April will be an exciting time for Max subscribers, particularly regarding TV releases. Not only is Hacks returning for Season 4, but after much anticipation, The Last of Us Season 2 will arrive on streaming. In addition to these two series, The Rehearsal will also be back with new episodes premiering as of April 20. Even though most people are excited to get caught up in the aforementioned shows, there are also plenty of films joining the platform throughout the month. From comedy classics like Friday to recent A24 films like Babygirl, there is lots to see, especially if you have to wait an entire week to watch the next episode of one of the Max originals returning in April. Instead of surfing through the catalog to determine what film to check out next, here is a list of options to choose from.

'Aftersun'

2022