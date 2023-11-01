Though there is already the highly anticipated return of Invincible coming to Prime Video, there is also a whole lot else to check out on Prime Video. There is comedy, romance, drama, and adventure all waiting for you. Join us, won’t you?

Read more about what's streaming on Prime Video:

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You
Batman (1989)

Michael Keaton in Batman
Batman Returns (1992)

Michael Keaton as Batman in Batman Returns
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

how to train your dragon feature

Jurassic Park

Sam Neill in Jurassic Park
Killing Them Softly (2012)

Ray Liotta sitting at a table in Killing Them Softly
Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Deadite Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) clutching on to the bathtub in Evil Dead Rise
