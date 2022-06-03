The world right now feels crazier than ever now, but at least we have new horror movies coming to Shudder this month. The main streaming sanctum for scares and spooks has been putting in constant bangers every month, from timeless classics to the next big thing in independent cinema, but this month’s offerings feel a little different than usual. It could be that we’re already knee-deep into a new season of The Last Drive-In, or the fact that we’re (finally) getting some long-awaited releases like MAD GOD. Maybe it’s just the change in weather, but for horror fans everywhere, there is a lot of great stuff coming to Shudder this month that’ll keep them more than satisfied.

So without further ado, here’s 7 of the best films and shows to check out on Shudder for June 2022.

MAD GOD

Writer/Director: Phil Tippett

Cast: Alex Cox, Niketa Roman, Satish Ratakonda

A film 30 years in the making, MAD GOD is a truly stunning work of art. Directed by Oscar-winning visual effects maestro Phil Tippett (known for his work in the original Star Wars trilogy, The Matrix trilogy, and RoboCop), the stop-motion film follows a lone assassin who travels along a strange, funny, and disturbing post-apocalyptic wasteland. There really isn’t much that needs to be said. MAD GOD is figuratively and spiritually evocative of the adjective used in its title, and is truly something that needs to be seen to be believed.

Poltergeist

Director: Tobe Hooper

Writers: Steven Spielberg, Michael Grais, Mark Victor

Cast: JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, Heather O'Rourke

Speaking of movies that need little introduction, Poltergeist is a bona-fide classic with a legacy that’s still talked about today (for numerous reasons depending on who you ask). The Tobe Hooper ghost-thriller follows a suburban family whose house is possessed by all sorts of ghosts, who seek to take their youngest child (the late, great Heather O'Rourke). While it’s debatable on whose film this really is between Hooper and co-writer Steven Spielberg, the final result is a landmark in paranormal horror.

The Wild Boys

Writer/Director: Bertrand Mandico

Cast: Vimala Pons, Diane Rouxel, Anaël Snoek

Since June is also Pride Month, it’s perfect timing that Shudder decided to drop a unique film like The Wild Boys. After committing a heinous crime, five rich boys (who are all played by female actors) are taken in to be rehabilitated by a Dutch captain on his sailboat, whose plans for them are shrouded in mystery. This is a lean and mean flick that gives a great sampling for the unique library that Shudder has for international films, and is unlike anything you’ll see this year.

The Clovehitch Killer

Director: Duncan Skiles

Writer: Christopher Ford

Cast: Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathis, Madisen Beaty

The Clovehitch Killer is the strangest coming-of-age film you’ll see this month (and this is coming from someone who’s watched The Book of Henry). Loosely based on the life of notorious serial killer Dennis Rader (aka the BTK Killer), the film stars Charlie Plummer as a boy who discovers his father’s (Dylan McDermott) collection of disturbing images, who may responsible for decade-old murders of 13 girls. It’s a small-scale thriller that has slowly gained a cult following, and is absolutely worth checking out.

Offseason

Writer/Director: Mickey Keating

Cast: Jocelin Donahue, Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake

Just from reading the logline from Mickey Keating’s latest film Offseason, it reads like an interesting mix between Men and The Invitation, which is definitely something to consider watching. The film follows Marie (Jocelin Donahue), who travels to an isolated island where her mother is buried and realizes that nothing is quite right with its inhabitants. It’s small-town cosmic horror that may just be the next sleeper hit.

Revealer

Director: Luke Boyce

Writers: Tim Seeley, Michael Moreci

Cast: Caito Aase, Shaina Schrooten, Bishop Stevens

Nothing feels better than a cozy night inside the house and an exploitation flick on the screen, and Revealer certainly fits that mold. The 80s throwback was co-written by comics writer/artist Tim Seeley, and follows a stripper (Caito Aase) and religious protester (Shaina Schrooten) who get trapped in a peep show booth and must work together to survive a sudden apocalypse. It’s a wild, neon-drenched thrill-ride that may just warm your heart, at least before it shocks it.

In the Mouth of Madness

Director: John Carpenter

Writer: Michael De Luca

Cast: Sam Neill, Julie Carmen, Jürgen Prochnow

And finally, we have John Carpenter, master of synth and scares, with In the Mouth of Madness, a film that many consider to be one his last great features. When a horror novelist goes missing (Jürgen Prochnow), an insurance investigator (a career-best Sam Neill) looks into his disappearance, and the lines of fiction and reality quickly begin to blur. The third installment of Carpenter’s "Apocalypse Trilogy,” In the Mouth of Madness is late-stage Carpenter at his best, and makes for a perfect installment of doomer-era Sam Neill wackiness.