Prime Video just keeps pumping out plenty of new original films and classic award-winners for its May 2024 lineup of movies. In April 2024, Prime Video introduced plenty of new hits to the platform, including the 1980s action classic Top Gun, the ambitious experimental musical Música, the Oscar-winning dramedy The Holdovers, and much more. The solid collection continues the regular consistency of Prime Video, which has yet to fail in bringing dozens of new movies to its service every month.

May 2024 is no exception. This month, subscribers can expect to see an anticipated new romantic comedy, some Oscar-winning dramas, a visually stunning documentary, and much more. To find out what movies you can expect to see from Prime Video for May 2024, here are seven examples that you'll be able to stream this May.

'Some Like it Hot'

(1959)

Image via United Artists

Available: May 1 Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute Director: Billy Wilder Starring: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, George Raft, Pat O'Brien, Joe E. Brown, Nehemiah Persoff, and Joan Shawlee

Starting things off strong with an all-time comedic classic is Some Like It Hot. Easily one of the funniest films ever made, Some Like It Hot has stood the test of time and then some. Directed by legendary filmmaker Billy Wilder and featuring a trio of stars including Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe and comedic duo Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, the film is a brilliant satire on the life and politics of the 1920s Prohibition era. At the center are musicians Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon, who, in an attempt to escape the law and the mob, put on some dresses and wigs and put on some dresses to join an all-female band.

Some Like it Hot will be available to stream on Prime Video on Wednesday, May 1.

Some Like It Hot After two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in. Release Date March 19, 1959 Director Billy Wilder Cast Marilyn Monroe , Jack Lemmon , Tony Curtis , George Raft Main Genre Comedy Writers Billy Wilder , I.A.L. Diamond , Robert Thoeren

Watch on Prime Video

'The Idea of You'

(2024)

Image via Prime Video

Available: May 2 Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes Director: Michael Showalter Starring: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, and Jordan Aaron Hall

One of the biggest original movies coming to Prime Video this month, The Idea of You, tells a somewhat unconventional love story. Single mother Solène (Anne Hathaway) is starting to feel lost in the world until she has a chance encounter with a young boy band member named Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). She doesn't think much of it after meeting him at one of his concerts, but Solène is shocked when Hayes shows up at her art gallery one day. Some may criticize the couple for their age difference, with Solène being forty and Hayes being twenty-four, but that doesn't stop their whirlwind romance from swirling.

The Idea of You will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, May 2.

Watch on Prime Video

'American Fiction'

(2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: May 14 Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes Director: Cord Jefferson Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, Keith David, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Raymond Anthony Thomas

One of 2023's best films, American Fiction is a brilliant, hysterical, and heartbreaking look into the state of modern storytelling, particularly when it comes to telling black stories. Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) does not write about racial issues in his many novels, but the publishers he's pitching seem to only be interested in stereotypical stories about the black experience. It's a creatively stunting experience, but then tragedy strikes Monk's family. To vent his frustrations with the world, Monk writes one of those books as a joke under a pseudonym, only for that to become his most successful published work ever.

American Fiction will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, May 14.

Watch on Prime Video

'BlacKkKlansman'

(2018)

Image via Focus Features

Available: May 14 Run Time: 2 hours 15 minutes Director: Spike Lee Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Alec Baldwin, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Robert John Burke, and Corey Hawkins

On the same day, American Fiction hits Prime Video, another acclaimed Oscar-winning drama about race relations in America will arrive with BlacKkKlansman. Widely considered to be Spike Lee's best film since Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman tells the incredible true story of how a black man infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Up-and-coming police officer Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) successfully dupes the KKK, including their infamous leader David Duke (Topher Grace), into thinking that he's a willing recruit to their racist cause. With him providing the voice over the phone and his partner, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), functioning as his in-person double, Ron Stallworth uncovers a horrifying conspiracy being perpetrated by one of the country's most notorious hate groups.

BlackKklansman will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, May 14.

Watch on Prime Video

'Creed'

(2015)

Close

Available: May 16 Run Time: 2 hours 13 minutes Director: Ryan Coogler Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, and Rony Bellew

Creed isn't just a great Rocky sequel. It's quite possibly the best entry in the entire Rocky franchise. A bold statement to be sure, but the journey Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) embarks on to become a skilled boxer in his own right breaths new life into a long-dormant franchise. The film follows the son of the late Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) as he sets out to become a respected fighter in the boxing world, with the help of Apollo's arch-rival turned best friend, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

Creed will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Blue Angels'

(2024)

Image via Amazon Studios

Available: May 23 (Premieres May 17 in IMAX theaters). Director: Paul Crowder

Anyone familiar with fighter jets has probably heard of "The Blue Angels". The flight squadrons of the Navy and the Marine Corps have been performing air shows across the country since the mid-1940s, and now a documentary film all about the next generation of pilots is set to hit the streaming platform this month. Can't wait for the premiere date? Well, select IMAX theaters will be playing the new documentary for those who want to experience the sights and sounds of the flight squadron as if one were watching them in person.

The Blue Angels will be available to watch in theaters on Friday, May 17th, and will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, May 23.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Boys in the Boat'

(2023)

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Available: May 28 Run Time: 2 hours 3 minutes Director: George Clooney Starring: Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness, Sam Strike, Thomas Elms, Jack Mulhern, Luke Slattery, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, Tom Varey, Joel Philimore, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, Courtney Henggeler, and Chris Diamantopoulos

The Boys in the Boat is an uplifting true story of an underdog group of Olympic athletes amid the shadows of World War II and The Great Depression. Directed by George Clooney, the film centers around the rowing team at the University of Washington. Despite near-impossible odds, the team's grit and determination led to them making it to the 1936 Olympics, where they'd hopefully win far more than just a gold medal.

The Boys in the Boat will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, May 28.

Watch on Prime Video