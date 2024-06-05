June is the month that marks the official beginning of summer, which is one of the best times to see new movies! In addition to the plethora of big blockbuster movies coming to theaters this month, many movies will also be available to watch on VOD from the comfort of your own home. For horror fans, we all know that the clock is ticking and October is only a few months away, but there’s no need to rush the fall season, when you can watch horror movies any time of the year! This article will help you find a way to stay spooky by directing you to your new favorite scary movie!

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 27, 2024 Director: Michael Sarnoski Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, Eliane Umuhire

A Quiet Place: Day One Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

A Quiet Place: Day One is the highly-anticipated prequel spin-off of the sci-fi horror franchise. Michael Sarnoski (Pig) takes over from John Krasinski for this installment, which as the title infers, focuses on the first day that the sound-sensitive aliens arrive on Earth and begin their slaughter in the notoriously quiet location of New York City. Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o teams up with Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn as the two of them try to silently navigate the city and find a safe location with other survivors. This film saga has been feeding audiences information about the ultrasonic alien invasion in reverse since the first film came out in 2018, followed by the sequel A Quiet Place Part II in 2021. Now we can finally see exactly how everything unfolded in the Big Apple on the first day. A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 27, 2024.

'Exuma'

Release Date: June 14, 2024 Director: Jang Jae-hyun Cast: Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, Lee Do-hyun

This South Korean horror movie ties together historical and cultural influences as it follows a shaman tasked with lifting a curse on a wealthy Korean American family. In order to appease an angry and vengeful ancestor of the family, she must oversee the exhumation and relocation of his body. Little does she know that the ancestor was a loyalist to the Japanese occupiers at the time of his death, causing unrest in the grave due to improper burial rituals. When she and her team unearth his coffin, they unleash a ghoulish monster who wreaks havoc on anyone in its path. Exhuma will be available to watch on Shudder on June 14.

'The Watchers'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 7, 2024 Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan Cast: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, Olwen Fouéré

The Watchers Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Main Genre Horror Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

In her directorial debut, Ishana Night Shyamalan wrote and directed The Watchers, which is based on a novel of the same name by A. M. Shine. Set deep in the forests of Western Ireland, Mina (Dakota Fanning) finds herself stranded with a group of strangers inside a bunker after her car breaks down. They warn her of the creatures that stalk the forest at night and watch them through the glass panels of the shelter. Determined not to spend the rest of her life as a fish in an “aquarium” for the creatures’ entertainment, she will have to take her chances and venture back into the wilderness in hopes of being rescued. The Watchers comes to theaters on June 7, 2024!

'The Hangman'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 4, 2024 Director: Bruce Wemple Cast: Daniel Martin Berkey, Ameerah Briggs, Scott Callenberger

This horror mystery pits Leon (Daniel Martin Berkey) against a racist cult and a vengeful demon in the Appalachian mountains after his son disappears while camping. The locals either don’t take him seriously or they too are involved with the cult that summoned the demon known as The Hangman. With limited resources, Leon has to find and save his son from the clutches of The Hangman and get both of them out of the backwoods alive. The Hangman will be available to rent or purchase on VOD on platforms like Amazon Prime or Google Play on June 4, 2024.

'Kill Your Lover'

Release Date: June 7, 2024 Directors: Keir Siewert and Alix Austin Cast: Paige Gilmour, Shane Quigley-Murphy, May Kelly

Kill Your Lover tackles the dangers of ending a romantic relationship with a partner who refuses to let you go, escalating the situation to a supernatural degree. After Dakota (Paige Gilmour) decides to break up with her boyfriend Axel (Shane Quigley-Murphy) he becomes violently ill, develops black veins that cover his body, and begins to excrete acidic slime from his skin. His touch can burn flesh, and he will do anything in his power to prevent Dakota from leaving him, even if it means he has to kill her. Kill Your Lover will be available to rent or purchase on VOD on June 7, 2024.

'Wild Eyed and Wicked'

Release Date: June 11, 2024 Director: Gordon Shoemaker Foxwood Cast: Colleen Camp, Molly Kunz, Stefanie Estes

Molly Kunz leads this horrifying epic as Lily Pierce, a young woman who is estranged from her father following the death of her mother. Proficient at fencing, Lily must confront her fears about a supernatural threat she has sensed since the night of her mother’s death and work with her father, a history professor, to finally put an end to the entity that haunts her. After some research and training, she gears up for battle in medieval armor and sets out to destroy the creature that killed her mother. Wild Eyed and Wicked will be available to stream on VOD on June 11, 2024.

'Scream Therapy'

Release Date: June 18, 2024 Director: Cassie Keet Cast: Rochelle Anderson, Skyler Bible, Kevin Bone

After Gillian (Rochelle Anderson) abruptly ends her 7-year relationship with her boyfriend, four of her friends decide to book a Scream Therapy getaway for all of them at a rental house in the middle of the desert. What they planned for was a weekend full of drugs, alcohol, and therapeutic screaming, and that’s what they get… minus the therapeutic part. After they cross paths with a local cult of incels with an impending deadline for a human sacrifice, the women will have to use everything they have to survive the group of men who are determined to kill them. Scream Therapy will be available to watch on VOD on June 18, 2024.

'Blackwater Lane'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 21, 2024 Director: Jeff Celentano Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace, Minka Kelly, Natalie Simpson

This psychological thriller stars Minka Kelly as Cass, a woman who drives past a stranded car on a remote road in the country one night. She later learns that the motorist was murdered and soon begins to think that the killer is now targeting her. She also begins to see shadowy figures around her home in Blackwater Lane, but her worries are dismissed as paranoia and delusion, partly due to her history of mental illness. Whether it’s supernatural or human, something is coming after her and nobody seems to believe her. Blackwater Lane will be available to stream on VOD on June 21, 2024.

'The Last Breath'

Release Date: June 12, 2024 Director: Joachim Hedén Cast: Julian Sands, Alexander Arnold, Jack Parr

Just in time for summer fun to kick off, The Last Breath is an underwater escape movie that follows a group of old college friends as they embark on a Caribbean scuba diving tour of a WWII battleship wreckage. They are then targeted by a great white shark and have to find a way to get to safety before their oxygen tanks run out. Unfortunately, one of them is injured by the shark, causing them to bleed profusely. When there’s blood in the water, more sharks will inevitably come to seek out the source. The Last Breath is available to watch on VOD on June 12, 2024.

'The Exorcism'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Release Date: June 7, 2024 Director: Joshua John Miller Cast: Russell Crowe, Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg

Troubled actor Anthony Miller (Russell Crowe) takes on a new role for an upcoming supernatural horror movie after the unexpected death of the actor who was previously cast for that part. After several incidents occur on set, his daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), begins to question how much this role is worth to him, as he begins to exhibit erratic and dangerous behavior. Is he backsliding into his past addictions or is there something more ominous at play surrounding the horror movie he’s filming? The Exorcism will have an exclusive theatrical release on June 7, 2024.