This month on Prime Video, we have several outstanding titles coming to the streamer. From classic dramas from Hollywood's best directors to 2024 films you might have missed, these are the movies you don't want to miss. Here are the seven best films to watch on Prime this July.

'Gladiator'

Image via Universal Pictures

Available On: July 1, 2024 | Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Spencer Treat Clark

Ridley Scott's epic takes us back to ancient Roman times, telling the story of a once-powerful General (Russell Crowe) forced to become an ordinary gladiator. The emperor's son is enraged when he is passed over as heir in favor of his father's favorite general. He kills his father and arranges the murder of the general's family, and the general is sold into slavery to be trained as a gladiator—but his subsequent popularity in the arena threatens the throne. Gladiator is one of Scott's greatest works and might be Crowe's best performance. With a sequel on the way, now is the perfect time to revisit this classic.

'Rocky'

Image via United Artists

Available On: July 1, 2024 | Director: John G. Avildsen

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Burgess Meredith

Arguably, the greatest sports movie ever made is coming to Prime Video. Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) when the undefeated fighter's scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).

Rocky changed how we perceive sports movies and is the pinnacle of the underdog trope. It's a fantastic film well worth revisiting, and if you haven't seen it yet, what are you waiting for?

'Saving Private Ryan'

Image via DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Available On: July 1, 2024 | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Tom Sizemore

Steven Spielberg's masterful war drama is headed to Prime Video. Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realities of war while searching for Ryan, each man embarks on a personal journey and discovers their strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency, and courage. Saving Private Ryan often goes under the radar, but it's still one of Spielberg's strongest films.

'Taxi Driver'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Available On: July 1, 2024 | Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel, Cybill Shepherd

Suffering from insomnia, loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie. He haunts the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city. When Travis meets campaign worker Betsy (Cybill Shepherd), he becomes obsessed with the idea of saving the world, first plotting to assassinate a presidential candidate and then directing his attention toward rescuing 12-year-old prostitute Iris (Jodie Foster).

The psychological thriller dives into the psyche of Bickle as he shows us his fall into madness. Aided by Martin Scorsese's stellar direction, Taxi Driver is a pulpy 70s drama that every film buff needs to check off their list.

Taxi Driver

'Bob Marley: One Love'

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available On: July 23, 2024 | Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Michael Gandolfini, James Norton

We have yet another music biopic, this time focusing on the iconic artist Bob Marley. Led by Kingsley Ben-Adir's electric performance, the film tells a straightforward story about Marley's life as he overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning'

Available On: July 25, 2024 | Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby

The seventh Mission Impossible film sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission—not even the lives of those he cares about most.

'Lisa Frankenstein'

Image via Universal

Available On: July 30, 2024 | Director: Zelda Williams

Cast: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Jenna Davis

In 1989, a misunderstood teenage goth girl named Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) reanimated a handsome corpse (Cole Sprouse) from the Victorian era during a lightning storm. She starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams by using a broken tanning machine in her garage. After going through a playfully horrific transformation, the romantic duo embarks on a murderous journey to find true love, happiness, and a few missing body parts along the way.

