As House of the Dragon Season 2 wraps up this weekend, Sundays on Max will now be occupied with the latest episodes of Industry Season 3. The cut-throat finance drama will welcome a familiar face to its cast, with Kit Harington joining in as Ser Henry Muck. On top of the series' upcoming episodes, the streaming platform will also add new movies to its catalog. From rom-com favorites like Pretty Woman to action-packed murder mysteries like the 2009 version of Sherlock Holmes, there are lots of options to add to your watch list. In order to help you narrow down the search, here is a curated list with films of various genres to keep in mind.

'Amélie' (2001)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 2 min Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Starring: Audrey Tatou, Matthieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Lorella Cravota

This French classic with a stunning aesthetic centers on Amelie (Audrey Tatou), a girl who has barely interacted with anyone outside of her home due to her father's suspected heart condition. Her limited experiences growing up allow her to tap into her imagination and reflect on her own idealistic notions of love and happiness. When Amelie becomes an adult, she decides to commit her life to serving the people around her and helping them find joy in their everyday lives. Yet, she quickly comes to understand that being there for those around her is also preventing her from finding the love she has always dreamed of.

Amélie Release Date August 16, 2001 Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Cast Audrey Tautou , Mathieu Kassovitz Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy

'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 32 min Director: Tim Burton Starring: Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Annie McEnroe

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arriving in theaters on September 6, it is the perfect timing to revisit the OG film on Max. Directed by Tim Burton, this spooky classic focuses on the Deetzes, a family that moves into a household that is occupied by the ghosts of its previous owners. Although the spirits of Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) try their best to scare off the new residents, their efforts also make way for another spirit (one that threatens both the living and the dead) to cave in. With Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) around, the late couple and the Deetzes' teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder) see themselves in a lot of trouble.

Beetlejuice Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy

'The Two Faces of January' (2014)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 36 min Director: Hossein Amini Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Bevin

A neo-noir thriller set in Greece during the early '60s, The Two Faces of January is an ideal watch for those who've enjoyed The Talented Mr. Ripley (or the Netflix series, Ripley). Not only was the film based on a novel by the same author, but it also follows a wealthy and charismatic couple who see themselves entangled in a messy situation once they cross paths with a tour guide. After Chester (Viggo Mortensen) accidentally strikes down a man that invaded his hotel room, him and his wife Colette (Kirsten Dunst) must cover up their tracks and flee from the authorities. As they reach out to Rydal (Oscar Isaac) to help them get rid of the body, the character soon regrets growing closer to the pair on the loose.

The Two Faces of January Release Date May 16, 2014 Director Hossein Amini Cast Viggo Mortensen , Kirsten Dunst Oscar Isaac , Daisy Bevan , David Warshofsky , Prometheus Aleifer Runtime 96 Main Genre Thriller

'Taken' (2009)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 30 min Director: Pierre Morel Starring: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen, Leland Orser

The Taken franchise will be heading to Max this month, and although the sequels maintained the quality, the first installment remains the best of the bunch. One of Liam Neeson's most beloved action projects, the film follows the actor as retired agent Bryan Mills, who is forced to return to work once his daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers during a trip overseas. Desperate to rescue Kim (Maggie Grace) and bring her back home safely, Bryan warns the men that he will do whatever it takes to find them and kill them.

Taken Release Date February 18, 2008 Director Pierre Morel Cast Liam Neeson , Maggie Grace , Leland Orser , Jon Gries , David Warshofsky , Holly Valance Runtime 91 Main Genre Action

'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 2 h 8 min Director: Guy Ritchie Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong

Before transporting The Gentlemen from film to TV, Guy Ritchie directed this well-received take on Sherlock Holmes. The 2009 project has Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law as the titular character and his sidekick Dr. Watson, as they hunt down a serial killer called Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong). Although the villain is executed early on, Blackwood mysteriously comes back from the grave and continues his killing spree in London. The savvy detective and his assistant are forced to go after him once more and are faced with multiple challenges (including black magic). This rogue depiction of Arthur Conan Doyle's character is more rogue than the Holmes present in the books, but nonetheless, the protagonist is just as entertaining through Downey Jr.'s portrayal.

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 38 min Director: Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders Starring: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Ferguson

Although Max typically focuses on an adult demographic, there are a few family-friendly titles on the platform. This month, the streaming service added How to Train Your Dragon to its catalog, which is an ideal pick to entertain both younger and older audiences. Not to mention that a live-action version is already in the works, meaning that it is a great time to give the OG film a watch. Set on the Island of Berk, a young viking named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is determined to fight off dragons, despite his father's disapproval. Yet, when the time comes for him to battle the enemy, he is unable to kill the Night Fury dragon he encounters. He instead forges a friendship with the creature and tries to convince his people that they were wrong to believe that the species is a threat to their community.

'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Available: August 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 59 min Director: Garry Marshall Starring: Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo

When it comes to onscreen pairings in rom-coms, it's hard not to deem Richard Gere and Julia Roberts as a power duo. Their first collaboration was on Pretty Woman, which has gained classic status within the genre. Directed by Garry Marshall, the film follows a prostitute called Vivian (Roberts), who manages to get the attention of a rich entrepreneur named Edward (Gere). The latter decides to hire her to be his companion for a couple of days, and attend lavish events by his side. Yet, what is supposed to be a short-term commitment between them soon develops into something more.

Pretty Woman Release Date March 23, 1990 Director Garry Marshall Cast Richard Gere , Julia Roberts , Ralph Bellamy , Jason Alexander , Laura San Giacomo , alex hyde-white Runtime 119 Main Genre Comedy

