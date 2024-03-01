As winter begins to wrap up its icy presence, you get the inevitable “false Spring” days when the sun is shining, and you can go outside in a t-shirt. Then, the weather pulls the rug out from beneath you, and you get a random snowstorm the following week. However, as the temperatures gradually increase, more people will be venturing outside and spending less time in front of their televisions. Hulu is adding plenty of new movies to its catalog this March, with plenty of options to check out (especially if you’re into docu-dramas and true crime). This handy guide will help you find the next movie to curl up on the couch and watch from under a pile of blankets!

'Poor Things' (2023)

Available on: March 7 Director: Yorgos Lanthimos Runtime: 142 minutes Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Cast: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef

Poor Things has been the talk of the upcoming Academy Award season, which is why Hulu is adding the film to its catalog, so you can get a chance to see what all the buzz is about. Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things follows a young woman named Bella (Emma Stone) who has a unique backstory. Her brain had been replaced with that of her unborn child by an eccentric surgeon, Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), after she jumped to her death. Baxter's assistant, Max McCandles (Ramy Youssef) falls in love with her, but she is determined to venture out into the world as her intelligence rapidly increases. She runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a lawyer who doesn't realize that he will no longer be able to manipulate and control Bella as she learns more about various aspects of life.

'Dreamin’ Wild' (2022)

Available on: March 1 Director: Bill Pohlad Runtime: 110 minutes Genre: Biography, Drama Cast: Casey Affleck, Noah Jupe, Zooey Deschanel, Walton Goggins, Beau Bridges, Chris Messina

Dreamin’ Wild is a biographical drama that centers on singer-musician brothers Donnie Emerson (Casey Affleck) and Joe Emerson (Walton Goggins). The brothers were encouraged to follow their singing and songwriting passions by their father, Don Sr. (Beau Bridges). The brothers went on to record their first self-produced album, Dreamin’ Wild, in a state-of-the-art recording studio that their father built for them. The album was less of a commercial success than they had hoped for, but in 2008, it was rediscovered by a record collector. The album then went on to become an underground hit, with covers by Ariel Pink and Light in the Attic Records re-releasing the album. This film covers the brothers in the years after they gave up on their dreams, only to discover their music has finally become a hit.

'Anatomy of A Fall' (2023)

Available on: March 22 Director: Justine Triet Runtime: 152 minutes Genre: Legal Drama, Mystery Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Messi

Anatomy of A Fall is a French legal drama film that has won two Golden Globes, a BAFTA and is currently nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture. Set in Southern France, the film starts off with German novelist, Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller) having to reschedule an interview because her husband, Samuel (Samuel Theis), refuses to turn his loud music down to a reasonable level. Hearing Sandra and Samuel fight causes their visually impaired son, Daniel (Milo Machado-Graner), to take a long walk with his guide dog, Snoop. When he returns, he discovers Samuel dead on the ground below the attic window. An investigation into the cause of death begins, with Sandra claiming he must have fallen by accident. Further analysis of the scene, however, makes investigators question the validity of her story and a major investigation and court trial ensue. Sandra, who is not as fluent in French as she is in English or German, struggles to prove her innocence as her entire life and relationship with Samuel are publicly dissected and questioned.

'The Stones and Brian Jones' (2023)

Available on: March 14 Director: Nick Broomfield Runtime: 93 minutes Genre: Documentary, Music Cast: Nick Broomfield, Freddie Fox, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Burdon

Everybody knows who The Rolling Stones are, with timeless hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Paint It Black,” but have you ever considered who was the mastermind behind their success? Through a combination of reenactments and never-before-seen archived footage of the band, The Stones and Brian Jones focuses on the musical creativity of the band’s creator, Brian Jones. Directed by Nick Broomfield, who also helmed previous musician-based documentaries such as Kurt and Courtney, and Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, this new film will explore how “Jones, the genius founder of the greatest rock and roll bands in the world, was left behind in the shadows of history.”

'Children of the Corn' (2023)

Available on: March 15 Director: Kurt Wimmer Runtime: 93 minutes Genre: Horror Cast: Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence, Jayden McGinlay

This latest remake of the 1984 film of the same name has spent a lot of time waiting for its release, due to COVID-19 restrictions and other setbacks. Based on the short story by Stephen King, Children of the Corn focuses on a 12-year-old girl who gets possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield. She then gets the other children in their small town to rally around her in a cult-like fashion, where they set upon the adults of their town, blaming them for the worsening crop failure each year. This movie finally had its limited theatrical release on March 3, 2023, but you’ll be able to watch it on Hulu on March 15.

'Dune: Part One' (2021)

Available on: March 1 Director: Denis Villeneuve Runtime: 155 minutes Genre: Sci-Fi, Action/Adventure Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem

As we ramp up the excitement about seeing Dune: Part Two, which will have its theatrical release on March 1, it can’t hurt to rewatch Dune: Part One to refresh your memory. If you haven’t seen it yet, now’s the time to do so. Featuring a star-studded cast and beautiful cinematography, thanks to its $165 million budget, Dune: Part One raked in $434.8 million at the box office. The film follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) who is thrust into a war over a deadly and inhospitable planet in the distant future. Many different cultures and people are all clamoring for undisputed access to the planet, which produces the galaxy’s most valuable asset: Spice. And the spice must flow.

'Paint' (2023)

Available on: March 29 Director: Brit McAdams Runtime: 96 minutes Genre: Comedy, Drama Cast: Owen Wilson, Michaela Watkins, Ciara Renée, Stephen Root

This light-hearted film is loosely based on a fictitious representation of the late renowned “wholesome” painter, Bob Ross. Ross is often compared to other nostalgic figures of the past, including Mr. Rogers, and Steve Irwin for the irreplaceable impact they had on Gen X and Millennials. Starring Owen Wilson as Carl Nargle, who has had decades of success as a host on public broadcasting. When his TV station hires a younger, more talented artist, Ambrosia (Ciara Renée), he quickly loses his limelight, and she takes over his time slot. Upset because he is no longer able to use his fame to seduce co-workers, Carl blunders through an embarrassing fundraising event and is fired. He manages to get a job at a local college, teaching art but is too depressed to perform his duties when an old girlfriend of his re-enters his life and changes his worldview.

