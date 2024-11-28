It's the end of the year already, and Max is preparing for its final movie and TV drop of 2024. Among the streaming service's new additions to the catalog are the DC series Creature Commandos, Bookie Season 2, and Clint Eastwood's latest (if not last) directorial effort, Juror #2. In addition, audiences will also get access to the controversial Joker sequel and Beetlejuice's thrilling return to haunt the Deetz. If you need extra help when selecting your next watch, here are a few suggestions that are landing on the platform soon.

'The Goonies' (1985)

Available: December 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 54 min Director: Richard Donner Starring: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan

This classic written by Steven Spielberg never gets old, and Max subscribers will get to revisit it after it lands on the platform. The Goonies follows the titular group as they rally to save their town from getting remodeled into a golf course. In an attempt to raise funds to stop the renovation, the main characters go on a quest to find a buried pirate treasure. In a similar vein to Indiana Jones, the children's adventurous journey is filled with twists and turns, including bumping into criminals who are also searching for gold.

'They Drive by Night' (1940)

Available: December 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 35 min Director: Raoul Walsh Starring: George Raft, Humphrey Bogart, Ann Sheridan, Ida Lupino

Several titles led by Humphrey Bogart are expected to arrive on Max, bringing back the old Hollywood feel. They Drive by Night is considered one of his finest films, given its exploration of the noir genre and its sharp dialogue. Its premise revolves around brothers Paul and Joe Habrini (played by George Raft and Bogart respectively) as they run a delivery-truck business in LA and struggle to make ends meet. On one of their long drives down the highway, Paul falls asleep behind the wheel and not only loses an arm and quits business. Determined to continue to go after his dream, Joe gets hired to work alongside his friend Ed Carlsen (Alan Hale), whose wife becomes so enamored by the protagonist that she kills her own husband in the hopes of getting with him. However, Joe doesn't correspond to her feelings and is in turn framed for a crime he did not commit.

'Take This Waltz' (2012)

Available: December 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 56 min Director: Sarah Polley Starring: Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Aaron Abrams

Before winning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking, Sarah Polley helmed this feel-good indie. Take This Waltz has nothing to do with dancing as the title would lead you to assume. It is about a woman torn between the husband she loves and the neighbor she is falling for, and slowly realizing that everything new and exciting might become dim with time. On a plane ride home, Margot (Michelle Williams) meets Daniel (Luke Kirby) and there is an instant spark between them. Yet, the protagonist makes him aware that she is married to Lou (Seth Rogen) and that she would like to keep their relationship platonic. With Daniel coincidentally living just a block away from Margot, she must come into terms with her divided feelings.

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' (2024)

Available: December 7, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 44 min Director: Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui Starring: Christopher Reeve, Will Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve

After playing Clark Kent/Superman in the 1970s, Christopher Reeve faced a life-altering accident. The former Man of Steel became paralyzed from the neck down overnight after a near fatal horse fall. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story revisits his journey from both before and after the accident, showing that despite his spinal injury, he could still act, direct, and be a fearless advocate for disability rights and care. Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Reeve's family and Hollywood names that worked alongside him, this documentary invites viewers to remember the actor's legacy on and off the screen.

'Juror #2' (2024)

Available: December 20, 2024 Run Time: 1 h 54 min Director: Clint Eastwood Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland

Clint Eastwood's presumably last filmmaking effort will come to Max shortly after its limited theatrical release. In Juror #2, Nicolas Hoult plays Justin Kemp, a man faced with a moral dilemma once he is called to do jury duty. As he sits in court and helps to determine the fate of a high-profile murder trial, the protagonist's memories come flooding back, and he finds out that he is the real killer. As the film progresses, Justin ponders whether he should admit that he is guilty.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Available: December 2024 Run Time: 2 h 8 min Director: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener

After Joker's success and Oscar recognition, Todd Phillips directed a musical follow-up that takes place after Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is institutionalized in Arkham, awaiting his sentencing. After the disturbing events of the first installment, the villain struggles with his duo identity. While in the hospice, he meets Lee Quinzel (Lady Gaga), who admits to admiring the Joker's crimes and persona. As they become closer, Arthur and Lee's shared delusion makes for a maddening watch. Although the film's reception has been primarily negative, audiences will get to make up their own minds when it arrives on Max.

