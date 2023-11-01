A vibrant work of animation that continues to awe more than a decade later, How to Train Your Dragon is a film that just keeps getting better the more you reflect on it. It tells the story of the young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) who lives in a world where dragons and his Viking community live in fear of each other. His strict father Stoick (Gerard Butler) views the world through this lens and doesn’t care to hear much of anything to the contrary. Therefore, when Hiccup finds a wounded dragon in the woods that he nicknames Toothless, he will have to keep it secret from everyone he knows. The two then begin to form a bond even as the Vikings prepare to go to war with the dragons, leaving Hiccup stuck between protecting his new friend and alienating the community that raised him. The result is a film with a more emotional depth that is then intermixed with joyous scenes of flight that never get old how many times you see them. When complimented by one of the more wondrous scores of recent memory, it all becomes something rather special that will endure the test of time.