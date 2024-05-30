Prime Video has a really stellar line-up of movies for June 2024, even if that line-up doesn't consist of too many brand-new originals. That's not to say Prime Video doesn't have some very exciting original content in store for this month, as all spotlights are on the highly anticipated next chapter of The Boys, with many terrified at the prospect of what crimes Homelander (Antony Starr) will commit next in Season 4. To pair with the critically acclaimed superhero satire, subscribers can also expect to see a legendary spy thriller, a musical remake of a comedic classic, and the 2023 Best Picture winner.

Prime Video consistently delivers some of the best variety of films every single month, and June clearly isn't an exception. Be it action, comedy, or whatever genre you might be most interested in on a particular day, there's a little something for everyone on the Amazon-backed streaming service. To find out what you can expect to see from Amazon's streaming giant this month, here are seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video for June 2024.

'Skyfall' (2012)

Close

Available: June 1 Run Time: 2 hours 23 minutes Director: Sam Mendes Starring: Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Naomie Harris, Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Bérénice Marlohe, Albert Finney, Ben Whishaw, and Rory Kinnear

Amazon became the proud owner of the James Bond franchise when they purchased MGM, and while we're still not entirely sure why MGM+ exists, one of the franchise's best movies is hitting Prime Video with Skyfall. Daniel Craig's third and arguably the greatest outing as James Bond, Skyfall, showcases a version of 007 who has somewhat lost his touch after being shot off a cliff and left for dead. While he's reluctant to return to MI6, he ends up wearing a tuxedo again to do battle with a vengeful rogue agent known as Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem). The result is one of Bond's most visually stunning adventures, largely thanks to director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Skyfall will be available to stream on Prime Video on Saturday, June 1.

Skyfall

James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when her past comes back to haunt her. When MI6 comes under attack, 007 must track down and destroy the threat, no matter how personal the cost. Release Date October 25, 2012 Director Sam Mendes Cast Ralph Fiennes , Naomie Harris , Berenice Marlohe Daniel Craig , judi dench , Javier Bardem Main Genre Action Writers Neal Purvis , Robert Wade , John Logan , Ian Fleming

Watch on Prime Video

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)

Close

Available: June 1 Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes Director: David Leitch Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Eiza González, Eddie Marsan, Eliana Sua, Cliff Curtis, Rob Delaney, Ryan Reynolds, and Kevin Hart

The Fast & Furious franchise expanded into new territory with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, somewhat due to behind-the-scenes drama between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. Here, the government operative Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and the roguish assassin Shaw (Jason Statham) are forced to team up when a homicidal super-soldier called Brixton (Idris Elba) starts wreaking havoc around the globe. Brixton is truly after Shaw's sister, Hattie (Vanessa Kirby), who is currently carrying a deadly virus that could destroy the world.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be available to stream on Prime Video via Freevee (meaning a Prime Video subscription is not required) on Saturday, June 1.

Watch on Prime Video

'Mean Girls' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: June 4 Run Time: 1 hour 52 minutes Directors: Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. Starring: Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Phillips, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, and Jon Hamm

While it may not be quite as "fetch" as the film it's a remake of, there's still some entertainment to be had in Mean Girls 2024. Just like Tina Fey's original classic, the story centers around a young woman named Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) who gets roped into a crowd of bullies led by Regina George (Reneé Rapp). The twist this time around is that they'll be navigating this high school drama through song and dance, even though the marketing seemed like it was covering up the fact that the remake is a musical.

Mean Girls 2024 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 4.

Mean Girls 4 10 Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Samantha Jayne , Arturo Perez Jr. Cast Jenna Fischer John Hamm , Angourie Rice , Ashley Park Main Genre Musical Writers Nell Benjamin , Tina Fey

Watch on Prime Video

'Anomalisa' (2015)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: June 16 Run Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Directors: Duke Johnson and Charlie Kaufman Starring: David Thewlis, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tom Noonan

Charlie Kaufman is no stranger to surreal projects, but the heart attached to those same projects is what makes him such an exciting storyteller. Anomalisa is a flawless example of that, taking a seemingly mundane and realistic world and breathing life into it via an animated setting and hysterical writing. Here, Michael Stone (David Thewlis) has fallen in love with a woman named Lisa Hesselman (Jennifer Jason Leigh), but their romance is thrown into jeopardy by almost everyone around them, all of whom seem to have the same voice (Tom Noonan).

Anomalisa will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, June 16.

Watch on Prime Video

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: June 18 Run Time: 3 hours Director: Christopher Nolan Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jason Clarke, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Josh Peck, Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie

The film that finally earned Christopher Nolan a Best Director and Best Picture win, Oppenheimer took home plenty of Oscar gold, and for good reason. Based on the life of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the film delivers an existential look into the life of one of history's most controversial figures. With the United States desperate to put an end to World War II, Oppenheimer put together a crack team of the country's best physicists to create the atom bomb. Ending the war it may, but Oppenheimer is left to deal with the consequences of such a deadly invention.

Oppenheimer will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 18.

Watch on Prime Video

'I Am: Celine Dion' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: June 25 Director: Irene Taylor Starring: Celine Dion

A new original documentary coming to Prime Video, I Am: Celine Dion takes audiences into the life of one of the world's finest musicians. Most know Celine Dion for her smash hit music career, such as her work on viral juggernauts like "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic. However, underneath that fame are some true lifelong medical struggles, as Dion will open up about her experience with Stiff Person Syndrome via this powerful documentary.

I Am: Celine Dion will premiere on Prime Video on Tuesday, June 25.

Watch on Prime Video

'Judy' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Available: June 26 Run Time: 1 hour 58 minutes Director: Rupert Goold Starring: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, and Michael Gambon

Another Oscar-winning biopic, Renée Zellweger earned a Best Actress win for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. While Garland is one of classic Hollywood's brightest and most well-known stars, Judy decides to center on one key moment in the singer and actor's life. Underneath the Wizard of Oz star's famously lovable persona, she sadly struggled with many issues behind the scenes but refused to let that put a damper on her legendary performances.

Judy will be available to stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, June 26.

Judy Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Release Date September 27, 2019 Director Rupert Goold Cast Renee Zellweger , Jessie Buckley , Finn Wittrock , Rufus Sewell , Michael Gambon , Bella Ramsey Main Genre Drama Writers Tom Edge , Peter Quilter

Watch on Prime Video