A few TV shows will premiere new seasons on Max in February 2024, including the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Season 2 of Tokyo Vice. Although having new episodes to binge seems enough of a reason for subscribers to keep up their high spirits, several worthwhile films are joining the streaming platform this month. From The Bling Ring to Godzilla, here is a carefully curated list of titles to add to your watch list.
The Bling Ring (2013)
Available on: February 1
Director: Sofia Coppola | Runtime: 1 h 30 min
Cast: Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Israel Broussard, Katie Chang
Before Sofia Coppola directed Cailee Spaeney in Priscilla, she worked with Harry Potter star Emma Watson in another film based on a true story. The Bling Ring follows a notorious gang that used to break into celebrities' houses and steal their expensive belongings. These fame-obsessed teenagers would actively check social media to find out when and where pop culture icons like Paris Hilton and Megan Fox were out of town to plan their next burglary scheme. The film follows the group as they try to emulate the luxurious style they see in magazines to gain notoriety online and the consequences they face afterward.
The Bling Ring
- Release Date
- June 12, 2013
- Director
- Sofia Coppola
- Cast
- Katie Chang , Israel Broussard , Emma Watson , Claire Alys Julien , Taissa Farmiga , Georgia Rock
- Runtime
- 90
- Main Genre
- Biography
- Writers
- Sofia Coppola , Nancy Jo Sales
- Tagline
- Living the Dream, One Heist at a Time
My Sister's Keeper (2009)
Available on: February 1
Director: Nick Cassavetes | Runtime: 1 h 49 min
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Alec Baldwin, Sofia Vassilieva
If you and your sister were a genetic match, would you be willing to donate your blood and organs to help her overcome a terminal illness? That is the question that My Sister's Keeper tries to answer. From the moment Anna (Abigail Breslin) is born, she becomes her elder sister's savior, being subject to several hospitalizations and blood transfusions to help her sibling fight leukemia. Yet, Anna's fate comes into question when she decides to sue her family over the rights to her own body.
My Sister's Keeper
Anna Fitzgerald looks to earn medical emancipation from her parents who until now have relied on their youngest child to help their leukemia-stricken daughter Kate remain alive.
- Release Date
- June 26, 2009
- Director
- Nick Cassavetes
- Cast
- Abigail Breslin , Walter Raney , Sofia Vassilieva , Cameron Diaz , Heather Wahlquist , Jason Patric
- Runtime
- 106
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Jeremy Leven , Nick Cassavetes , Jodi Picoult
- Tagline
- Based on the best-selling novel.
Midsommar (2019)
Available on: February 1
Director: Ari Aster | Runtime: 2 h 28 min
Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Pouter, Isabelle Grill
For psychological horror fans who get exhilarated by messed-up storylines with a lot to unpack, Midsommar should be your next go-to film. It stars no other than Florence Pugh as Dani, a college student mourning the death of her family. Without anyone to hold onto besides her boyfriend (played by Jack Reynor), she embarks on a trip to Sweden with him and his friends. The group decides to attend a midsummer festival in the rural area of the country, but instead of upbeat singing and dancing, they encounter a series of horrendous events at a cult camp.
Midsommar
A couple travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.
- Release Date
- July 3, 2019
- Director
- Ari Aster
- Cast
- Florence Pugh , will poulter , William Jackson Harper , Jack Reynor , Julia Ragnarsson , Björn Andrésen
- Runtime
- 140
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Ari Aster
Dicks: The Musical (2023)
Available on: February 2
Director: Larry Charles | Runtime: 1 h 26 min
Cast: Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally
Dicks: The Musical is the first musical that A24 put out, and it became a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall of 2023. It brings a satirical twist to The Parent Trap narrative by focusing on two immature businessmen (played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson) who find out they are long-lost twins and plan to get their divorced parents back together. Directed by Larry Charles, this comedy is filled with debauchery that might appeal to viewers who enjoyed other projects by the same creative team, such as Borat and The Dictator.
Dicks: The Musical
A pair of business rivals discover that they're identical twins and decide to swap places in an attempt to trick their divorced parents to get back together.
- Release Date
- October 6, 2023
- Director
- Larry Charles
- Cast
- Josh Sharp , Aaron Jackson , Nathan Lane , Bowen Yang , Megan Mullally , Megan Thee Stallion
- Runtime
- 86 minutes
- Main Genre
- Musical
Godzilla (1998)
Available on: February 1
Director: Roland Emmerich | Runtime: 2 h 19 min
Cast: Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo, Hank Azaria
With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming out in a few months, why not rewatch or watch the franchise for the first time? The 1998 version Godzilla follows a nuclear test that leads to the creation of a mutated lizard that takes over New York City. With a crisis under their wing, the U.S. government reached out to Dr. Niko Tatopoulos (Matthew Broderick) so that he might study the enormous animal. Yet, things get out of hand when the doctor finds out that there are 200 other eggs with mutated lizards like Godzilla that are about to hatch.
Godzilla (1998)
French nuclear tests irradiate an iguana into a giant monster that heads off to New York City. The American military must chase the monster across the city to stop it before it reproduces.
- Release Date
- May 20, 1998
- Director
- Roland Emmerich
- Cast
- Matthew Broderick , Jean Reno , Maria Pitillo , Hank Azaria , Kevin Dunn , Michael Lerner
- Runtime
- 139 minutes
- Main Genre
- Thriller
Citizen Kane (1941)
Available on: February 1
Director: Orson Welles | Runtime: 1 h 59 min
Cast: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead
Every major film has probably seen Citizen Kane at least once, and those who haven't should make it a priority to watch it sooner rather than later. A cinematic masterpiece, this black-and-white film focuses on the mysterious death of a newspaper magnate by the name of Charles Foster Kane (played by Orson Welles). As reporters are assigned the task of uncovering the meaning behind Kane's last word ("Rosebud"), they learn that Charles Kane had a much more intricate personality than they could've imagined.
Citizen Kane
- Release Date
- April 17, 1941
- Director
- Orson Welles
- Cast
- Orson Welles , Joseph Cotten , Dorothy Comingore , Agnes Moorehead , Ruth Warrick , Ray Collins
- Runtime
- 119
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Herman J. Mankiewicz , Orson Welles , John Houseman , Roger Q. Denny , Mollie Kent
- Studio
- RKO Radio Pictures
- Tagline
- Everybody's talking about it!
Wedding Crashers
Available on: February 1
Director: David Dobkin | Runtime: 1 h 59 min
Cast: Vince Vaughan, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher
To end this list off on a high note, the last film recommendation to watch on Max is a hilarious comedy called Wedding Crashers. In it, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughan play John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, two womanizers who crash weddings over the summer to find new people to hook up with. Their plans not to settle down are suddenly challenged when John meets Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams) and falls in love with her.
Wedding Crashers
Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the irrepressible duo, there are few better ways to drink for free and bed vulnerable women. So when Secretary of the Treasury William Cleary (Christopher Walken) announces the wedding of his daughter, the pair make it their mission to crash the high-profile event. But their game hits a bump in the road when John locks eyes with bridesmaid Claire (Rachel McAdams).
- Release Date
- July 13, 2005
- Director
- David Dobkin
- Cast
- Owen Wilson , Vince Vaughn , Christopher Walken , Rachel McAdams , Isla Fisher , Jane Seymour
- Runtime
- 119
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Steve Faber , Bob Fisher
- Studio
- New Line Cinema
- Tagline
- Life's a party. Crash It.