March is primed to be a big month for Prime Video, and not just because mid-March will feature the anticipated return of Invincible Season 2. The second half of Prime Video's critically acclaimed animated superhero series is undoubtedly exciting, but the service will also be launching several exciting movies this month, with feature films ranging from beloved classics to brand-new original films. Prime Video subscribers can expect to see one of the most successful horror films of 2023, a star-studded comedy, an anticipated remake of an action movie classic, and more hit the service this March.

To learn more about just a few examples of the movies coming to Prime Video this month, here are seven of the best films coming to Prime Video for March 2024.

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Available: March 1 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes Directors: Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, and Kristen Wiig

First up, one of DreamWorks' finest will be soaring onto Prime Video this month with the original How to Train Your Dragon. The premise for the beloved animated classic is incredibly simple, centering around a young aspiring Viking named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) as he unexpectedly befriends an injured dragon named Toothless. It's a pretty standard "kid and their monster companion" type story, but How to Train Your Dragon absolutely excels in its impeccable execution. Remarkably well-developed characters, visually stunning animation, an enchanting musical score, and more make this revolutionary animated adventure still shine nearly 25 years later. The trilogy may have concluded, but the franchise is still as prolific as ever. We already know that a live-action remake of the film is on the way, and it's been confirmed by Universal Studios that the IP will have its very own land and rides themed to How to Train Your Dragon in its upcoming "Epic Universe" theme park in Orlando.

How to Train Your Dragon will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Friday, March 1.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' (2023)

Available: March 5 Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes Director: Emma Tammi Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizbeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard

Though it premiered on Peacock and in theaters (leading to a massive payday for the $20 million production), Five Nights at Freddy'swill soon be available to stream on Prime Video. Based on the viral hit video game series, the film sees a struggling former security guard named Mike (Josh Hutcherson) take on a seemingly straightforward freelance job. All he has to do is watch over an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese-like restaurant called Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria for a few nights without incident. Sounds easy enough, until Mike discovers that the abandoned entertainment center's animatronic mascots are possessed by vengeful spirits out for blood.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, March 5.

'Ricky Stanicky' (2024)

Available: March 7 Director: Peter Farrelly Starring: Zac Efron, John Cena, Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler, and William H. Macy

A new Prime Video original comedy, Ricky Stanickyboasts a star-studded cast for its absurd concept. The film follows three friends, Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino), and Wes (Jermaine Fowler), who have duped their loved ones into thinking they have a friend named Ricky Stanicky, who is just an imaginary character they use to go on vacation trips together. When their friends and family start to get suspicious, the trio recruit a charismatic stripper and rock & roll legend impersonator, Rod (John Cena), to pose as their friend Ricky, which causes some chaotic results to say the least.

Ricky Stanicky will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Thursday, March 7.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' (2023)

Available: March 12 Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes Director: Nia Vardalos Starring: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Maria Vacratsis, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Elias Kacavas

Toula (Nia Vardalos), Ian (John Corbett), and the rest of the Portokalos family are back forMy Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Despite what the title may imply, the third installment of the unexpected hit franchise sees the family go back to their roots. In their visit to Greece, the family will not only honor their passed-on patriarch but might also help another young couple fall in love.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, March 12.

'Frida' (2024)

Available: March 15 Run Time: 1 hour 27 minutes Director: Carla Gutierrez Subject: Frida Kahlo

Switching gears to a documentary project, Frida is poised to take a deep dive into the life of legendary artist Frida Kahlo. Not to be confused with the Frida Kahlo biopic starring Salma Hayek, 2024's Frida will take a unique approach to telling the artist's story. Instead of relying on interviews and accounts, much of the documentary's story will be told in Frida's own words, through the artist's very own journal entries, letters, and more.

Frida will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Friday, March 15.

'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)

Available: March 19 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes Director: Chris McKay Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Zach Galifianakis, and Jenny Slate

A hit spin-off to the wildly successful The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie is essentially a love letter to all things related to Gotham's Dark Knight. The rampant fan service and cameos, as great as they are, don't distract from a surprisingly great Batman story, where Bruce Wayne (Will Arnett) learns of the importance of friends and family in between protecting his city from the nefarious Joker (Zach Galifianakis). We should also mention that The LEGO Batman Movie isn't the only Batman film to be hitting Prime Video this month. Both of the Michael Keaton-starring films, 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, will also be available to stream on Prime Video on March 1.

The LEGO Batman Movie will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, March 19.

'Road House' (2024)

Available: March 21 Run Time: 1 hour 54 minutes Director: Doug Liman Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Billy Magnussen, Darren Barnet, Post Malone, Joaquim de Almeida, Dominique Columbus, and Arturo Castro

Doug Liman and Jake Gyllenhaal recreate one of Patrick Swayze's most legendary films with a dramatic reimagining of Road House, this time taking place in an all-new setting. Instead of the countryside of Missouri, this new Road House takes ex-MMA fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) to the Florida Keyes, where he's hired to run security for a local roadhouse. This task proves easier said than done, especially when Dalton crosses a particularly violent criminal named Knox (Conor McGregor).

Road House 2024 will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on Thursday, March 21.

