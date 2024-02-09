The season of romance is nearly upon us, and Amazon Prime Video has plenty of lovable projects in store for February 2024. Much of that is true with the streaming platform's reputable line-up of television shows being led by the highly anticipated series remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. However, Prime Video isn't skimping on the feature film content this month either, as you can expect to see an Oscar-winning horror film, a critically acclaimed animated reboot, and plenty of other romantic-themed projects this month.

To learn of just a few of the movies coming to Prime Video this month, here are seven of the best films coming to Prime Video for February 2024.

'Get Out' (2017)

Available: February 1 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes Director: Jordan Peele Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones, Marcus Henderson, Betty Gabriel, LaKeith Standfield, Stephen Root, and Lil Rel Howery

Easily one of the most influential horror comedies ever made, Get Out is a brilliant satire on race relations in America that launched Jordan Peele's directing career to astounding new heights. Not only did the film go on to win an Oscar (which other horror films repeatedly find difficulty breaking into), but it also launched the career of star Daniel Kaluuya, who would later go on to win an Academy Award himself for Judas and the Black Messiah. Kaluuya stars as a young man named Chris Washington, who is going to visit the family of his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) for the first time. Little does he know that this family's casual racism is much more sinister and much more dangerous under the surface.

'Strays' (2023)

Available: February 6 Run Time: 1 hour 33 minutes Director: Josh Greenbaum Starring: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, and Will Forte

At first glance, Strays looks like a wholesome throwback to talking dog movies like Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey. One look at the red band trailer and you'll see that the 2023 comedy is explicitly geared toward an adult audience. Here, an optimistic pup named Reggie (Will Ferrell) is abandoned by his cruel owner, Doug (Will Forte), and becomes a member of a new pack of strays. Though he always tries to maintain a positive attitude, Reggie can't help but want revenge on the human who wronged him.

'Upgraded' (2024)

Available: February 9 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes Director: Carlson Young Starring: Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei, Lena Olin, Anthony Head, Thomas Kretschmann, Grégory Montel, Rachel Matthews, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Shulz, and Saoirse-Monia Jackson

Less than a week before Valentine's Day, Amazon will be starting the season of love early with a new rom-com titled Upgraded. Ana (Camila Mendes) is at a rough point in her life, being forced to live with her sister and working for a tyrannical, rude boss. However, things start to turn when she meets a handsome man named William (Archie Renaux) on a flight, and their whirlwind romance suddenly takes off.

'Bottoms' (2023)

Available: February 13 Run Time: 1 hour 31 minutes Director: Emma Seligman Starring: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, and Nicholas Galitzine

The surprise comedic indie hit of 2023, Bottoms is a surreal, creative, and hilarious satire on queerness. Concerned about how their sexualities will be perceived by their peers, high school students PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) try to keep their identities as lesbians a secret. They see a chance to challenge the status quo by creating a woman-only fight club, but they also have the ulterior motives of winning over their popular crushes.

'This is Me...Now' (2024)

Available: February 16 Director: Dave Meyers Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sashguru, Derek Hough, and Ben Affleck

With the recent rise in popularity of feature-length music videos and music tour films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, it makes sense that other stars are trying to get creative with the unique genre. That's what actor and pop star Jennifer Lopez is hoping to do with This is Me...Now. A surreal, presumably semi-biographical story sees Lopez's character embark on a visually stunning musical journey that will tell her tale. The film will also feature a star-studded cast including big names like Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, and Ben Affleck.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Available: February 21 Run Time: 1 hour 39 minutes Directors: Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Ayo Edebiri, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph, Giancarlo Esposito, John Cena, Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, and Hannibal Buress

With a franchise that has been rebooted and adapted as many times as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it can be challenging to inject new life in subsequent attempts. Not only does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem accomplish that difficult goal, but it also became one of the best, if not the best, films in the franchise. For the first time, the mutant ninja turtle elements of the characters are in service to the teenage component, as this new quartet of turtles has incredible chemistry and charisma with each other. They may be young, but they'll need to put their training to the test when a new supervillain and his gang of mutants start to terrorize New York.

'Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional' (2024)

Available: February 23 Starring: Jenny Slate

After starring in hit after hit with projects like Zootopia, The Secret Life of Pets, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and more, Jenny Slate is finally returning to her roots in stand-up comedy. Her first stand-up special since 2019's Jenny Slate: Stage Fright, Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional will see Slate go over several elements of life, especially as it pertains to love.

