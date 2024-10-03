Spooky season is nearly upon us, and Prime Video has a scary good line-up of great movies coming to the service for the month of October 2024. That said, it's not just horrifying horrors and thrilling thrillers that subscribers can expect to see this month. Also coming to the streamer are an all-time classic from the spy genre, a riveting modern revenge story, and an unexpected buddy comedy just to reference a few.

It's a stellar line-up, and today, we'll only be sharing a few of our favorite recommendations for what you can watch. Wondering what you have to look forward to watching once The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 ends this month? Read below to find out about seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video in October 2024.

'Doctor Sleep'

(2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Available: October 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 hours 32 minutes Director: Mike Flanagan Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon, and Emily Alyn Lind

Making a quality sequel to a movie as revered as The Shining sounds like an impossible task, but horror legend Mike Flanagan managed to do just that with Doctor Sleep. Taking place decades after the 1980 classic, Doctor Sleep follows a grown-up Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor), who still lives with confusion regarding his psychic powers and the trauma of his own father trying to kill him. Dan ends up becoming a protector of another young person with the same gift when a band of psychic vampires led by Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) begins wreaking havoc.

'Goldfinger'

(1964)

Image via MGM

Available: October 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 50 minutes Director: Guy Hamilton Cast: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton, Tania Mallet, Harold Sakata, Bernard Lee, Martin Benson, Cec Linder, Austin Willis, and Lois Maxwell

October 1 was a very good day for James Bond fans, as every single official installment in the 25-movie series is now available to stream on Prime Video. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention one of the absolute best installments in the series - Goldfinger. The third installment that's largely responsible for some of the iconic character's signature hallmarks, Goldfinger sees legendary super spy James Bond (Sean Connery) investigate a greedy bureaucrat named Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe). With the help of the unfortunately named femme fatale Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman), Bond will have to foil Goldfinger's scheme to rob Fort Knox.

'House of Spoils'

(2024)

Image via Prime Video

Available: October 3, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 41 minutes Directors: Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy Cast: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Marton Csokas, and Gabriel Drake

It wouldn't be Halloween without something from Blumhouse, and they're getting their culinary game on with House of Spoils. In what could effectively be called the antithesis to The Menu, House of Spoils follows a dedicated chef (Ariana DeBose) as she becomes the brand-new owner of a restaurant in the middle of the woods. Little does the chef realize that her new restaurant's prior tenant had a keen interest in witchcraft, and she'll need to decide whether to trust the secrets of occult magic.

'IF'

(2024)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: October 8, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes Director: John Krasinski Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, and Louis Gossett Jr.

While it may have struggled at the box office, John Krasinski's third directorial feature film IF still captures a lot of family-friendly imagination. Young Bea (Cailey Fleming) has lost the will to be happy and imaginative, following the death of her mother and an upcoming high-risk heart operation on her father. Some happiness starts to flow back into Bea's life when she begins seeing imaginary friends, all of whom are seeking a new place to call home since their kids have grown up.

'Monkey Man'

(2024)

Image via Universal

Available: October 15, 2024 Run Time: 2 hours 1 minute Director: Dev Patel Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikander Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Makrand Deshpande

Dev Patel's action revenge tale in Monkey Man is far more than John Wick set in India. After his mother and village were massacred, Kid (Dev Patel) has been preparing and training to take vengeance upon the people who destroyed his life. His day is nearly upon him, as those who wronged him will soon come face to face with the one they call The Monkey Man.

'Brothers'

(2024)

Image via Prime Video

Available: October 17, 2024 Director: Max Barbakow Cast: Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Taylour Paige, M. Emmet Walsh, Brendan Fraser and Glenn Close

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage are an unlikely pair of siblings in the new comedy, Brothers. Jady Munger (Peter Dinklage) comes from a long line of convicts, and his life of crime continues when he promises a deranged cop named Farful (Brendan Fraser) to steal some emeralds for him. To pull off his plan, Jady tries to recruit and reconnect with his brother Moke (Josh Brolin), who has tried to leave his criminal ways in the past and forge a new life for himself.

'Canary Black'

(2024)

Image via Prime Video

Available: October 24, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 41 minutes Director: Pierre Morel Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Ray Stevenson, Rupert Friend, Jaz Hutchins, Saffron Burrows, and Ben Miles

Kate Beckinsale is back in the action genre with Canary Black - a new espionage thriller coming exclusively to Amazon. The Underworld star plays Agent Avery Graves, a veteran CIA operative who has kept her job a secret from her beloved husband (Rupert Friend). However, everything changes when Graves' husband is abducted by her enemies, and she is forced to go rogue in order to track down and save him.

