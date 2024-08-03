Prime Video once again has a stellar lineup of movies and shows for the month of August 2024. That's especially true for the "shows" part of that statement. Not only is the August lineup lead by the recently released Bruce Timm-created series, Batman: Caped Crusader, but Prime Video subscribers can also expect the release of the ambitious second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

While Prime Video doesn't have too many original releases this month, what the lineup lacks in new releases it makes up for in newly added classics. This includes a cult-favorite superhero drama, an all-time children's film favorite, a one-of-a-kind sci-fi thriller, and more. To find out what you can expect from the new films coming to Amazon's Prime Video this month, here are just seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video in August 2024.

Available: August 1 Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes Director: Sam Raimi Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake,, and Nelson Mashita

Long before helming the original Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, legendary horror filmmaker Sam Raimi began in the superhero genre with the cult classic, Darkman. That said, Darkman is closer to a Universal monster tale than a traditional superhero film. The brilliant Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson) has recently just found a breakthrough in skin-grafting technology, although the artificial skin deteriorates in bright sunlight. Tragedy strikes when Dr. Westlake's lab is attacked and destroyed by a group of gangsters, which leaves Westlake horribly disfigured. Believed to be dead and no longer able to face his beloved girlfriend Julie (Frances McDormand), Westlake uses his tech to change his appearance and get revenge on the people who ruined his life.

Available: August 1 Run Time: 2 hours 18 minutes Director: John Woo Starring: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominique Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, Colm Feore, John Carroll Lynch, CCH Pounder, and Robert Wisdom

The term "face off" is taken to the literal extremes in John Woo's Face/Off. Decorated FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) has become obsessed with apprehending the assassin and terrorist known as Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage), who murdered Archer's young son many years ago. When Archer finally succeeds in catching Troy, he and his team learn that a nuclear device was planted by Troy and is set to detonate in only a few days. Using experimental and not to mention illegal technology, Archer agrees to have the comatose Troy's face plastered onto his own so he can go undercover. However, things take a turn when Troy wakes up and steals Archer's face, thus swapping the noble government agent and the deranged psychopath. It's a chaotic and entertaining action spectacle and one that is reportedly getting a sequel in the near future.

Available: August 13 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes Director: Bryce McGuire Starring: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Jodi Long, Nancy Lenehan, Eddie Martinez, and Elijah J. Roberts

One of the more recent projects from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, Night Swim tells the terrifying story of a very haunted pool. The Waller family is looking for a fresh start when they move into their new suburban home, and they're all excited to have a new pool to use during the hot summer days. However, there's something much more sinister lurking in the pool's depths, and it doesn't take long for it to start taking hold of the family members.

Available: August 15 Director: Paul Feig Starring: Awkwafina, John Cena, Simu Liu, Seann William Scott, and Machine Gun Kelly

Winning the lottery is usually a good thing, but not if you're Awkwafina in Jackpot! The latest action comedy from Paul Feig, Jackpot! follows a woman named Katie who becomes the winner of a multi-billion dollar jackpot prize. The only problem is that anyone is legally allowed to kill her in order to claim this prize. Thankfully, Katie is aided by a good samaritan named Noel (John Cena), who needs to protect Katie from anyone who wishes her harm (which includes Awkwafina's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings co-star, Simu Liu).

Available: August 15 Run Time: 1 hour 35 minutes Director: Paul King Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Tim Downie, and Nicole Kidman

Though he's set to embark on his next adventures soon with Paddington in Peru, the lovable bear's story began with 2014's Paddington. Based on the beloved novel character of the same name, this vibrant and colorful critical darling tells the heartwarming story of a young talking bear named Paddington (Ben Whishaw) in search of a home. He believes that he's found one with the Brown family, but he also becomes the unwilling target of a sadistic taxidermist by the name of Millicent (Nicole Kidman).

Available: August 22 Run Time: 1 hour 24 minutes Director: Ethan Coen Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Joey Slotnick, C.J. Wilson, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Crump, and Matt Damon

The newest film from one of the Coen Brothers, that being Ethan Coen, Drive-Away Dolls is an absurd crime caper that is very fitting of the Brothers' signature style. The story centers on the couple of Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan). The two find themselves in possession of an unusual case that has a very desirable and very valuable object inside. They embark on an unsuspecting road trip, only to be pursued by other sinister parties.

Available: August 24 Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes Director: Dan Trachtenberg Starring: John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and John Gallagher Jr.

Last but certainly not least, there is Dan Trachtenberg's tense sci-fi thriller, 10 Cloverfield Lane. While not a direct sequel to Matt Reeves' found footage disaster film, Cloverfield, 10 Cloverfield Lane takes a unique approach to the franchise with a distinct thriller twist. After getting in a car accident, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in an underground bunker with two other survivors, Howard (John Goodman) and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.). Howard tells Michelle that some sort of attack has made the outside world uninhabitable, but Michelle starts to believe there might be more dangerous things that lie within the bunker.

