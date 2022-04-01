April is upon us, and it's bringing along quite the lineup of movies! Originality is on full display with inventive films such as Richard Linklater’s space coming-of-age tale Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood and Tom Gormican’s action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which features a performance by Nicolas Cage that will dominate your heart, soul, and mind. If you’re a fan of sequels, rejoice! Sonic the Hedgehog 2 introduces us to beloved SEGA stars Tails and Knuckles, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore brings the magical gang back together. Plus, Mark Wahlberg plays a priest, Ben Foster and Chris Pine are together again, and cows finally get their chance in the spotlight.

Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in April.

Morbius

Release Date: April 1st in Theaters

We're inching closer to the release of Morbius, Marvel's latest origin story to hit the silver screen. Jared Leto stars in the titular role as Doctor Michael Morbius, a biochemist searching for a cure for his rare blood disorder. His experiment in the wilderness goes awry, however, and his cure ends up giving him a form of vampirism. Sure, he’s stronger, but now he has to overcome his next obstacle: an insatiable thirst for blood. Crippled by this new weakness, and yet determined to use his new powers for good, Morbius rides the line between hero and villain, creating more chaos than he’d like. The film also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton as key characters from the comic books.

The Contractor

Release Date: April 1st in Theaters, May 16th on Paramount +

Would you risk your life to save your family? Directed by Tarik Saleh and written by J.P. Davis, The Contractor stars Chris Pine as James Harper, a U.S. Special Forces sergeant who’s involuntarily discharged and left desperate to support his family. He connects with an old friend, Mike (Ben Foster), and joins a private contracting organization led by a potentially up-to-no-good veteran (Kiefer Sutherland). James accepts a dangerous mission overseas and quickly realizes he might’ve made more enemies than allies.

Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Childhood

Release Date: April 1st on Netflix

Fly me to the moon! That’s the dream for most kids (and adults), especially during the summer of 1969, when astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin landed Apollo 11 on the Moon and became the first humans to step foot on the rocky surface. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood tells a parallel story taking place during that historic summer. Written and directed by Richard Linklater, and partly based on his own life, this beautifully animated film follows a young boy’s life in the suburbs of Houston, Texas in 1969. The boy is recruited by two NASA employees to help test an accidentally-smaller version of Apollo 11 (dubbed Apollo 10 ½) on the Moon’s surface. The film also stars Glen Powell, Zachary Levi, Jack Black, and Milo Coy. It’s an out-of-this-world adventure!

The Bubble

Release Date: April 1st on Netflix

Stuff’s about to get super meta. Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, which he co-wrote with Pam Brady, is a comedic look at the disastrous production of the made-up film "Cliff Beasts 6," the latest installment in the dinosaur-based action franchise starring leader of the pack Dustin Mulray (David Duchovny), Carol Cobb (Karen Gillan), TikTok star Krystal Kris (Iris Apatow), stunt enthusiast Sean Knox (Keegan-Michael Key), veteran performer Dieter Bravo (Pedro Pascal), and fan-favorite Lauren Van Chance (Leslie Mann). Filming is disrupted and egos are tested once the cast learns they must stay in a bubble and take extreme precaution due to a pandemic outbreak. What will they die from first: the pandemic or each other?

All the Old Knives

Release Date: April 8th on Amazon Prime and in Select Theaters

An ex-lover’s return sparks new and dangerous conversations. Written by Olen Steinhauer (who also wrote the book) and directed by Janus Metz, All the Old Knives tells the story of two CIA operatives Henry (Chris Pine) and Celia (Thandie Newton) who were involved both romantically and professionally some time ago. They meet again to catch up over a luxurious dinner and realize that they share the same feeling of guilt over an unsolved and deadly plane hijacking case from six years earlier. Desperate to move forward and right their wrongs of the past, they team up once again to put an end to the events that continue to haunt them, and inevitably, to see if there are any more sparks in the fire.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Release Date: April 8th in Theaters | May 23rd on Paramount +

What’s red and blue and fast all over? Our favorite hedgehog is back in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the speedy sequel that will unpack the cataclysmic events of its predecessor. Watch out! The nutty Dr. Eggman (Jim Carrey) has returned to Earth to snatch the Master Emerald, and he isn’t alone. In addition to his eggcellent mustache, Eggman is bringing his new pal Knuckles (Idris Elba) along in an attempt to take down Sonic (Ben Schwartz) once and for all. With the support of his human friend Tom (James Marsden) and new fox friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), Sonic is ready to put an end to the maniacal menace.

Ambulance

Release Date: April 8th in Theaters | May 23rd on Peacock

Medic! Directed by Michael Bay and written by Chris Fedak, the action-packed crime drama Ambulance, which is based on Denmark filmmaker Laurits Munch-Petersen’s film Ambulancen, tells the story of war veteran William Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who needs $231,000 for his wife’s surgery. Desperate for a loan, he reaches out to his adoptive brother, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), who’s been a criminal for his entire life and could secure him the cash. But the ambitious Danny convinces William to join him in a bank heist that, if successful, could get them $32 million. Their smooth operation begins to spiral once they shoot an LAPD officer and steal an ambulance, trying to get themselves and the dying officer out alive.

Cow

Release Date: April 8th in Select Theaters

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a cow is like? The remarkable British documentary Cow, directed by Andrea Arnold, the Academy Award-winning director behind projects such as Fish Tank, Big Little Lies, and Transparent, follows the extraordinary life of a cow named Luna at a farm in Kent, England. Journey with her as she bonds with her calves grazes in a field and goes through the dairy farming process. It’s about time we get up close and personal with a cow, one of the most beautiful, serene, and strong-willed creatures living among us. The film was an Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Release Date: April 15th in Theaters

Gellert’s gaining momentum, and Dumbledore knows it. Directed by David Yates, co-written by Steve Kloves and the author of the original book series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the highly-anticipated third installment of the Harry Potter prequel series, takes place a few years after the events of 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and follows Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he attempts to quell the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) domination of the Wizarding World. Knowing he cannot take on this ambitious task alone, he unites with a misfit team, which includes Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Aurelius Dumbledore (Ezra Miller), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and Professor Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams) to try and stop an all-out war.

Father Stu

Release Date: April 15th in Theaters

We all need a second chance. Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, Father Stu tells the harrowing true story of Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer arrested for a DUI and is desperate to be put on the proper path. After traveling to Hollywood to try to be discovered as an actor, he miraculously survives a motorcycle crash and sees this as his last chance to make a difference. Much to the surprise of his loved ones, including his mother (Jacki Weaver), father (Mel Gibson), and new flame and Sunday school teacher Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), the bad boy boxer decides to become a priest. His unpredictable journey, filled with trauma, fear, and a life-threatening diagnosis, inspires everyone he meets.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Release Date: April 22nd in Theaters

Nicolas Cage has never been this much Nicolas Cage. Directed by Tom Gormican, this wonderfully absurd crime comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Cage as a fictional version of himself who could really use some money. The movie offers aren’t coming in quite like they used to, and he needs to pay the bills. When his agent, Richard (Neil Patrick Harris), tells him that he could earn an easy $1 million if he attends the birthday party of a billionaire super-fan named Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal), Cage reluctantly accepts the gig. Things quickly unravel, however, when Cage learns that Javi has an infamous reputation. In order to protect the ones he loves and save the day, Cage must revisit some of his most legendary characters. The film recently had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.

The Northman

Release Date: April 22nd in Theaters

Thy kingdom come. From the visionary director Robert Eggers, who was behind masterpieces such as The Lighthouse and The Witch, comes The Northman, a Viking epic fueled by revenge. Based on the legend of Amleth and taking place in Iceland at the turn of the tenth century, Alexander Skarsgård stars as Prince Amleth, a Viking who vows to avenge the death of his father, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke), who was murdered by his own brother, Fjölnir (Claes Bang) when Amleth was a child. Will this bloody mission be a success, or will Amleth let down his brave ancestors? The film also stars Anya-Taylor Joy, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, and Björk.

The Bad Guys

Release Date: April 22nd in Theaters

In this animation, it’s time for the bad guys to do some good. Former criminals and famous baddies Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), and Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) really don’t want to go to jail. To avoid life behind bars, they give in to societal expectations and decide to learn how to be well-behaved critters. Under the direction and watchful eye of Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), the furry friends try to retire their unruly past and embark on an adventure that’ll hopefully prove once and for all that they are capable of change.

What sort of storytelling will May have up its sleeve?

