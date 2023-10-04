From one of the best baseball movies ever made to a new revisionist Western, this month brings with it a whole new list of movies you can peruse on Prime Video. Whether you're looking for beautiful stop-motion animation or a modern action comedy classic, there's something here for everyone.

Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Available on: October 1

Director: Don Coscarelli | Run Time: 92 min. | Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ossie Davis, Bob Ivy, Ella Joyce

We start off with a silly one that is still kind of great and a gem of a B-movie. Bubba Ho-Tep sounds like something that came out of a fever dream, and it's possible that it did, as it follows a man who claims to be the real Elvis Presley (Bruce Campbell) living out his days in a nursing home. His primary company is a man (Ossie Davis) who says he is John F. Kennedy. The two will then have to do battle with a mysterious force that may threaten life as we know it. There is nothing quite as ridiculous both on this list and in modern cinema, making it one well worth giving a shot.

Moneyball (2011)

Available on: October 1

Director: Bennett Miller | Run Time: 133 min. | Genre: Drama, Sport

Cast: Brad Pitt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Jonah Hill

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Even if you aren’t a fan of the sport, Moneyball is one of those films that you can’t stop watching once it comes on. Though it is a movie about baseball, it is also about so much more than that as well. It is about fighting for success in a world where the deck is stacked, the isolation that comes with pursuing a passion, the regret you may stumble into when you make a wrong move you can’t take back, and what happens when you set out to question the status quo. It is, quite simply, one of the best sports movies ever made. Overflowing with crackling dialogue, a great score that rises up at just the right moments, and an undercurrent about family that rips your heart out, it is a work that may never get old.

Sicario (2015)

Available on: October 1

Director: Denis Villeneuve | Run Time: 121 min. | Genre: Drama

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Bernthal

What could have all too easily been a reductive thriller that reduced its violence down to spectacle, Denis Villeneuve’s Sicario is a gorgeously brutal film that excavates the terrors and harm that is found just outside of view. It follows Emily Blunt’s naive Kate Macer, an FBI agent who gets caught up in the dark world of the United States war on drugs and the cartels that run them across the border. To reflect on this film is to look frankly at the violence on and around the border with the powers that be which use it for their own ends. In all of this, Benicio Del Toro’s mysterious and menacing Alejandro is a standout performance, serving as the point of the narrative spear that cuts deeply with every blow. Tying this all together is the score of the late Jóhann Jóhannsson, which leaves you constantly on edge, aware of the ease with which this world can easily tip into the void of violence at the call of those that operate immense power over it. The people who get unknowingly caught up in this world are merely pawns, collateral damage. The final frames make this dynamic clear: leaving you with a profound sense of how tenuous life is for those deemed expendable in an ongoing, bloody power struggle.

Missing Link (2019)

Available on: October 9

Director: Chris Butler | Run Time: 93 min. | Genre: Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis, Zoe Saldaña, David Walliams

An excellent adventure film that also is just wonderful to look at, Missing Link is yet another recent spectacular stop-motion animation film that just leaps off the screen. A story about the titular Sasquatch known as Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) and his attempt to find his way home, it is a lovingly crafted film whose details elevate the story to bold new heights. For all the ways that the studio that is Laika has become more known for some of its other offerings, this one still mustn’t be overlooked.

Copshop (2021)

Available on: October 10

Director: Action, Thriller | Run Time: 107 min. | Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss

Copshop is a scrappy and mean film that is way more fun than it has any business being. Taking place almost entirely in a single police station, it begins with a con artist named Teddy (Frank Grillo) who is trying to hide out in this location in the hopes no one can find him. He has gotten arrested specifically for this purpose as he is desperate for some sort of protection. This all gets thrown out the window when a hitman (Gerard Butler) shows up in the cell across from him. With no one to trust and the potential that everyone is a killer, Teddy will have to form an unlikely alliance with one of the department's rookies (Alexis Louder) in order to survive. Gruesome and gritty without ever overstaying its welcome, it is just a solid action thriller from top to bottom. Even as it cuts some corners on much of the setup, once it kicks into gear there is no turning back. When it all culminates in a conclusion where basically everything is either shot or set on fire before taking off into the sunset, it serves as the perfect cherry on top of this uproarious little romp.

Polite Society (2023)

Available on: October 17

Director: Nida Manzoor | Run Time: 104 min. | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Renu Brindle, Nimra Bucha

We don’t know about you, but there aren’t many movies out there that can pull off balletic fight scenes as well as they do charming family comedy. But Nida Manzoor’s Polite Society isn’t any ordinary movie. This spectacular film premiered back at Sundance and follows the aspiring stunt performer Ria (Priya Kansara) who believes she must intervene in the marriage of her sister Lena (Ritu Arya) to avert something catastrophic from happening. The result is an experience as joyous as it is heartfelt, never missing a step as it all takes flight.

Surrounded (2023)

Available on: October 20

Director: Anthony Mandler | Run Time: 100 min. | Genre: Western, Drama

Cast: Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, Michael K. Williams, Jeffrey Donovan

The final film from the late Michael K. Williams,a titan of the screen taken far too soon, Surrounded is a frequently meandering western elevated by its performances. Specifically, it tells the story of Mo Washington (Letitia Wright) who is heading out west in an attempt to lay claim to a gold mine. However, this journey is soon disrupted when her stagecoach is ambushed, and she ends up having to hold a dangerous outlaw captive before help can come back. Though Williams is more of a supporting character than a main one, it is a film that is worth seeing for him alone. Without giving anything away, his performance is a briefly magnetizing one that serves as one last reminder of his immense talents. Though the rest of the film that both precedes and follows his appearance is not always as compelling, it still is all bolstered by his very presence.

