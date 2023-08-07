As summer reaches its peak, the approaching fall breeze reminds us of the things that lurk within the shadows. A fun yet horrifying sinister season has already begun to take hold of the film community, heralding the arrival of skin-crawling horror films.

Lucky for us, this August brings yet another month of satisfying, heart-pounding jump scares and subdued, gradually chilling moments that linger long after a film is over. From live-action manga adaptations to familiar thrillers, this month promises a well-rounded mix of eclectic titles that will tap into dark desires and leave any viewer rightfully horrified. Without further ado, here are the nine best new horror movies to watch in August 2023.

ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead (August 3)

Image via Netflix

Release Date: August 3, 2023, on Netflix

Director: Yûsuke Ishida

Cast: Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntarô Yanagi

Eiji Akaso stars as Akira Tendo in the live-action remake of ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead, directed by Yusuke Ishida (Shin Godzilla). Trapped in a soul-crushing job, Akira finds himself in a twist of fate when zombies overrun the city. No more grueling work hours, just a chance to live life without bounds.

Akira's thrilling escape from the rat race becomes an adventure as he, along with the talented Shizuka Mikazuki (Mai Shiraishi) and Kenichiro Ryuzaki (Shuntaro Yanagi), embarks on a wild journey to complete a bucket list. Get ready to laugh, cheer, and dodge some zombies in this hilarious zom-com sensation streaming now on Netflix.

Meg 2: The Trench

Image via Annamaria Ward

Release Date: August 4, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Jason Statham, Jing Wu

Meg 2: The Trench, directed by Ben Wheatley, takes us deeper into the ocean's mysteries. A thrilling sequel to the undersea actioner starring Jason Statham (The Transporter), it amps up the excitement with even more megalodons as Jiuming Zhang (Jing Wu) and his team return to the Mariana Trench.

Haiqi, a captive megalodon, reemerges, this time with even more trouble. Just like velociraptor Blue's bond with her trainer in Jurassic World, Jiuming and Haiqi's entwined fates promise an epic continuation. See Meg 2: The Trench on the big screen now for a truly larger-than-life return of the world's biggest shark ever.

The Passenger

Image via Paramount Pictures

Release Date: August 4, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Carter Smith

Cast: Kyle Gallner, Johnny Berchtold

Unveiling a gripping horror-thriller, The Passenger takes audiences on a heart-pounding ride directed by Carter Smith, known for his masterful storytelling in The Ruins. Penned by the talented Jack Stanley, this film delves into the darkest corners of the human psyche. Kyle Gallner, renowned for his role in A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), and Johnny Berchtold, captivating audiences in Beautifully Broken, lead the cast.

As the tension escalates, Randy (Berchtold) grapples with his invisible existence until Benson's (Gallner) violent outburst thrusts him into a life-altering confrontation. Blumhouse Productions' mastery comes to life under the executive production of Jason Blum. The digital release via MGM+ ensures a riveting cinematic experience at your fingertips.

Heir of the Witch

Release Date: August 4, 2023, on VOD

Director: Victoria U. Bell

Cast: Victoria U. Bell, Vanessa Neff

Here we follow the life of Ana (Victoria U. Bell), who leads a simple and modest life as a seamstress. However, beneath her seemingly mundane existence lies a looming and ominous curse. Heir of the Witch follows Ana as she escapes a disturbing past in Moldova, and finds solace in the United States. There she finds some sense of purpose as she tends to her dying aunt Rosie (Vanessa Neff). Unfortunately, this newfound comfort doesn’t last long as her painful family history resurfaces in the form of haunting visions and apparitions.

Til Death Do Us Part

Image via Cineverse

Release Date: August 4, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.

Cast: Cam Gigandet, Jason Patric, and Natalie Burn

From the creator of Final Destination, this gripping horror story follows a bride, played by Natalia Guslistaya, on her wedding day. As happy as that may sound, this almost-union is anything but magical. After escaping an angry and vindictive fiancé (Cam Gigandet), this bride must fight for survival. She navigates a treacherous game of cat and mouse but eventually comes face to face with seven resentful groomsmen. Find out what happens in a theater near you.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Image via Universal

Release Date: August 11, 2023, in Theaters

Director: André Øvredal

Cast: Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham

Based on The Captains Log from Bram Stroker's Dracula, this film recounts the harrowing saga of the merchant ship Demeter. Tasked with a clandestine mission, the vessel embarks on a perilous journey from Carpathia to London, transporting a cargo of fifty enigmatic wooden crates. As the Demeter arrives at the shore, it's in terrible condition and without a crew. The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) as Clemens, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones) as a stowaway, and Liam Cunningham (Clash of the Titans) as the captain of the ship.

Elevator Game

Release Date: August 11, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Rebekah McKendry

Cast: Megan Best, Adam Hurtig, Verity Marks

In the realm of supernatural horror, director Rebekah McKendry weaves an eerie tale in The Elevator Game. An online ritual, a chilling elevator ride, and a journey to an alternate dimension from the hair-raising premise. Starring Megan Best as the Becki, who dares to challenge the unknown. Elevator Game is a haunting thrill ride that leaves audiences questioning their reality. Coming soon to the Shudder streaming platform, where a plethora of horror features await your exploration.

Bad Things

Image via Shudder

Release Date: August 18, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Stewart Thorndike

Cast: Gayle Rankin, Hari Nef, Annabelle Dexter-Jones

Dive into a chilling escapade with director Stewart Thorndike's wicked sophomore slasher, which infuses queer nuances into a weekend retreat turned nightmare. Shudder tantalizingly unveils the fresh, blood-soaked trailer for Bad Things, featuring an ensemble cast including Gayle Rankin, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Hari Nef, and 80s icon, Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club). Thorndike crafts a twisted tale of feminine prowess, imbuing the classic horror scenario with a powerful twist. Amidst the echoes of a haunted hotel, friendships fray and hidden traumas surface as they become entrapped in the seductive clutches of the venue. As the clock ticks toward August 18, when Bad Things premieres on Shudder and AMC+, prepare for an electrifying plunge into a world where sinister secrets lie beneath the surface.

Haunting of the Queen Mary (August 18)

Image via Vertical

Release Date: August 18, 2023, in Theaters

Director: Gary Shore

Cast: Alice Eve, Tim Downie, Nell Hudson

Prepare to be captivated by the supernatural tale set to unfold on the grand stage of history's most iconic maritime marvel. Acclaimed director Gary Shore, known for his visionary work in Dracula Untold, takes the helm of Haunting of the Queen Mary. This isn't your run-of-the-mill scare-fest; it's a gripping mystery and drama interwoven into the horror genre. Shore's masterful touch evokes shades of The Shining as he navigates the ship's eerie corridors. Anchored in a legacy of tragedy, the film introduces a web of spectral tales. Brace yourself for a voyage into the unknown as Haunting of the Queen Mary casts its haunting spell, leaving you both thrilled and spellbound.