The year is almost over, but there’s never a shortage of movies to keep you warm and cozy as the weather gets colder. Now that October has come to an end, horror fanatics must now pass the torch to those with merriment in mind. For many people, November is one of the best months to watch movies, as many of which are deeply embedded in hearts and minds as an annual tradition to watch with friends and loved ones. Before getting too swept up with the Christmas spirit, be sure to watch something that highlights the next major holiday… Thanksgiving!

If you’re still clinging to the spooky season, Eli Roth’s latest slasher, Thanksgiving, has an official theatrical release date of November 17. If you want to watch something a little more traditional or nostalgic, the 1987 classic Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and the late John Candy (available to stream on Paramount+) is a must-watch before you carve the turkey. Regardless of how you choose to “holiday” this season, Hulu has something for everyone this November. This handy guide will help you find your next favorite film!

7 A Christmas Frequency (2023)

A Christmas Frequency features a young woman named Kenzie Parker (Ansley Gordon) who works as a producer for a radio talk show. After her boss, Brooke Walkins (Denise Richards) goes through a less-than-amicable separation from her husband, the show begins to struggle and lose its audience and ratings. In an attempt to breathe new life into the show and lift the spirits of Brooke, Kenzie decides to host a succession of live on-air blind dates to find Brooke a date for the upcoming Christmas Eve party. However, when Kenzie and Brooke both fall for the same man (Jonathan Stoddard), Kenzie will have to decide between saving her job or following her heart.

6 Reporting for Christmas (2023)

Tamara Feldman (Walker) stars as Mara Romeo, an idealistic reporter with a history of not pulling her punches when she features someone in her articles. As a last-minute assignment, she is sent to a small town in Iowa to write a puff piece about a family-owned Christmas toy manufacturer. Initially, she intends to write about the negative aspects of consumerism and materialism that come with the holiday, but she then meets Blake Johnson (Matt Trudeau), the toy manufacturer's son. He agrees to be interviewed by Mara on the condition that she focuses her article on the magic and happiness that Christmas brings to their small community, instead of the "cash-grab" story she originally intended to write. Will he be able to change her mind about the Yuletide holiday or will she simply return to the city after the piece has been written?

5 The League (2023)

This sports documentary, directed by Sam Pollard (American Experience) and executive produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Johnson, takes a deep dive into the history of baseball through the lens of segregation, adversity, and racism during the first half of the 20th century. The Negro Baseball League, which was formed in 1920, was created during the time when African-American baseball players were not permitted to play in major league baseball. The documentary has a mixture of vintage footage, photographs, and animated reenactments along with interviews from historians, relatives of former baseball players, and Sam Pollard as they examine the challenges and successes of the Negro Baseball League and how it revolutionized "America's favorite pastime" forever.

4 Mavka: The Forest Song (2023)

This family-friendly animated movie follows a storyline that is all too familiar, echoing themes from Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, Maleficent, and even the Studio Ghibli film, Princess Mononoke. The Ukrainian film features Laurie Hymes (Pokémon) as the titular character, Mavka. She is a forest nymph who protects the forest and its magical inhabitants from the treachery of the human world. One day, she meets Lucas, (Eddy Lee) who was sent into the forest to discover the location of a sacred tree that has a healing property that can save his ill uncle. She attempts to chase him away but is charmed by his ability to play a sopilka, which is an instrument in the flute/woodwind family commonly used by Ukrainian folk musicians. Once it is discovered by other humans that Lucas has located the tree, humans invade, forcing Mavka to fight in defense of her homeland. As the spirit guardian of the forest, she has to find a way to garner peace between the humans and the magical inhabitants of her home.

3 Fool’s Paradise (2023)

In his directorial debut, writer and actor Charlie Day (Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars as a man who was recently ejected from a mental hospital and is nonverbal with the "mind of a five-year-old" because the government refuses to pay for his care. He is soon picked up by a film producer because he is a dead-ringer for a lead actor who is currently refusing to leave his trailer. Now known as "Latte Pronto," he is swept up in the world of entertainment with only Charlie Chaplin-inspired pantomiming and facial expressions to interact with the team of publicists, agents, and personal assistants that come with his newfound fame.

2 One True Loves (2023)

Starring Hamilton's Phillipa Soo, One True Loves follows Emma during the aftermath of her husband Jesse's (Luke Bracey) disappearance after a tragic helicopter crash. The movie is an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2016 novel of the same name. Four years later, Emma has moved back to her hometown in Massachusetts, where she runs into her former best friend, Sam (Simu Liu) and the two of them begin a romantic relationship. Shortly after they announce their engagement, Emma receives a phone call that informs her that her husband, Jesse, is still alive. Torn between the two men, Emma must choose between her husband and her new fiancé.

1 Consecration (2023)

If, by chance, you are still looking for a new horror movie to watch after Halloween has passed, this is for you. After the unexpected death of her priest brother, Jenna Malone (Goliath) stars as a woman named Grace. She travels to the Isle of Skye, Scotland, to visit the convent where he was last seen alive. The church tells her his death was a suicide, claiming that he intentionally jumped to his death from one of the nearby cliffs, but she isn't convinced he would ever do that to himself, or her. The more she investigates, the more she learns about other mysterious deaths that occurred around the convent and discovers a dark secret about herself. If you're a fan of religion-based supernatural horror movies like The Nun, add this to your watchlist.

