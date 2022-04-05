When it comes to film libraries, HBO Max is typically head and shoulders above the other competitors in the streaming wars. With a vast collection that includes both iconic classics from the golden era of Hollywood, as well as the latest releases from some of our greatest filmmakers working today, and a range from the biggest blockbusters to the most intimate indies. With an ever-growing collection of feature length offerings there is always something new to check out on HBO Max, so here is a rundown of some of the best new additions to the streaming service.

Paul Thomas Anderson announced himself as one of the most vital auteur directors of his generation with this ode to the adult film industry of the late seventies. Set in the San Fernando Valley, Boogie Nights follows an ensemble cast of adult film actors and crew members as they live through the heyday of theatrical smut films and take on the rise of video at the dawn of the 1980s. Mark Wahlberg leads the cast in what remains his most accomplished performance to date as Eddie Adams, an impressionable young man who becomes an adult film star named, Dirk Diggler. Film icon Burt Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar for his role as adult film producer Jack Horner, while some of the hottest actors of that era, including Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle, John C. Reilly, Heather Graham and the great Philip Seymour Hoffman populate the supporting roles, creating one of the most eclectic and unforgettable ensemble casts in all film.

This action movie completely changed the game and influenced many entries in the genre going forward, including the John Wick franchise. A S.W.A.T. team gets trapped inside an apartment building that is run by a vicious drug dealer and his army of thugs and killers. Gareth Evans’ vision for the film launched him onto the international stage as a filmmaker worth paying attention to. The kinetic and fast-paced martial arts action set an intense new tone for the next generation of action films and birthed a new star in the genre in Iko Uwais.The Raid: Redemption remains as one of the most thrilling, inventive and best action movies of the 21st century, and is a must-watch for every fan of the genre.

Hal Ashby directed this drama from Robert Towne’s script about a pair of Navy lifers (Jack Nicholson and Otis Young) who are tasked with escorting a convicted sailor (Randy Quaid) to the prison where he will serve out his sentence. But during their journey, the two Navy men grow closer with their prisoner, making it all the more difficult to carry out their orders. Ashby and Towne make for a towering filmmaking duo, having both been involved in some of the most memorable films of the 70s, while Nicholson shows early signs of his thespian greatness which he would come to exude throughout his career.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly remade this gross out romantic comedy in their own trademark style. Ben Stiller stars as Eddie, a man who jumped into a marriage with Lila (Malin Akerman) a woman who he barely knows because he thinks he’s getting too old to meet the love of his life. Eddie starts to regret his hasty decision during their honeymoon in Cabo, when Lila starts to reveal several chaotic personality traits, and also because he meets Miranda (Michele Monaghan) a seemingly perfect woman who’s on vacation. Stiller is hilarious as the hard to root for Eddie, as is Akerman and Jerry Stiller, who appears as Eddie’s sex-loving father. The Farrelly’s drawing laugh out loud moments throughout the film.

Set 30 years after Ridley Scott’s visionary original film, Blade Runner 2049 brings us back into the future world of replicants and blade runners who hunt them. Ryan Gosling stars as K, a replicant who works for the LAPD. During an investigation, he uncovers a secret that threatens to change the world and seeks the help of a reclusive former blade runner. Denis Villeneuve creates a sequel that is worthy of the original, and even surpasses it in some areas. Gosling gives a stellar performance, making K both believably robotic and emotionally engaging. Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista and Robin Wright fill out the supporting cast.

Mike Newell and Richard Curtis’ rom com classic was a massive box office hit upon its release, and holds up much better than many of its contemporary comedy films. Hugh Grant stars as Charles, a lonely and lovelorn British man who falls for Carrie (Andie MacDowell), a captivating American woman who he meets at a mutual friend’s wedding. The two spend the night together, which was supposed to be a onetime thing until the two run into each other again at a string of successive weddings. Charles becomes determined to make a long-term relationship work, but complications keep arising that keep the two lovers from finally getting together. Hugh Grant gives his best performance as a rom com lead in this film that made him a household name, while Andie MacDowell is charming as Carrie and a host of lovable British comedians and character actors fill out the supporting cast of guests and well-wishers.

Film icon Bruce Willis stars as Frank Moses, a retired black-ops CIA agent who is forced back into action after being targeted by a group of deadly assassins. Frank goes on the run with Sarah (Mary-Louise Parker), a worker at his local pension office who also gets caught in the assassins’ cross-hairs, and seeks out the help of his former black-ops colleagues to help figure out who is hunting them and how they can be stopped. RED is a fun action movie that expertly utilizes Willis’ gruff charms. The film also provides an opportunity for a cohort of expert older actors, including John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman, Brian Cox and Helen Mirren, to flex their muscles in an over-the-top action blockbuster. RED is a welcome reminder that Bruce Willis is one of the best action heroes to ever do it.

