included the celebration of the show’s 100th film (Night of the Living Dead), Joe Bob’s first silent film (a very good double feature with F. W. Murnau’s Nosferatu and the remake by Werner Herzog), an episode on Hellbender with the film’s directors as special guests, and of course, The Baby. July sees the arrival of the show’s season finale, and in traditional drive-in fashion, it’ll definitely be a show that horror fans won’t want to miss live (c’mon, MAD GOD).

Image via Shudder

Director: Scott Barber

If you are familiar with the band GWAR, you will know that they are not only the sickest band in the entire world but also the sickest in multiple universes. The iconic heavy metal art band is respectfully celebrated in this documentary, as it gives insight into their decades-spanning career of crazy costumed characters and legendary stage shows. It features interviews with many of the ever-changing members like Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, and Alex Winter, and rarely-seen footage of original member Dave Brockie (also known as Oderus Urungus), who passed away in 2014. This Is GWAR is a true labor of heavy metal love and is a documentary that is worth seeking out.

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: John Carpenter

Writer: John Carpenter

Cast: Roddy Piper, Keith David, Meg Foster

Ah, perfect, another excuse for people to watch They Live. The cult classic sci-fi film was based on "Eight O'Clock in the Morning" by Ray Nelson and is among the very best in director John Carpenter’s filmography. When a drifter (Roddy Piper) discovers special sunglasses that expose subliminal messages in mass media, he sets out to find out who is behind this, kick their ass and chew bubble gum, and, well, we all know what he’s out of. This is undeniably one of the coolest movies to exist, with a fight scene that many recount as one of the best (and most ridiculous) brawls ever made. If you haven’t seen this already, this blurb will be subliminal enough for you to finally experience this wild ride.

Santa Sangre (1989)

Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky

Writer: Alejandro Jodorowsky

Cast: Axel Jodorowsky, Adán Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Guy Stockwell

There are surreal horror films, and then there are Alejandro Jodorowsky horror films. The international filmmaker has a style to his films that is unlike any other, with visuals and narrative ambiguity that is easily imitated but never replicated. Santa Sangre – also known by its English and less-cooler title, Holy Blood – tells the story of Fenix (past and present versions played by Jodorowsky’s sons Axel and Adán), a young boy who grew up in a circus and struggles with a traumatic event from his childhood. That’s really all you need to know, as this film is an experience that is best enjoyed by going in as blind as humanly possible.

Moloch (2022)

Image via Shudder

Director: Nico van den Brink

Writers: Daan Bakker, Nico van den Brink

Cast: Anneke Blok, Johan Fretz, Fred Goessens

After making the rounds at Fantasia Film Festival, Moloch, the Dutch folk horror film by first-time director Nico van den Brink, finally makes its Shudder debut. When a woman’s family is attacked by a random intruder one night, she sets out to find the meaning behind it, only to be convinced that she’s being hunted by an ancient force. Not much is known about this one aside from its creepy-looking trailer, but that’s more than enough for fans to check this gem out.

On the 3rd Day (2021)

Image via Shudder

Director: Daniel de la Vega

Writers: Alberto Fasce, Gonzalo Ventura

Cast: Federico Aimetta, Mariana Anghileri, Octavio Belmonte

A vampire film from Argentina, On the 3rd Day, is a take on a classic creature feature told in a completely different way. When a mother (Mariana Anghileri) wakes up three days after her and her son’s car accident, she can’t remember anything that happened during that time. That story is told through flashbacks and unravels a brutal mystery that’ll keep viewers on their toes till the very end.

Related:'Mad God': Phil Tippett's Stop-Motion Film Becomes Shudder's Most Watched 2022 Premiere

Director: Philip Kaufman

Writer: W. D. Richter

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum, Veronica Cartwright

Another highlight from this month’s offerings is a film that’s considered one of the best remakes ever made. The 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers follows a health inspector (a career-best Donald Sutherland) who discovers that humans are being replaced by alien doppelgängers, and is as tense now as it was when it was released all those years ago. There have been plenty of newer takes of this film since it arrived in theaters, but none stand close to the star power and mood that this sci-fi classic has, and features an ending that is an all-time moment that’ll stick with you long after you finish it.