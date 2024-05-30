Prime Video has a really stellar line-up of movies for June 2024, even if that line-up doesn't consist of too many brand-new originals. That's not to say Prime Video doesn't have some very exciting original content in store for this month, as all spotlights are on the highly anticipated next chapter of The Boys, with many terrified at the prospect of what crimes Homelander (Antony Starr) will commit next in Season 4. To pair with the critically acclaimed superhero satire, subscribers can also expect to see a legendary spy thriller, a musical remake of a comedic classic, and the 2023 Best Picture winner.
Prime Video consistently delivers some of the best variety of films every single month, and June clearly isn't an exception. Be it action, comedy, or whatever genre you might be most interested in on a particular day, there's a little something for everyone on the Amazon-backed streaming service. To find out what you can expect to see from Amazon's streaming giant this month, here are seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video for June 2024.
Amazon became the proud owner of the James Bond franchise when they purchased MGM, and while we're still not entirely sure why MGM+ exists, one of the franchise's best movies is hitting Prime Video with Skyfall. Daniel Craig's third and arguably the greatest outing as James Bond, Skyfall, showcases a version of 007 who has somewhat lost his touch after being shot off a cliff and left for dead. While he's reluctant to return to MI6, he ends up wearing a tuxedo again to do battle with a vengeful rogue agent known as Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem). The result is one of Bond's most visually stunning adventures, largely thanks to director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins.
Skyfall will be available to stream on Prime Video on Saturday, June 1.
The Fast & Furious franchise expanded into new territory with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, somewhat due to behind-the-scenes drama between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. Here, the government operative Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and the roguish assassin Shaw (Jason Statham) are forced to team up when a homicidal super-soldier called Brixton (Idris Elba) starts wreaking havoc around the globe. Brixton is truly after Shaw's sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), who is currently carrying a deadly virus that could destroy the world.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be available to stream on Prime Video via Freevee (meaning a Prime Video subscription is not required) on Saturday, June 1.
While it may not be quite as "fetch" as the film it's a remake of, there's still some entertainment to be had in Mean Girls 2024. Just like Tina Fey's original classic, the story centers around a young woman named Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) who gets roped into a crowd of bullies led by Regina George (Reneé Rapp). The twist this time around is that they'll be navigating this high school drama through song and dance, even though the marketing seemed like it was covering up the fact that the remake is a musical.
Mean Girls 2024 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 4.
Charlie Kaufman is no stranger to surreal projects, but the heart attached to those same projects is what makes him such an exciting storyteller. Anomalisa is a flawless example of that, taking a seemingly mundane and realistic world and breathing life into it via an animated setting and hysterical writing. Here, Michael Stone (David Thewlis) has fallen in love with a woman named Lisa Hesselman (Jennifer Jason Leigh), but their romance is thrown into jeopardy by almost everyone around them, all of whom seem to have the same voice (Tom Noonan).
Anomalisa will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, June 16.
The film that finally earned Christopher Nolan a Best Director and Best Picture win, Oppenheimer took home plenty of Oscar gold, and for good reason. Based on the life of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the film delivers an existential look into the life of one of history's most controversial figures. With the United States desperate to put an end to World War II, Oppenheimer put together a crack team of the country's best physicists to create the atom bomb. Ending the war it may, but Oppenheimer is left to deal with the consequences of such a deadly invention.
Oppenheimer will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 18.
A new original documentary coming to Prime Video, I Am: Celine Dion takes audiences into the life of one of the world's finest musicians. Most know Celine Dion for her smash hit music career, such as her work on viral juggernauts like "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. However, underneath that fame are some true lifelong medical struggles, as Dion will open up about her experience with Stiff Person Syndrome via this powerful documentary.
I Am: Celine Dion will premiere on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 25.
Another Oscar-winning biopic, Renée Zellweger earned a Best Actress win for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. While Garland is one of classic Hollywood's brightest and most well-known stars, Judy decides to center on one key moment in the singer and actor's life. Underneath the Wizard of Oz star's famously lovable persona, she sadly struggled with many issues behind the scenes but refused to let that put a damper on her legendary performances.
Judy will be available to stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, June 26.
