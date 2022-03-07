As always, the Criterion Channel is your home for cinema classics and contemporary gems on their way to classic status. March is Women’s History Month, so there’s a slew of worthwhile features and shorts by female directors. Never a streamer content with a single theme, this month also sees collections honoring winners of the Best Foreign-Language Oscar, Pre-Code era Paramount Pictures films, and more. As a result, this month’s roster is rather stacked. Let’s take a deeper dive into 7 of its best offerings.

Trouble in Paradise (1932)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: March 1st

Directed by: Ernst Lubitsch

Written by: Samson Raphaelson, Grover Jones, Ernst Lubitsch

Cast: Miriam Hopkins, Kay Francis, Herbert Marshall

What are Pre-Code Paramount films? Well, between 1926 and 1929 Hollywood movies started having synchronized sound, which put an end to the silent film era. Characters could finally speak real dialogue to each other, making screenplays and films more like what we know and love today. The thing is, from that late 1920s period through the early 1930s, there was no governing body overseeing the content of motion pictures like the MPAA does today. This was a century ago, so nobody was funding absolutely wild projects, but the movies in this period still alluded to (or outright depicted) every kind of adult activity you can think of, along with interracial love, profanity, and drug use. These films thrived in moral gray areas (the original Scarface is from this period). As you can imagine, this did not last long. Soon—to stave off threatened federal intervention—Hollywood agreed to the rules known as the Hays Code (or the Motion Picture Production Code) of content censorship. It would take decades for Hollywood to get as daring as it did during this Pre-Code era.

This brings us to our first film, the Paramount production Trouble in Paradise. Its director, Ernst Lubitsch, was known for making rather sophisticated fare with a deft touch of innuendo, and this crime-adjacent romantic comedy is considered not just one of his best, but one of the overall best films of the era. It’s got jokes, toys with themes of class disparity, and doesn’t outright admonish the criminality of its protagonists, making it an interesting place to start with the Pre-Code Paramount collection.

Rashomon (1950)

Available: March 1st

Directed by: Akira Kurosawa

Written by: Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto

Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyō, Masayuki Mori

This list could’ve reasonably been made up of just foreign-language Oscar winners and still function as a viable Criterion Channel best-of. As has already been mentioned, March has a lot of good movies, but it would be impossible to make this list without including the month’s entry from Akira Kurosawa. Rashomon is so masterful, so influential, that it’s given birth to an entire subgenre of storytelling. The most recent high-profile entry in that subgenre is Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (2021). Some others are Brian De Palma’s Snake Eyes (1998), Edward Zwick’s Courage Under Fire (1996), and Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden (2003).

Usually, there’s an inciting incident with multiple witnesses, each with their own plausible perspective on what truly occurred, with the audience left to decide whose version stands nearest to the truth. Rashomon is nuanced in its artistic execution, but nuance is also the crux of its thematic aim—if everything, it asks, is subjective, or untrustworthy, or so complicated as to be forever unknown, then what is the point? It flirts with the bleakness of that question’s implications, but it is not a film without hope, and it is the tension in that tightrope that tugs the audience forward in their seats to be drawn in by the beauty of the filmmaking.

The Lives of Others (2006)

Image via Buena Vista International

Available: March 1st

Directed/Written by: Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

Cast: Ulrich Mühe, Martina Gedeck, Sebastian Koch

Germany’s got many complicated histories. For as much as its Second World War activities are pored over in film, television, and the gamut of popular art, back in 2006, the period of Stasi-haunted, Soviet-controlled East Germany had not quite been tackled by a serious filmmaker before von Donnersmarck’s directorial debut came along. It’s a period that had only ended 17 years prior. In The Lives of Others, von Donnersmarck tells of a Stasi agent—played with intense quiet by Ulrich Mühe—tasked with spying on a playwright suspected of being a political dissident, and therefore an enemy of the state. It’s a well-drawn character study and a great-looking political thriller that takes its lead on a journey of questioned beliefs and tested loyalties—to himself, to his superiors, to his country—and it is still the best film of the director’s career.

8½ (1963)

Image via Criterion

Available: March 1st

Directed by: Federico Fellini

Written by: Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, Ennio Flaiano, Brunello Rondi

Cast: Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale, Anouk Aimée

This next film is a comedy, and another parent to an ostensible subgenre, that of the “Felliniesque” film, which is one with a love of the fantastical and accessibly bizarre while still being recognizable in its presentation of the otherwise ordinary. Federico Fellini’s 8½ is autobiographical in the sense that it’s about an Italian director whose creativity is suffering under the weight of his success, which is where Fellini was after La Dolce Vita became one of the most celebrated European movies of the 1960s. It’s a similar trick to what Charlie Kaufman would pull more explicitly 39 years later in Adaptation, conquering writer’s block by writing himself into the movie. His Italian forbearer also beats him to the punch on dramatizing his hero’s beleaguered state of mind and distracting fantasies through nonlinear narrative surrealism. This artistic gambit brought Fellini even further acclaim and is largely considered the last masterpiece of his career.

The Song Remains the Same (1976)

Image via Warner Bros

Available: March 1st

Directed by: Peter Clifton, Joe Massot

Cast: John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant

One of the many collections on Criterion this month is for concert films, fitting in a year when one of the more celebrated works on the road to a 2022 Oscar is the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival document Summer of Soul. 1969 is also the year the world was introduced to guitarist Jimmy Page’s reworking of 60s blues-rock band The Yardbirds into 70s blues-rock behemoth Led Zeppelin. This documentary is compiled from three of Zeppelin’s 1973 shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden. These are not the best Led Zeppelin performances. They’d done better before, and they’d do a little better after, and yet they still ooze with innately swaggering, arena rock showmanship, evocatively sinister ambiance, and some of the best guitar playing ever committed to tape. The concert footage is interspersed with kitschy, Tolkien-esque fantasy scenes and shots of the hip, zonked-out crowd. It’s one of the best quality documents of a band with sky-high importance to the history of rock music.

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Available: March 9th

Directed by: Kimberly Peirce

Written by: Kimberly Peirce, Andy Bienen

Cast: Hilary Swank, Chloë Sevigny, Peter Sarsgaard

The most high-profile thing Hilary Swank had done before delivering the Oscar-nabbing, career-solidifying performance in Boys Don’t Cry was a stint as Ian Ziering’s love-interest on Beverly Hills, 90210. As such, her detailed performance in Boys functioned as her true entrance into the popular culture. For the film’s director, Kimberly Peirce, it was a true debut, her first full-length film and one that garnered her heaps of praise for her uncompromising execution of its tragic, biographical story. The movie tells the story of Brandon Teena, a young man who drifts to a small Nebraska town, who hits the classic new-kid-in-town checkmarks—just one of the beer-swilling, ruckus-causing guys, but also more sensitive than the others, thus winning the local girls’ hearts. But Teena is trans, and when this truth comes out, the results are violent, and that violence is delivered with an unflinching lack of sentimentality that lets the injustice of the barbarity speak for itself.

Jinn (2018)

Image via Orion Classics

Available: March 30th

Directed/Written by: Nijla Mu'min

Cast: Zoe Renee, Simone Missick, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dorian Missick

Another acclaimed feature debut by a female director, this one with an altogether different energy. It stars Simone Missick (Misty Knight in Marvel Television’s sorely missed Luke Cage series) as a woman feeling bereft of joy—uninspired—and so decides to convert to Islam for the community, direction, and fresh vitality, and who adopts the dogmatic strictness expected of a new convert. But the movie is really the story of her teenage daughter, who is spun into an identity crisis by this shift, and whose coming into herself a young woman is disrupted by the sudden requirement she enters her mother's new faith (a faith with a complicated reputation). It is an angsty coming-of-age drama of high artistic quality, that prods at potential prejudices in its audience, but that doesn’t use that as an excuse to let its characters off the hook.

