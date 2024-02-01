A few TV shows will premiere new seasons on Max in February 2024, including the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Season 2 of Tokyo Vice. Although having new episodes to binge seems enough of a reason for subscribers to keep up their high spirits, several worthwhile films are joining the streaming platform this month. From The Bling Ring to Godzilla, here is a carefully curated list of titles to add to your watch list.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Available on: February 1

Director: Sofia Coppola | Runtime: 1 h 30 min

Cast: Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Israel Broussard, Katie Chang

Before Sofia Coppola directed Cailee Spaeney in Priscilla, she worked with Harry Potter star Emma Watson in another film based on a true story. The Bling Ring follows a notorious gang that used to break into celebrities' houses and steal their expensive belongings. These fame-obsessed teenagers would actively check social media to find out when and where pop culture icons like Paris Hilton and Megan Fox were out of town to plan their next burglary scheme. The film follows the group as they try to emulate the luxurious style they see in magazines to gain notoriety online and the consequences they face afterward.

My Sister's Keeper (2009)

Abigail Breslin, Sofia Vassilieva, and Evan Ellingson smiling for a picture in 'My Sister's Keeper'.
Image via Warner Home Entertainment

Available on: February 1

Director: Nick Cassavetes | Runtime: 1 h 49 min

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, Alec Baldwin, Sofia Vassilieva

If you and your sister were a genetic match, would you be willing to donate your blood and organs to help her overcome a terminal illness? That is the question that My Sister's Keeper tries to answer. From the moment Anna (Abigail Breslin) is born, she becomes her elder sister's savior, being subject to several hospitalizations and blood transfusions to help her sibling fight leukemia. Yet, Anna's fate comes into question when she decides to sue her family over the rights to her own body.

Midsommar (2019)

Available on: February 1

Director: Ari Aster | Runtime: 2 h 28 min

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Pouter, Isabelle Grill

For psychological horror fans who get exhilarated by messed-up storylines with a lot to unpack, Midsommar should be your next go-to film. It stars no other than Florence Pugh as Dani, a college student mourning the death of her family. Without anyone to hold onto besides her boyfriend (played by Jack Reynor), she embarks on a trip to Sweden with him and his friends. The group decides to attend a midsummer festival in the rural area of the country, but instead of upbeat singing and dancing, they encounter a series of horrendous events at a cult camp.

Dicks: The Musical (2023)

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp standing side by side in suits in 'Dicks: The Musical'.
Image via A24

Available on: February 2

Director: Larry Charles | Runtime: 1 h 26 min

Cast: Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally

Dicks: The Musical is the first musical that A24 put out, and it became a hit at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall of 2023. It brings a satirical twist to The Parent Trap narrative by focusing on two immature businessmen (played by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson) who find out they are long-lost twins and plan to get their divorced parents back together. Directed by Larry Charles, this comedy is filled with debauchery that might appeal to viewers who enjoyed other projects by the same creative team, such as Borat and The Dictator.

Godzilla (1998)

godzilla-1998-social-featured
Image via Sony

Available on: February 1

Director: Roland Emmerich | Runtime: 2 h 19 min

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo, Hank Azaria

With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire coming out in a few months, why not rewatch or watch the franchise for the first time? The 1998 version Godzilla follows a nuclear test that leads to the creation of a mutated lizard that takes over New York City. With a crisis under their wing, the U.S. government reached out to Dr. Niko Tatopoulos (Matthew Broderick) so that he might study the enormous animal. Yet, things get out of hand when the doctor finds out that there are 200 other eggs with mutated lizards like Godzilla that are about to hatch.

Citizen Kane (1941)

Orson Welles as Charles Foster Kane looking serious in 'Citizen Kane'
Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Available on: February 1

Director: Orson Welles | Runtime: 1 h 59 min

Cast: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Agnes Moorehead

Every major film has probably seen Citizen Kane at least once, and those who haven't should make it a priority to watch it sooner rather than later. A cinematic masterpiece, this black-and-white film focuses on the mysterious death of a newspaper magnate by the name of Charles Foster Kane (played by Orson Welles). As reporters are assigned the task of uncovering the meaning behind Kane's last word ("Rosebud"), they learn that Charles Kane had a much more intricate personality than they could've imagined.

Wedding Crashers

Available on: February 1

Director: David Dobkin | Runtime: 1 h 59 min

Cast: Vince Vaughan, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher

To end this list off on a high note, the last film recommendation to watch on Max is a hilarious comedy called Wedding Crashers. In it, Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughan play John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, two womanizers who crash weddings over the summer to find new people to hook up with. Their plans not to settle down are suddenly challenged when John meets Claire Cleary (Rachel McAdams) and falls in love with her.

