2024 is slowly drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean that Prime Video still doesn't have a few pretty excellent films coming to the platform in December. Along with anticipated television shows, like the video game anthology series Secret Level and Margo Martindale's unusual heist series The Sticky, the movies joining Prime Video this month could make this one of the most significant months for the platform in 2024. This includes ambitious original films as well as acclaimed modern classics.

Fans of just about every genre will have something to enjoy from Prime Video's December 2024 line-up of new films. Among the selections are a dramatic reinvention of a legendary superhero, a delectably sharp murder mystery, a thrilling horror franchise prequel, and much more. To find out what you have to look forward to on Amazon's streaming service this holiday season, read below for seven of the best new movies coming to Prime Video in December 2024.

'The Batman'

(2022)

Available: December 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 hours 56 minutes Director: Matt Reeves Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, and Jame Lawson

With the recent conclusion of Max's The Penguin spin-off show, now is the perfect time to revisit Matt Reeves' dramatic reinvention of the Caped Crusader, The Batman. A full-blown detective story set in Gotham City, The Batman picks up two years into Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) career as the city's Dark Knight, with him already inflicting fear into the hearts of Gotham's criminal underworld. While Batman focuses on the city's lower criminals, a much more vindictive vigilante, The Riddler (Paul Dano), begins targeting some of Gotham's most powerful and influential individuals. As Batman starts to follow Riddler's twisted breadcrumbs, the world's greatest detective uncovers a shocking web of conspiracy and lies.

The Batman will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Sunday, December 1, 2024.

'Jack in Time for Christmas'

(2024)

Image via Prime Video

Available: December 3, 2024 Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Tom Davis, and Daisy May Cooper

Jack in Time for Christmas sees British comedian Jack Whitehall go full-Planes, Trains & Automobiles in his new star-studded comedy. While on a trip to America, Jack learns that every flight has been canceled, meaning his plans to return to the UK for Christmas have been completely upended. Jack then embarks on a massive trip to find a way home, meeting plenty of celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, and more.

Jack in Time for Christmas will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

'The Bikeriders'

(2023)

Image via Focus Features

Available: December 10, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 56 minutes Director: Jeff Nichols Cast: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, and Norman Reedus

Jeff Nichols' long-awaited return to filmmaking paid off with The Bikeriders, a gripping crime story set in rural America. The star-studded crime drama follows the Vandals as they go from a humble motorcycle club into a criminal organization that becomes feared across the Midwest. All this occurs while one of the club's members, Benny (Austin Butler), falls in love with a confident young woman named Kathy (Jodie Comer).

The Bikeriders will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, December 10, 2024.