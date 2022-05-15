Elizabeth Meriwether's popular sitcom New Girl burst onto our screens in 2011, viewers quickly fell in love with Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and her adventures with her friends. The ups and downs the group encountered together formed relationships audiences loved to watch. The rollercoaster that was Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess's will they/won't they relationship hooked fans for 7 years, watching their relationship blossom from flatmates into the comedic pairing audiences know and love.

The success of the show attracted some big stars, from the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis to Prince. The addition of these huge stars made the hilarious group even more enjoyable to watch. It's hard to pick the best out of all of them, but here is a ranking of the best guest stars of New Girl.

Lizzy Caplan

After his tough breakup with long term girlfriend Caroline, Nick forms a relationship with tough lawyer Julia, played by Lizzy Caplan. Her well-known sarcastic performance rapidly clashes with audience's favorite optimist Jess.

The group's cynical addition resulted in some of the best encounters of the first season. Julia delivers a hard punch to Schmidt's arrogant friend Benjamin during Schmidt's birthday party, showing her anger management problem and making fans fall even more in love with her. Caplan's talent and compatibility with her onscreen partners propel her to the beginning of the ranking.

Olivia Munn

Angie was introduced to audiences as 'Thirsty,' a nickname affectionately bestowed by Nick before they became a couple in season two. Nick's awkwardness was dramatically contrasted by Olivia Munn's feisty and quick-witted portrayal of the stripper.

The connection between the two provides viewers with an enjoyable romance to watch blossom, despite how brief it was. Olivia's exuberant personality translated brilliantly to the film, bringing out a new adventurous side in Nick. Munn was a feisty addition to the gang, despite leaving Nick in a cabin with Jess and Sam, never to be seen again.

Megan Fox

When Zooey Deschanel took maternity leave, the loft was in need of a new roommate. To fill the hole Deschanel left, Megan Fox's Reagan was introduced and made an impact immediately. Her dedication to her pharmaceutical sales job, direct nature and inability to express her emotions mirrors Nick's, and the two eventually begin dating.

Her appearances over season five and six encourages audiences to accept her as part of the loft and an important part of the show. Fox's deadpan delivery and quick wit complement Jess' effervescence, giving the seasons a refreshing edge. When Jess eventually returns from 'jury duty', their different personalities make for great entertainment.

Zoe Lister Jones

Councilwomen Fawn Moscato's appealing power seduces Schmidt and audiences alike. Her interesting interactions with Jess and the others creates interesting and funny moments. Her manipulations of Schmidt as an arm candy and political asset disgusts his friends but ultimately gives audiences some hilarious outcomes.

Zoe Lister Jones' performance parodies the real-life political figures we know today, mocking their voice, gestures and aims alike. To top it off, she even had her own political scandal in the form of 'Panty-gate'.

Dermot Mulroney

Out of all of Jess' boyfriends, Russell was one of the best. Played by Dermot Mulroney, the rich but humble businessman won the hearts of Jess, Nick and audiences alike. Viewers were witness to his endearing efforts to bond with the other roommates, and his attempts to play the iconic game of True American.

Mulroney's smooth and charming demeanor swept Jess off her feet, and thankfully appears throughout all seven seasons.

Josh Gad

Audiences were introduced to Josh Gad's character, Bear Claw, during the second season of the show. Throughout his multiple appearances during the show's series, Gad provided audiences with several iconic and lovable moments.

His passionate fascination with Jess from the beginning of their mistaken date, extended over the seven seasons. Watching Josh Gad sing a song about the struggles of a gay wolf delighted viewers, and stuck in the heads of all those witnessing.

Justin Long

Audiences met this sensitive, violin-playing music teacher, Paul Genzingler, early in season one. His shy nature and similarity to Jess made audiences to fall in love with him, even if he did rub Nick the wrong way. The endearing Justin Long gave the role a new level of lovable, and who couldn't love his ugly crying face?

His apperances throughout season one and season four gave audience their Genzlinger dose, even having the honour of appearing in the first of the iconic thanksgiving episodes. Nothing was better than hearing the whimsical notes of his violin and listening to a new Day/Genzlinger original.

Jess's father, played by Hollywood legend Rob Reiner, is an iconic recurring guest star, achieving the third spot in the ranking. The more sarcastic half of Jess' parents, Bob Day would do anything to protect his daughter, including sleeping in the hallway to separate Nick and Jess.

His endearing fatherly instincts usually get in the way of Jess' plans but are funny nonetheless. His second marriage to his daughter's former classmate was both odd and sweet, selecting Jess as his best man. Rob Reiner's signature Bronx accent and New York attitude contradicts Jess' sunny disposition, with both optimism and pessimism clashing to audience's delight.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Coming in at second place in our rank is the second half of Jess' parents, Joan Day, played by another Hollywood legend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Before we meet Joan, Jess refers to her as "a little bit perky,' and by Jess' standards, audiences weren't sure what to expect. Jamie Lee Curtis brings Jess' mother to life, with her enthusiasm for her daughter and her sneaky hook-ups with her ex-husband.

Her relationship with Jess and the rest of her friends, including her dislike of Cece, makes every appearance a joy to watch.

Prince

Finally, taking the top spot in our rankings, is the one and only Prince. From the beginning of the episode when Prince's party was mentioned, viewers were eager to see if they would catch a glimpse of the legend. Not only did they catch a glimpse, but we got to see Prince help Nick and Jess become closer as a couple, and boost Jess' confidence.

Nick's surprising and hilarious reaction to meeting Prince for the first time is one of the iconic moments throughout the series. No one knew we needed a Prince and Jessica Day duet so badly.

Fred Ward & Kevin Bacon’s Chemistry Made 'Tremors' the Perfect Buddy Action Movie

