To kick-start 2025, Max has announced a lengthy list of new additions to its catalog. Among the anticipated films and TV shows joining the platform in the new year is The Pitt, a medical drama that has Noah Wyle back in scrubs. Season 5 of DC's animated series Harley Quinn will also arrive on streaming in mid-January, following the titular character as she heads to Metropolis next. Aside from these two upcoming releases, Max will add several movies worth watching, including A Different Man, featuring Sebastian Stan in another raved-about performance. To optimize the search, here is a curated selection of films to consider when looking for what to watch next.

'The Accountant' (2016)

Available: January 1, 2025 Run Time: 2 h 8 min Director: Gavin O'Connor Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal

With its sequel coming out in 2025, it is the ideal time to either watch or rewatch The Accountant. This riveting conspiracy thriller follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a math savant who works as a freelance accountant for some of the most dangerous crime organizations in the world. In order to maintain his cover-up as part of a small-town CPA office, Christian decides to take on a legitimate client. A state-of-the-art firm requests his services to solve a million-dollar discrepancy in their system. As he further inspects the company's books, the protagonist soon discovers that there are bigger issues at stake. The closer he gets to the truth, the more the body count rises, leading to a compelling turn of events.

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Available: January 1, 2025 Run Time: 2 h 1 min Director: Jon M. Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan

Before crafting Wicked, Jon M. Chu left a mark by adapting a beloved rom-com to the screen. Crazy Rich Asians was so well-received upon its release that fans continue to put their hopes up for a sequel. The film is centered on Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an American-Chinese professor who is more than eager to accompany her long-time boyfriend to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. Yet, after packing their bags and flying to China, the protagonist realizes that her partner comes from one of the wealthiest families in the country. To keep her relationship afloat, Rachel must compete with several jealous socialities and deal with her boyfriend's mother (played by Michelle Yeoh), who doesn't approve of their union.