November is commonly known as the month of giving thanks, and thankfully, Prime Video has plenty of movies hitting the streaming platform this month. That's really true for all three of the streaming services that Amazon owns, including MGM+ and Freevee. For the movies we'll be discussing today, you'll only need Prime Video to enjoy the offerings coming to the award-winning streaming platform this November.

A vast variety of new movies from an equally vast variety of genres will be making their way to Prime Video in November 2024. This includes a terrifying horror-comedy from the filmmaking collective Radio Silence, a unique coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza, an absurd sci-fi action film starring a particularly large aquatic predator, and much more. Want to know what you can expect to see from one of the best streaming services money can buy? Read below to see seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video in November 2024.

'Airplane!'

(1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 28 minutes Directors: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker Cast: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Lorna Patterson, Robert Stack, and Otto

When the '80s began, so did an entirely new generation of comedy, and it's a generation that could not have gotten off to a better start than with Airplane! A spoof of the thrillers of the era, Airplane! plays itself completely straight despite having some of the most cartoonish and absurd gags in film history. Former pilot Ted Strike (Robert Hays) is trying to make amends with his ex-girlfriend Elaine Dickinson (Julie Hagerty), even if it means confronting his crippling fear of getting on an airplane to do it. However, when the pilots of this plane fall ill, Ted is "Shirley," the only one who can get this bird landed safely.

Airplane! will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 1, 2024.

Airplane! After the crew becomes sick with food poisoning, a neurotic ex-fighter pilot must land a commercial airplane full of passengers safely. Release Date July 2, 1980 Director Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Jerry Zucker Cast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Lloyd Bridges , Peter Graves , Julie Hagerty , Robert Hays , Leslie Nielsen Runtime 88 minutes Writers Arthur Hailey , Hall Bartlett , John C. Champion , Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Jerry Zucker

'Carrie'

(1976)

Image via United Artists

Available: November 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes Director: Brian De Palma Cast: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, John Travolta, William Katt, Nancy Allen, and Betty Buckley

The works of Stephen King are known for being masterclasses in horror, but there's something particularly tragic about 1976's Carrie. The titular protagonist (Sissy Spacek) is just trying to make her way through high school while dealing with vindictive bullies and an abusive mother (Piper Laurie), all while slowly discovering she has psychic powers. When her classmates decide to play a cruel prank on her, Carrie has had enough, and she's helpless to stop her powers from being unleashed. The story of Carrie is so popular and iconic that it's now being turned into a television series courtesy of horror guru Mike Flanagan. You'll also be able to watch the 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz on Prime Video on the same date.

Carrie will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 1, 2024.

Carrie (1976) Carrie is a horror film directed by Brian De Palma, based on Stephen King's novel. It stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie White, a shy high school student who discovers her telekinetic abilities. Tormented by her peers and controlled by her fanatically religious mother, played by Piper Laurie, the film follows Carrie's emotional and psychological struggles leading to a dramatic climax. Carrie solidified its place in the horror genre for its powerful performances and chilling atmosphere. Release Date November 16, 1976 Director Brian De Palma Cast Sissy Spacek , Piper Laurie , Amy Irving , John Travolta , William Katt Runtime 98 Minutes Writers Stephen King , Lawrence D. Cohen

'My Old Ass'

(2024)

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Available: November 7, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 29 minutes Director: Megan Park Cast: Maisy Stella, Aubrey Plaza, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks, Maria Dizzia, and Alain Goulem

A brand-new Amazon Original feature film that will be hitting Prime Video this month should be giving Agatha All Along fans more Aubrey Plaza-fueled chaos. My Old Ass follows the teenage exploits of Elliott (Maisy Stella), who really just wants to grow up and get on with her life. She starts to second guess that when she suddenly is visited by an older version of herself (Aubrey Plaza), and she starts to learn things about herself that even she didn't know.

My Old Ass will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 7th, 2024.

8 10 My Old Ass Elliott Labrant, who has been advised by her future self not to fall in love, is sure she can do so after being given the advice. That is, until she meets the boy her older self warned her about. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Megan Park Cast Maisy Stella , Percy Hynes White , Maddie Ziegler , Seth Isaac Johnson , Kerrice Brooks , Aubrey Plaza Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Megan Park

'Me Before You'

(2016)

Image via MGM

Available: November 11, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 50 minutes Director: Thea Sharrock Cast: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, and Vanessa Kirby

It's never too early to get into the romance season, and Me Before You should scratch the itch for fans of We Live in Time. Lou Clark (Emilia Clarke) has recently lost her job and is in desperate need of a necessary lifeline. She finds an unexpected one when she's hired to be a caretaker for a depressed socialite named Will Traynor (Sam Claflin). What starts as a simple job turns into something much more significant, as both Lou and Will begin to realize they may have just found the love of their life.

Me Before You will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 11, 2024.

'Abigail'

(2024)