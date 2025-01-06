It's a new year, and to kick off 2025 right, Amazon has announced a plethora of excellent films coming to Prime Video in January. Alongside fan-favorite TV series such as Monk and How to Get Away with Murder, Prime Video will see an extensive list of acclaimed movies added to the service, from big-budget blockbusters, to cult classics, to critical darlings alike. There's a little something for every movie buff on Prime Video this January.
Here are 7 of the best films coming to Prime Video this month.
'Unforgiven' (1992)
Clint Eastwood's 1992 western masterpiece has found its new home on Prime Video as of January 1st. The Best Picture-winner follows former outlaw William Munny (Eastwood) as he's forced to return to his old ways for one last job, with the assistance of his old partner, Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman), and young outlaw, 'The Schofield Kid' (Jaimz Woolvett). Along the way, Munny and his posse run into some trouble when corrupt Sheriff Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman) gets in the way of their quest for justice. Unforgiven is easily one of the finest films to come out of the western genre since the days of classic John Ford and Howard Hawks westerns, despite its more remorseful and gritty take on the West. The film also features one of Eastwood's best performances in a genre he'd already become synonymous with by the time of Unforgiven's release.
Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job with the help of his old partner Ned Logan and a young man, The "Schofield Kid."
- Release Date
- August 7, 1992
- Director
- Clint Eastwood
- Cast
Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris
- Runtime
- 130 Mins
- Main Genre
- Western
- Character(s)

- Writers
- David Webb Peoples
'Boogie Nights' (1997)
Few films, if any, have embodied the 1970s in as visceral a way as Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. PTA's epic chronicles the ups and downs of the porn industry, as seen through a small batch of characters, primarily following newcomer to the industry, Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg), who gets boosted to stardom after being discovered by major adult film producer, Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds). The film sports career-best work from both Wahlberg and Reynolds, (the latter of whom was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film), who are electric together. Boogie Nights' groovy depiction of its time period and the occupations of its protagonists, mixed with incredible dialogue and masterful pacing, are what elevate the film to being one of Paul Thomas Anderson's best, and arguably one of the very best movies of the 1990s as a whole.
Boogie Nights is a comedy/drama that follows a young high-school dropout named Eddie Adams in the '70s who stumbles into the porn industry after a fortuitous meeting with a filmmaker. The film chronicles his career and life, illuminating the problematic stigmas and troubles facing the sector heading into the 1980s.
- Release Date
- October 7, 1997
- Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Cast
John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, Mark Wahlberg, William H. Macy, Burt Reynolds, Philip Seymour Hoffman
- Runtime
- 155 minutes
- Writers
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Budget
- $15 million
- Studio(s)
- New Line Cinema
- Distributor(s)
- New Line Cinema
'The Social Network' (2010)
Two of David Fincher's films have important anniversaries in 2025, the first of which being his 1995 crime drama Se7en, which is receiving an IMAX re-release for its 30th anniversary, and the second being his 2010 masterwork, The Social Network, starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, which is making its way to Prime Video just in time for its 15th anniversary. The film follows the Facebook co-founder from the inception of the social media platform, to the fiery aftermath of his success, both from a legal and personal perspective.
The Social Network is still widely regarded as one of the best films of the 2010s, and with good reason. From the Oscar-winning script and musical score, to the incredible performances from Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, The Social Network remains one of the most important films of the last 15 years, chronicling a major moment in the genesis of social media, as well as the complicated relationships that brought the platform into existence.
As Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg creates the social networking site that would become known as Facebook, he is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business.
- Release Date
- October 1, 2010
- Director
- David Fincher
- Cast
Jesse Eisenberg, Rooney Mara, Andrew Garfield, justin timberlake, Armie Hammer
- Runtime
- 120 minutes
- Writers
- Aaron Sorkin
- Budget
- $40 Million
- Studio(s)
- Columbia Pictures , Relativity Media , Scott Rudin Productions , Michael De Luca Productions , Trigger Street Productions
- Distributor(s)
- Sony Pictures Releasing
'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)
While most associate Tom Cruise's action star persona with the Mission: Impossible film franchise or mega-blockbuster flicks like Top Gun: Maverick (and rightfully so), one of the star's best action performances came from this underrated sci-fi gem. Edge of Tomorrow follows Major Bill Cage (Cruise), a man who's unexpectedly thrust into the front lines of a war between humans and an invading alien race, when he's suddenly gifted the ability to reset the day every time he dies in battle. Wanting to learn to harness this power and defeat this impossible threat, he enlists the help of Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), a highly decorated soldier who is the only other person to possess the same ability as Cage.
One of the many ways that Edge of Tomorrow stands apart from Tom Cruise's other action vehicles is that his character isn't exactly a hero, at least at first. Rather, Bill Cage is a coward, initially dodging combat by joining the recruitment program for the United Defense Force. He's far from your typical squeaky-clean good guy, and Cruise embodies him perfectly, setting him apart from his other major action heroes like Ethan Hunt or Jack Reacher.
In a future Earth besieged by alien invaders, an untested officer finds himself caught in a time loop, reliving the same brutal battle repeatedly. As he learns from each experience, he partners with a skilled warrior to alter the course of the conflict and humanity's fate.
- Release Date
- June 6, 2014
- Director
- Doug Liman
- Cast
Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson
- Runtime
- 1h 53m
- Character(s)

- Writers
- John-Henry Butterworth , Christopher McQuarrie , Jez Butterworth
- Studio
-
- Tagline
-
- Budget
- 178 million
- Studio(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Distributor(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Sequel(s)
- Edge of Tomorrow 2
'Unstoppable' (2024)
One of Prime Video's two originals hitting the platform in January is sports drama Unstoppable, from director William Goldenberg. The biopic centers around the life and career of wrestler Anthony Robles, a young man born with one leg who overcame insurmountable odds to win a national championship in 2011. While the film technically had a limited theatrical release in December 2024, it is only now being released on Prime Video. If you're looking for a good old-fashioned inspirational biopic, Unstoppable will provide all the crowd-pleasing thrills one could ask for from a great sports drama.
Based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestler who achieves NCAA glory. This biographical sports drama illustrates the power of perseverance and the human spirit in overcoming incredible odds, spotlighting family support and personal determination.
- Release Date
- September 10, 2024
- Director
- William Goldenberg
- Cast
Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena, Jharrel Jerome
- Runtime
- 116 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Character(s)

- Writers
- John Hindman , Eric Champnella , Alex Harris
- Release Window
- December 2024
'Blink Twice' (2024)
|
Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, psychological thriller Blink Twice, is making its way to Prime Video later this month. The 2024 film follows cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) who comes to meet tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum), who invites Frida to a weekend getaway on his private island. However, there's trouble in paradise as Frida begins to discover that things on the island aren't as perfect as they may seem. Blink Twice manages to ride the line between genuinely disturbing and satirically humorous quite well, and Kravitz's direction is incredibly impressive, making for a thrilling debut in a very promising directorial career.
When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. As strange things start to happen, Frida questions her reality.
- Release Date
- August 23, 2024
- Director
- Zoë Kravitz
- Cast
Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona
- Runtime
- 102 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Mystery
- Writers
- Zoë Kravitz , E.T. Feigenbaum
- Studio(s)
- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer , Free Association , FilmNation Entertainment , this is important
- Distributor(s)
- Amazon MGM Studios , Warner Bros. Pictures
'You're Cordially Invited' (2025)
|
The second of Prime Video's original films arriving on the streaming service in January is the Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon-starring comedy, You're Cordially Invited. The film follows Margot (Witherspoon), a woman planning her sister's wedding, and Jim (Ferrell), who is planning the wedding of his daughter, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan). Unbeknownst to either party, the two have double-booked the same wedding venue for the same weekend, and as a result, chaos ensues. The film comes from director Nicholas Stoller, whose past comedies like the Seth Rogen-starring Neighbors films prove Stoller's ability to craft hilarious antics with a strong cast who work well off of each other, and You're Cordially Invited looks to be another amusing romp in Stoller's filmography.
- Release Date
- January 30, 2025
- Director
- Nicholas Stoller
- Cast
Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, Geraldine Viswanathan
- Runtime
- 0 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Character(s)

- Writers
- Nicholas Stoller
- Studio(s)
- Gloria Sanchez Productions , Stoller Global Solutions , Hello Sunshine , Amazon MGM Studios
- IMDb ID
- tt21227864
- TMDB User Rating
- 0 .0