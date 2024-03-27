Amazon Prime Video has had a good couple of months' worth of cinematic content, and the trend is continuing in April 2024. Last month, in March, subscribers got to see an all-new take on an action classic with the remake of Road House, where Jake Gyllenhaal went toe-to-toe with a very angry Conor McGregor. For the upcoming month of April, Prime Video fans can expect another action classic from the '80s, a very different and unique kind of movie musical, and one of 2024's most acclaimed feature films.

To find just a few examples of the best new films coming to the service this month, here are seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video for April 2024.

'Top Gun' (1986)

Available: April 1 Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes Director: Tony Scott Starring: Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, Michael Ironside, John Stockwell, Barry Tubb, Rick Rossovich, and Clarence Gilyard Jr.

Get ready to break some major rules of engagement, because the original Top Gun is hitting Prime Video at the start of the month. The unique action film was a cinematic sensation when it was first released, and it has stood the test of time as an all-American classic. Audiences everywhere have been consistently enraptured by the story of rebellious fighter pilot Maverick (Tom Cruise), as he challenges the status quo of the "Top Gun" piloting academy while also proving he's the best at what he does. It's no wonder the long-delayed sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, shattered records in a struggling box office season and why a third installment is reportedly en route.

Top Gun will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Monday, April 1.

'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' (2023)

Available: April 2 Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes Director: Lindsey Anderson Beer Starring: Jackson White, Natalie Alyn Lind, Forrest Goodluck, Isabella LaBlanc, Henry Thomas, Jack Mulhern, David Duchovny, Samantha Mathis, Pam Grier, and Christian Jadah

One of the best stories by horror master Stephen King returns in an all-new way in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Set decades before the events of the 2019 reboot, Bloodlines follows a much younger Jud Crandall (Jackson White) as he discovers the infamous "Sematary" for the very first time, before when he becomes the town's resident creepy old man. This younger and more determined Jud thinks that he can put an end to the resurrecting curse of the burial ground for good, but is woefully unprepared for the true evil that lurks within its very roots.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, April 2.

'Música' (2024)

Available: April 4 Run Time: 1 hour 31 minutes Director: Rudy Mancuso Starring: Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, Maria Mancuso, J.B. Smoove, Andy Grotelueschen, Camila Senna, Regina Schneider, and Gregory Jones

Internet celebrity Rudy Mancuso is breaking into the filmmaking industry in a big way by directing, co-writing, and starring in a unique movie musical, Música. Loosely based on Mancuso's own life and his experience living with a rare neurological condition known as synesthesia, Música sees Mancuso's character living in a world where everything and everyone creates a musical beat. It's through the use of all these incredible sounds that Rudy hopes to win over the girl of his dreams, Isabella (Camila Mendes).

Música will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Thursday, April 4.

Available: April 5 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes Director: Alex Pillai Starring: Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran, Tanner Buchanan, Guz Khan, Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Punch, Nick Frost, Tim Downie, and Daisy Jelley

A new teen-centric rom-com straight from the UK, How to Date Billy Walsh features a classic love triangle. For as long as he can remember, Archie (Sebastian Croft) has been hopelessly in love with his best friend Amelia (Charithra Chandran). The only problem is that Amelia is in love with the most popular kid in school, Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), and Archie, being the good friend he is, reluctantly tries to help Amelia get a date with him.

How to Date Billy Walsh is available to stream on Prime Video starting Friday, April 5.

'The Exorcist: Believer' (2023)

Available: April 9 Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes Director: David Gordon Green Starring: Leslie Odom Jr., Lidya Jewett, Danny McCarthy, Ann Dowd, Norbert Leo Butz, Olivia O'Neill, Jennifer Nettles, and Ellen Burstyn

Critics weren't kind to the sequel/reboot of The Exorcist franchise, even with director David Gordon Green departing the planned trilogy. Still, The Exorcist: Believer does deserve credit for at least attempting to do something new and unique with one of the most influential horror franchises of all time. When his daughter and her friend go missing and are found exhibiting strange behavior, agnostic Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) is horrified at the prospect that something supernatural and evil is lurking within his daughter. To exorcise this demon, Fielding seeks the help of various faiths when doctors can figure out what's wrong, and his quest for answers eventually leads him to one of the original film's most important characters, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn).

The Exorcist: Believer will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, April 9.

'Spectre' (2015)

Available: April 22 Run Time: 2 hours 28 minutes Director: Sam Mendes Starring: Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Monica Bellucci, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Andrew Scott, and Rory Kinnear

With whispers that the hunt for the next James Bond may be nearing its end, some may want to get back into the 007 saga with films like Spectre. The fourth Bond film to star Daniel Craig as the world-famous super spy, the movie sees Bond travel the world to finally confront the shadowy organization of S.P.E.C.T.R.E (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, and Extortion)- the closest thing Bond has to an arch-nemesis. The closer he gets to discovering those behind the terrible organization, the more he learns of his personal connection to it.

Spectre will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Monday, April 22.

'The Holdovers' (2023)

Available: April 29 Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes Director: Alexander Payne Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston, Brady Hepner, Andrew Garman, and Naheem Garcia

Last but not least is one of the most universally praised films of last year, The Holdovers - a sometimes heartbreaking and otherwise heartwarming look into the lives of those who don't have people to spend the holidays with. When a grumpy teacher (Paul Giamatti) at an all-boys school is saddled with watching the students who aren't able to go home for the holidays, it turns out the only people he spends time with during the winter vacation are a struggling young man (Dominic Sessa) and a grieving mother (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). While not a Christmas movie in the strictest sense, The Holdovers is a profoundly moving, funny, and powerful experience that reigns supreme as one of Alexander Payne's best films.

The Holdovers will be available to stream on Prime Video on Monday, April 29.

