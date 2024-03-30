In addition to Hulu’s iHeart Radio Music Awards Special, which will be hosted by Ludacris on April 1, at 8:00 p.m. (EST) and features musicians such as Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll, SZA, 21 Savage, Shakira, and many more talented artists, Hulu is introducing The Greatest Hits as an original feature film this April that demonstrates the power of music. Hulu is also bringing back the 2001 Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the second film, Ocean’s Twelve, which was released in December 2004. The full collection of the original trilogy will be available to watch on Hulu on April 1st. This handy guide will help you figure out what else Hulu has to offer in April!

'The Greatest Hits' (2024)

Available on: April 12 Director: Ned Benson Runtime: 94 minutes Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance Cast: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, Austin Crute

In the two years following the accidental death of her boyfriend, Max (David Corenswet), Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds herself still struggling with what happened and attends a grief counseling group. In the group sessions, she begins to develop a tentative relationship with another member (Justin H. Min) but feels torn. One night, while reminiscing about Max, she plays a song that reminds her of the time she spent with him and is literally transported to that point in time with him. She is determined to try to change the past to save Max's life but is constantly pulled between the past and the present. With the help of her newfound love interest and a steadfast friend, Morris (Austin Crute), who offers her advice as she navigates this phenomenon, Harriet goes on a journey of loss, acceptance, and living with those elements in the present time. This Hulu Original is a must-see for audiophiles who have a deep appreciation for the impact that music has on the human experience.

'Barber' (2023)

Available on: April 25 Director: Fintan Connelly Runtime: 90 minutes Genre: Thriller, Crime Drama, Mystery Cast: Aiden Gillen, Aisling Kearns, Gary Lydon

This Irish crime-thriller stars Game of Thrones’ Aiden Gillen (Petyr Baelish/ "Littlefinger") as Val Barber, a private investigator a wealthy widow hires to uncover the truth surrounding her granddaughter's disappearance. With a daughter of his own around the same age as the missing young woman, he becomes more invested in getting to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance, although it places extra pressure on his home life. He soon finds himself wrapped up in a world of powerful and corrupt businessmen who are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that their secrets stay buried.

'She Came to Me' (2023)

Available on: April 5 Director: Rebecca Miller Runtime: 102 minutes Genre: Romantic Comedy Cast: Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Anne Hathaway, Brian d’Arcy James

Another Game of Thrones alumnus, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), stars in this darkly humorous romantic comedy as Steven Lauddem, an operatic composer struggling with writer’s block. His wife, Patricia (Anne Hathaway), is a psychiatrist and seems content with their very clean and sterile lifestyle. One day, Steven meets Katrina (Marisa Tomei), who operates a tugboat. She admits to him that she is “addicted to romance” and subsequently seduces him into a one-night stand. Realizing what he has done, he flees but uses their interaction to compose his next big hit, sparking a bizarre love triangle situation between his wife and Katrina, who considers herself his muse.

'The Channel' (2023)

Available on: April 12 Director: William Kaufman Runtime: 95 minutes Genre: Crime Thriller, Action Cast: Clayne Crawford, Max Martini, Nicoye Banks, Juliene Joyner, Todd Jenkins

This movie is a must-see for any fans of heist-gone-wrong thrillers. After a botched bank robbery, desperate criminal Jamie (Clayne Crawford), his brother Mic (Max Martini), and their small group of ex-Marines friends have to find a way to get out of New Orleans as the FBI agent (Nicoye Banks) assigned to catch them gets closer to their trail. With Jamie being the brains and Mic being more aggressive and violent, their only hope for a successful escape is by evading the FBI in the Irish Channel. Action-packed from the start, this movie is great for fans of tactical strategy, explosions, and high-octane fight scenes.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

Available on: April 1 Director: David F. Sandberg Runtime: 130 minutes Genre: Superhero Action, Fantasy Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, Adam Brody, Djimon Hounsou

In this DC comic sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) and his “Shazamily” find themselves growing apart as they grow up and pursue their individual interests. Only after Billy gets an ominous warning about the Daughters of Atlas, do the adoptive siblings band together once more. Facing Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), Billy and his siblings must embrace their superhero abilities once more if they are to stop the Daughters of Atlas from destroying the world as they know it.

'Don’t Worry Darling' (2022)

Available on: April 1 Director: Olivia Wilde Runtime: 123 minutes Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll

Without spoilers, Don’t Worry Darling is a bizarre and thrilling combination of The Stepford Wives and Black Mirror. Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are a happily married couple in the 1950s, enjoying a seemingly perfect existence. She kisses him goodbye when he leaves for work at a top-secret facility, and then she maintains the household and greets him with a lavish homemade dinner when he returns. However, Alice begins to notice some strange behavior from the other wives in their neighborhood, as well as the actions and behavior of their respective husbands. The more she tries to uncover, the more pushback she gets from her community, which holds a very strict “don’t ask questions” mentality.

'The Next Karate Kid' (1994)

Available on: April 1 Director: Christopher Cain Runtime: 107 minutes Genre: Family, Action, Drama Cast: Hilary Swank, Pat Morita, Michael Ironside, Constance Towers

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, The Next Karate Kid will be coming to Hulu this April along with the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. When Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) travels to a WWII commemoration for Japanese-American soldiers who served in the 442nd Regimental combat team. He runs into Louisa Pierce (Constance Towers), the widow of his former commanding officer. He then meets Louisa’s granddaughter, Julie (Hilary Swank), who struggles with the death of her parents and constantly gets into trouble for her behavioral issues. Determined to help, he takes her under his wing and teaches her the way of “wax on, wax off,” and how to navigate her ever-changing world with focus, discipline, courage… and fists of fury.

Stay tuned here to see what Hulu will have to offer next month!