In addition to all the fun memes featuring Justin Timberlake rocking his “ramen noodle” hairstyle while announcing the month, May has plenty of other things to offer! Schools are preparing for prom and graduation, foliage is growing, and Hulu is adding a ton of new content to its platform. With so many options to choose from, this article will help you find your new favorite movie to check out after spending the day outside in the sunshine!

'The Contestant' (2023)

Available on: May 2 Director: Claire Titley Runtime: 90 minutes Genre: Documentary, Reality Cast: Tomoaki Hamatsu, Toshio Tsuchiya, Fred Armisen

The Contestant is a 2023 documentary about a Japanese reality television show that follows contestant Tomoaki Hamatsu as he agrees to isolate himself in an apartment with no clothing, no food, and no connection to the outside world. The only thing he had for entertainment was a pile of magazines that he had to enter multiple mail-in sweepstakes, and he could only complete his challenge once he was successful in winning ¥1 million (or roughly USD 8,000, at the time). He used the awards from the sweepstakes to clothe and feed himself. The documentary is narrated by Fred Armisen, and interviews the showrunner for the reality show, Susunu! Denpa Shōnen about the ethics of making a real-life version of The Truman Show. Hamatsu spent over a year in isolation but was unaware of the fact that he was being broadcast live the entire time instead of simply being recorded and monitored for safety purposes.

Available on: May 3 Director: Kim Nguyen Runtime: 90 minutes Genre: Coming-of-Age Comedy Cast: Julia Lester, Antonia Gentry, John Michael Higgins, Chelsea Handler

When high school best friends Jess (Antonia Gentry) and Hannah (Julia Lester) made a pact at the age of 13 to have the “Best Prom Ever,” they really meant it. The only issue is that they both unexpectedly broke up with their prom dates only 24 hours before their big day. Now, the two of them have to find new dates to take to prom. Filled with high school drama, awkward and embarrassing situations, and moments of unadulterated hilarity, Jess and Hannah will stop at nothing to ensure their pact from years ago is fulfilled. Will they be able to secure new dates or will only one of them be able to, potentially causing a rift in their relationship?

'Elvis' (2022)

Available on: May 1 Director: Baz Luhrmann Runtime: 159 minutes Genre: Music Biopic Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

This biographical drama depicts the childhood, life, and rise to fame of Elvis Presley in the 1950s, along with his tumultuous relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film starts with Parker being rushed to a hospital in 1997, where he then recounts how he came to know “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Austin Butler, who plays the titular character, provides the vocal performances for the songs Elvis sang when he was younger, but the original recordings were used for songs performed by the rock star when he was much older and nearing the end of his life. If you’re a fan of Rocketman or Bohemian Rhapsody, this is a movie you don’t want to miss!

'The Flood' (2023)

Available on: May 3 Director: Brandon Slagle Runtime: 93 minutes Genre: Horror, Action-Thriller Cast: Casper Van Dien, Nicky Whelan, Louis Mandylore

During a deadly hurricane in Louisiana, a transport bus full of violent criminals is forced to stop and take shelter in jail at the local sheriff’s department until the storm dies down. They use this last-minute change of plans to attempt to break out, as the emergency services are all tied up helping other residents evacuate. When the flooding begins, it brings with it a group of large, hungry alligators who don’t care if you’re a “good guy” or a “bad guy,” all they see is food. Either way, the survivors of both sides will have to team up if they want to get out of the situation alive.

'Wanted Man' (2023)

Available on: May 10 Director: Dolph Lundgren Runtime: 85 minutes Genre: Action-Thriller Cast: Dolph Lundgren, Kelsey Grammer, Christina Villa, Michael Paré

Dolph Lundgren stars in this testosterone-fueled action thriller as police officer Travis Johansen, who is tasked with transporting an eyewitness to a massive drug cartel shooting that left several DEA officers dead. Things seem to start just fine until he receives intel that the killings were orchestrated by the United States government. Now, he finds himself a Wanted Man with very few people he can trust completely. When corruption runs that deep, he will have to clear his name and protect the witness on his own if he wants to get out of this alive.

'Last Sentinel' (2023)

Available on: May 24 Director: Tanel Toom Runtime: 117 minutes Genre: Sci-Fi Horror, Drama Cast: Kate Bosworth, Lucien Laviscount, Martin McCann, Thomas Kretschmann

Set in 2063, this sci-fi thriller features a small group of soldiers who are stranded on an abandoned military outpost in the middle of the ocean. They are tasked with protecting a weapon while they wait for reinforcements or an attack by the enemy. However, a giant storm approaches, and they have to decide to stay put or attempt to flee on an empty vessel that appears one day with no sign of life onboard. Little to no information is given about what caused this massive conflict, or which continents are involved, but unless there are aliens involved in this thriller… all wars are man-made.

'Sympathy for the Devil' (2023)

Available on: May 31 Director: Yuval Adler Runtime: 90 minutes Genre: Psychological Thriller Cast: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman

Sympathy for the Devil is a fast-paced thriller full of twists and turns as David (Joel Kinnaman) is driving to the hospital where his wife is giving birth to their first child. When he comes to a stop, a stranger, only known as “the Passenger” (Nicolas Cage), climbs into his car, puts a gun to his head, and instructs him to drive. Knowing very little about the Passenger, David has to find a way to escape, so he can get to his family. David also harbors a dark secret from his past that the Passenger, who, despite seemingly knowing everything about David’s life, doesn’t realize until it’s too late. This game of cat-and-mouse mirrors the 2004 action-thriller Collateral, starring Tom Cruise as the mysterious passenger and Jamie Foxx as his unwilling driver.

