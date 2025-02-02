February might mark The White Lotus' grand return, but there is much more to look forward to. Max has a diversified lineup of new releases that are bound to cater to each viewer's personal tastes. From riveting biopics to romantic tearjerkers (which fits the Valentine's Day theme), there is lots in store for subscribers looking for their next watch. February's slate even includes We Live in Time, A24's touching production featuring none other than Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. If you are hoping to hit play on this title, or others, and are unsure when they will land on the streaming platform, here is a recommendation list with all the info you need.

'Jackie'

(2016)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Available: February 1, 2025 Run Time: 1 h 40 min Director: Pablo Larraín Starring: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup

Before Pablo Larraín directed Angelina Jolie in Maria, a film that follows opera singer Maria Callas in the last days of her life, he worked with Natalie Portman to bring another iconic figure to the screen. The actress plays Jackie Kennedy in 2016's Jackie, which focuses on the aftermath of her husband's assassination. In a matter of days, the then first lady was forced to pack her bags and leave the White House with her small children. Yet, prior to exiting the property, the titular character struggles with grief, tries to console her children, plans a funeral, and strives to maintain JFK's legacy. This compelling film is told through an interview, with Jackie reflecting on her state-of-mind after witnessing a traumatic event, and how she found composure in her final days of duty.

'Speed'

(1994)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Available: February 1, 2025 Run Time: 1 h 56 min Director: Jan de Bont Starring: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper, Joe Morton

Although there is nothing confirmed for Speed 3, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have been vocal about their interest in reprising their roles from the 1994 action flick. Directed by Jan de Bont, the first installment centered on S.W.A.T officer Jack Traven (Reeves), who faces a near-death experience when Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) plants a bomb in a city bus. To keep the explosive from blowing off, the bus can't go below 50 miles per hour, meaning that the protagonist must devise a plan to save everyone while the wheels are still turning. As Jack allies with a passenger named Annie (Bullock), the two of them not only try to find a way out, but also figure out how Payne is tracking them.